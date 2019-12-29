This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls basketball — Heather Kamps and Tess Lueders each score 16 points to lead the Stillwater girls basketball team to an 84-68 nonconference victory over St. Paul Humboldt at SAHS. Abbie Geraci and Megan Meads add 13 points apiece for the Ponies.
Nordic skiing — Jessie Diggins finishes with a nearly three-minute margin of victory to carry the Stillwater girls Nordic ski team to a 478-477 victory over Roseville in a dual meet at Como Park. The 8-kilometer race consists of a 4-kilometer classical loop followed by a 4-kilometer freestyle leg, with athletes changing skis on the fly. The Stillwater boys also top Roseville 482-473 behind a 1-2 finish from Brett Ylonen and Gabe Hanson.
Girls hockey — Amanda Cartony supplies two first-period goals and Marah Sobczak turns away 15 shots to notch her 27th career shutout as Stillwater upends Mounds View in a Suburban East Conference girls hockey game at the SCVRC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.