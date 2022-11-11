Voting concluded on Tuesday night. Here are the results of mayoral and city council races in the Stillwater and St. Croix Valley area.
Stillwater
Ted Kozlowski has been reelected Stillwater Mayor after running unopposed. Kozlowski has served as Mayor since 2014 and previously served on the City Council.
The two open seats on the Stillwater City Council were snagged by Ward 1 council member Ryan Collins who was reelected after running uncontested. In Ward 4, current Councilmember Mike Polehna won over Tony Misenor with 70.64% votes to 29.12%.
Bayport
Michele Hanson has been elected Bayport Mayor after running unopposed. Hanson previously served three terms on the Bayport City Council.
The two open seats on the Bayport City Council were taken by John C. Dahl and Katie Hill with 28.50% and 26.93% respectively and all precincts reporting. Other candidates included Eric J. Larson with 24.24% and Trischa Heitman-Ochs with 19.43%.
Baytown Township
In Baytown Township, Avis Peters ran unopposed for Town Supervisor Seat 3.
For Seat 4, Aaron Bye won over John Fellegy with 55.02% to 44.63% and all precincts reporting.
Lake Elmo
The Lake Elmo City Council has two open seats. Results show that Lisa McGinn and Andrew Hirn will take the race with 30.87% and 27.06% and all precincts reporting. Other candidates included Susan Dunn with 24.67% and John Murphy with 16.83%.
Lakeland
Joe Paiement has been e;ected after running unopposed for Lakeland Mayor.
The two open seats on the Lakeland City Council will be going to Michael J. Thron with 28.48% and David Millard with 25.47% and all precincts reporting. Other candidates were Taylor P. Vaillancourt with 23.09% and Arretta Eggleston with 22.33%.
Marine on St. Croix
Kevin Nyenhuis has been re-elected Mayor in Marine after leading opponent Lon Pardun with 259 votes, or 56.06% while challenger Pardun had 202 votes, or 43.72%.
The Marine council has two open seats with results showing those seats being taken by William (Bill) Miller with 33.67% and Charlie Anderson with 34.16% and all precincts reporting. Dana Vannen Anderson earned 31.67% of the votes.
Stillwater Township
Alan Robbins-Fenger took Town Supervisor Seat 1 in Stillwater Township after running uncontested. Robbins-Fenger took 98.67% of the vote to 11 write-ins at 1.33%.
There were no candidates who ran for Town Supervisor Seat 2, which resulted in 60 write-in candidates.
