The National Speech & Debate Association is proud to announce Matthew Davis of St. Croix Preparatory Academy as a winner of the Diamond Coach Award, recognizing a professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education. This is his first Diamond Award.
Since 1925, the National Speech & Debate Association has been recognizing student and coach achievements in speech and debate. Coaches earn points in the national honorary through team participation, student achievement, public service, and leadership work. To earn a Diamond Award, a coach must be a member of the National Speech & Debate Association for at least five years. Coaches earn additional awards with more points earned in the Honor Society. A coach who attains 15,000 points is awarded a first Diamond; they receive a second Diamond for 30,000 points, a third for 60,000 points, and so on. Five years must pass between each Diamond Award. Learn more about the Diamond Award here.
“Our Diamond Award winners provide access to the life changing benefits of speech and debate for thousands of students,” said National Speech & Debate Executive Director J. Scott Wunn. “We are proud to recognize these educators for their service, and thank them for their hard work.”
All Diamond Award winners will be recognized at the world’s largest academic competition, the National Speech & Debate Tournament, in Phoenix, Arizona in June 2023. More than 10,000 students, coaches, and parents from across the nation attend the National Tournament every year.
About the National Speech & Debate Association
The National Speech & Debate Association is the authority on public speaking and debate in the United States. The Association builds the infrastructure for speech and debate competitions around the world by providing topics, educational resources, training for students and coaches, scholarship opportunities, and advanced recognition for 140,000 students and coaches every year. For nearly 100 years, the National Speech & Debate Association has built a platform for youth voices that culminates in the National Tournament, the Olympics of public speaking. For more information, visit www.speechanddebate.org.
