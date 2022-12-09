The cold and snowy months are an especially good time for stargazing! Clear night skies and the movement of the earth provide better viewing of the Orion Nebula and a side view of the Milky Way. Plus, you can view Andromeda and Hercules year-round.
To get a good view of these constellations, you’ll need a good telescope like the ones we loan out for free from Stillwater Public Library. Telescope Kits come with an Orion StarBlast 4.5 reflector telescope. This is an ideal telescope for beginners because it’s easy to setup and use. It’s also powerful enough that even seasoned space scientists will find it provides the power needed to see the stars well. The kit also comes with an EZ Finder Reflex Sight for easy aiming, Telescope Observer’s Guide, Orion Moon Map 260, Orion Deep Map 600, star target planisphere, night vision flashlight and a user’s guide all in a convenient rolling transport case to keep the telescope upright.
To place a hold on a Telescope Kit, go to stillwaterlibary.org/telescopes. Watch for an email that we have one ready for you, and pick it up at Stillwater Public Library. Once you pick up the telescope, you’ll have 3 weeks to view the night sky – enough time to experience a variety of weather conditions and maybe even an astronomical event!
Telescope Kits are part of our Library of Things collection and made possible through the generous gifts of the Minnesota Astronomical Society, Stillwater Rotary Club, Stillwater Sunrise Rotary Club, and Stillwater Public Library Foundation.
Upcoming Events:
The Gingerbread Man Puppet Show: Saturday, Dec. 10, 10:30 a.m.
In this version of the classic story, a cheeky gingerbread man insists he is “Super-Cookie” and refuses to be eaten. Presented by library staff and assistants. Best for ages 3 and up. No registration is required.
Connect Through Books (A Virtual Book Club): Monday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m.
We invite you to join us on the third Monday of each month to connect online and share what you’re reading. Registration is required to receive the Zoom meeting link.
Building with Bricks: Thursday, Dec. 15, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Come create with the library’s LEGO collection! Bring your imagination but leave your personal bricks at home. For kids ages 6 to 12 years old. No registration is required. This is a drop-in event so join us anytime from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Margaret Rivers Room on the upper level.
Contact: Stillwater Public Library is open on Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The library building will be closed Dec. 24, 25, and 31, and on Jan. 1. Visit us at stillwaterlibrary.org, call 651-275-4338, or email splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us for more information. To receive library updates in your inbox, sign up for our e-newsletter at stillwaterlibrary.org. If you are interested in obtaining a library card to access the broadest array of library services, apply for a free card online at stillwaterlibrary.org.
Quote:
“I still remember when the first time I pointed the telescope at the sky and I saw Saturn with the rings. It was a beautiful image.”
- Umberto Guidoni, Italian Astrophysicist and Science Writer
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.