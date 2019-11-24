This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys soccer — Joe Balder is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys’ soccer team. The senior joins Ben Johnson and Brett Ylonen in earning All-Suburban East Conference honors. After recording 11 shutouts in 20 games, Ylonen garners All-Metro and All-State honors.
Girls swimming and diving — The Stillwater girls’ swimming and diving team wins three individual events and two relays to repeat as Class AA state champions. It marks the fourth state title in five years for the Ponies, who outscore runner-up Edina 265-205 in the final team standings. Hannah Bowen wins state titles in the 50 and 100 freestyle races and anchors Stillwater’s first-place 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. Diver Maggie Keefer also defends her state title to cap a remarkable season that began with question marks after a serious injury suffered in a diving accident while training the previous summer.
Golf — Stillwater senior Hudson Carpenter signs a National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and golf career at South Dakota State University. In Carpenter’s junior season the previous spring, he claimed medalist honors in 6 of the 10 events he played.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.