FOREST LAKE -- the Stillwater wrestling team posted three victories in a season-opening triangular on Thursday, Dec. 2 at Forest Lake, but not without some anxious moments.
The fourth-ranked Ponies (2-0 SEC, 3-0) needed pin from Jawahn Cockfield at heavyweight to overtake 12th-ranked Forest Lake for a 33-31 conference victory in the final match of the night. It was the 30th consecutive SEC dual meet victory for Stillwater.
Stillwater also defeated eighth-ranked Wayzata 32-28 and blanked East Ridge 72-0.
Stillwater 32, Wayzata 28
106 — Luke Koenen (Way) pinned Noah Nicholson, NA; 113 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Mikey Jelinek (St) major dec. Sean Feiten, 12-0; 126 — Elijah Wald (Way) dec. Brody Urbanski, 7-0; 132 — Sam Bethke (St) major dec. Andrew Larson, 15-2; 138 — Charles Petit (Way) dec. Cittadino Tuttle, 4-1; 145 — Kyler Wong (Way) dec. Owen Bouthilet, 5-3; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Kane Conway, 2:00; 160 — Isaiah Schmitz (Way) major dec. Mack Carlson, 11-3; 170 — Adam Cherne (Way) dec. Antony Tuttle, 6-3; 182 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned Nelson Kukowski, NA; 195 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Chase Ullom, NA; 220 — Dominic Heim (Way) dec. Zachariah Hunter, 2-0; 285 — Austin Frachino (Way) dec. Jawahn Cockfield, 3-0.
Stillwater 72, East Ridge 0
106 — Noah Nicholson (St) won by forfeit; 113 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) pinned Hayden Christianson, 3:13; 120 — Wyatt Haden (St) pinned Elias Glaraton, 1:38; 126 — Brody Urbanski (St) won by forfeit; 132 — Sam Bethke (St) won by forfeit; 138 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) pinned Jacob Merchlewitz, :59; 145 — Keaton Urbanski (St) dec. Riley Kane, 4-3; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Cael Viesselman, 3:46; 160 — Eric Jurek (St) dec. Logan Calumpit, 7-3; 170 — Antony Tuttle (St) pinned Mac Clegg, 1:00; 182 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned Joshua Jones, 1:16; 195 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Zachariah Hunter (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) won by forfeit.
Stillwater 33, Forest Lake 31
106 — Cullen Christenson (FL) major dec. Noah Nicholson, 11-3; 113 — Parker Lyden (FL) dec. Dylan Dauffenbach, 6-3; 120 — Grant Marr (FL) pinned Mikey Jelinek, 1:40; 126 — Jacob Aho (FL) pinned Brody Urbanski, 4:03; 132 — Sam Bethke (St) dec. Andrew LeMire, 3-2; 138 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) major dec. Alex Lofgren, 11-3; 145 — Owen Bouthilet (St) dec. Jackson Marr, 6-4 in OT; 152 — Dan Vanacker (FL) dec. Otto Hanlon, 8-2; 160 — Brian Bordenave (FL) pinned Mack Carlson, 2:54; 170 — Antony Tuttle (St) tech fall Peyton Christenson, 20-5; 182 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned Hunter Gruba, :55; 195 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Mark Rendl (FL) dec. Zachariah Hunter, 4-0; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) pinned Jordan Silvera, 5:00.
Ponies win at Faribault
The Ponies recorded 11 top-three finishes to outscore runner-up Owatonna 219.5-186.5 and win the nine-team Dick Shiels Invite on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Faribault High School.
Owatonna is 10th in the Class AAA state rankings while Northfield, which placed third with 141.5 points, is ranked ninth.
Stillwater crowned three champions from 170 to 195 pounds, starting with Antony Tuttle and continuing with Ryder Rogotzke and Zachariah Hunter. The Ponies also received runner-up finishes from Cittadino Tuttle (138 pounds), Owen Bouthilet (145) and Jawahn Cockfield (285).
Team scores
1. Stillwater 219.5; 2. Owatonna 186.5; 3. Northfield 151.5; 4. St. Thomas Academy 141.5; 5. Faribault 135; 6. Tri-City United 133.5; 7. Lewiston/Altura/Rushford-Peterson 81; 8. Sauk Rapids-Rice 49.5; 9. Kasson-Mantorville 26.
Stillwater results
106 — Noah Nicholson (3-1, 3rd place): pinned Allen Krenik (TCU) 1:56; pinned by Gabe Cohn (STA) :52; pinned Spencer Nelson (LARP) 4:59; dec. Caden Staab (Nor) 5-3.
113 — Mikey Jelinek (3-1, 4th place): pinned Tyler Kreidemacher (LARP) 3:00; tech fall Rian Grunwald (Owa) 16-0; pinned by Vance Barz (SRR) 1:49; dec. Tyler Kreidemacher (LARP) 6-5; forfeit to Dylan Dauffenbach (St).
113 — Dylan Dauffenbach (3-1, 3rd place): pinned Lucas Nelson (Far) 4:42; dec. Lane Karsten (Owa) 6-2; lost to Thomas Holmquist (STA) 8-5; pinned Lucas Nelson (Far) :47; won by forfeit over Mikey Jelinek (St).
120 — Audrey Rogotzke (2-2, 5th place): pinned Eli Viskocil (TCU) 3:45; pinned by Trey Hiatt (Owa) :40; lost by major dec. to Wyatt Haden (St) 9-1; pinned Eli Viskocil (TCU) 3:57.
120 — Wyatt Haden (2-2, 4th place): lost to Keith Harner (Nor) 6-0; major dec. Colten Jenkins (LARP) 13-2; major dec. Audrey Rogotzke (St) 9-1; lost to Cameron Vold (Far) 4-2.
126 — Sam Bethke (3-1, 3rd place): pinned Sam Graunke (K-M) :53; pinned by Beau Murphy (Nor) 5:17; pinned Jordan Zibrowski (LARP) :43; dec. Colton Zweifel (STA) 5-0.
132 — Jesse Welter (0-2, DNP): pinned by Michael Reinardy (Owa) :38; lost by major dec. to Quintin Betthaser (LARP) 13-2.
132 — Brody Urbanski (1-3, 6th place): pinned by Jackson Barron (Nor) 2:36; dec. Josiah Soliday (STA) 12-5; pinned by Chris Johnson (TCU) :31; lost to Quintin Betthaser (LARP) 11-5.
138 — Cittadino Tuttle (2-1, 2nd place): major dec. Brayden Ness (SRR) 15-4; major decc. Brant Lemieux (TCU) 14-4; lost by major dec. to Cael Robb (Owa) 9-1.
145 — Owen Bouthilet (2-1, 2nd place): dec. Cole Franek (TCU) 2-1; dec. Kanin Hable (Owa) 8-7; lost to Jake Messner (Nor) 7-0.
152 — Otto Hanlon (3-1, 3rd place): lost by tech fall to Caleb Whipps (TCU) 16-1; pinned Reid Kiffmeyer (SRR) 1:00; pinned Kristian Cercioglu (STA) :37; pinned Keyan Laganiere (K-M) 3:38.
160 — Mack Carlson (1-2, DNP): pinned by Owen Nelson (K-M) 5:44; dec. Kieran Hixson (SRR) 8-6; lost to Eric Jurek (St) 4-0.
160 — Eric Jurek (3-2, 4th place): pinned Joey Steinberg (Far) 2:57; pinned by Jayce Barron (Nor) 1:59; dec. Mack Carlson (St) 4-0; pinned Jack Springer (STA) 4:56; lost to Carter O’Malley (TCU) 4-3.
170 — Antony Tuttle (3-0, 1st place): pinned Graham Doherty (SRR) 1:38; tech fall Jake Borman (STA) 23-8; major dec. Jacob Reinardy (Owa) 9-1.
182 — Ryder Rogotzke (3-0, 1st place): pinned Jacob Duitsman (K-M) 2:23; pinned George Soto (Far) 3:12; major dec. Caden O’Malley (TCU) 10-2.
195 — Bennett Peterson (0-3, DNP): pinned by Marco Reyes (TCU) :25; bye; pinned by Jacob Meyer (LARP) 3:47; pinned by Blake Fitcher (Owa) 1:49.
195 — Zachariah Hunter (3-0, 1st place): pinned Blake Fitcher (Owa) 3:08; pinned Jacob Meyer (LARP) :40; dec. Jackson Cercioglu (STA) 4-1.
220 — Charlie Gleason (2-0, 3rd place): bye; pinned by Vincent Mueller (STA) 2:54; pinned Kolton Duff (TCU) 1:56.
285 — Jawahn Cockfield (2-1, 2nd place): pinned Grant Lower (Owa) :31; pinned Matt Nelson (Far) :30; pinned by Leo Bluhm (STA) 1:59.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.