Warm up with a good book this winter! Winter goes a whole lot faster with a good book – or several. With tens of thousands of titles available in hard copy, eBook and eAudiobook formats, we’ve got you covered. And there are prizes and events to get you reading even more! Join our adult winter reading program for fun in January and February.
To take part in the Winter Reads Reading Challenge, all you need to do is read or listen to a book (any book). Then submit an entry at the library or online at stillwaterlibrary.org/winter-reads. With your first entry, choose a participation prize from items like Winter Reads socks, playing cards or a journal (while supplies last). All entries will be placed in a drawing at the end of February for a variety of cool prizes including book bundles and gift cards. The more entries you submit, the better your chances of winning!
Visit the Winter Reads display on the lower level of the library for reading inspiration from book reviews, book lists, and READ bags stuffed with three titles hand-picked by our librarians and grouped by genre. It’s a great way to explore new reads and different authors.
Upcoming Events:
Building with Bricks: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 4 p.m.
Come create with the library’s LEGO collection! For kids ages 6 to 12 years old. Bring your imagination but leave your personal bricks at home for safekeeping. No registration is required.
Join Baby Bear and Miss Kim for stories, songs, poems and more to encourage the development of early literacy skills. No registration is required. The program starts at 10:30 a.m. and repeats at 11:30 a.m. No registration is required.
Contact:Stillwater Public Library is open on Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The library building will be closed January 16. Visit us at stillwaterlibrary.org, call 651-275-4338, or email splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us for more information. To receive library updates in your inbox, sign up for our e-newsletter at stillwaterlibrary.org. If you are interested in obtaining a library card to access the broadest array of library services, apply for a free card online at stillwaterlibrary.org.
Quote:
“In the winter she curls up around a good book and dreams away the cold.”
