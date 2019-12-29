Jessie Diggins col.jpg

Jessie Diggins

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Girls basketball — Heather Kamps and Tess Lueders each score 16 points to lead the Stillwater girls basketball team to an 84-68 nonconference victory over St. Paul Humboldt at SAHS. Abbie Geraci and Megan Meads add 13 points apiece for the Ponies.

Nordic skiing — Jessie Diggins finishes with a nearly three-minute margin of victory to carry the Stillwater girls Nordic ski team to a 478-477 victory over Roseville in a dual meet at Como Park. The 8-kilometer race consists of a 4-kilometer classical loop followed by a 4-kilometer freestyle leg, with athletes changing skis on the fly. The Stillwater boys also top Roseville 482-473 behind a 1-2 finish from Brett Ylonen and Gabe Hanson.

Girls hockey — Amanda Cartony supplies two first-period goals and Marah Sobczak turns away 15 shots to notch her 27th career shutout as Stillwater upends Mounds View in a Suburban East Conference girls hockey game at the SCVRC.

