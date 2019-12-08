This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Gymnastics — Stillwater used a consistent performance, with the scoring from all four events that are within .55 of each other, to hold off East Ridge 132.8-132.5 in a Suburban East Conference dual meet. Kristina Krenz leads the Ponies in three of four events and finishes second overall with an all-around score of 35.65.
Girls soccer — Senior Ali Maghrak is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls’ soccer team, which finishes witih a 15-4-1 record. Maghrak, who totals four goals and 10 assists, joins teammates Kenzie Hanzlik, Maureen Stormont and Kelly McGarry in earning all-conference honors. Hanzlik and Maghrak also receive all-state honors.
Football — Senior Jesse George receives the Most Valuable Athlete Award for the Suburban East Conference champion Stillwater football team. George is also named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year linebacker Jeremy Gillard is chosen the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. They are among a list of nine Ponies to receive All-SEC honors, a list that also includes: Miles Heller, Brad Voeller, Andrew Rose, Eric Bradley, Stefan Hanson, J.C. O’Keefe and Ryan Duxbury.
