ELK RIVER — Bouncing back from dual meet losses to three teams ranked among the top six in Class AAA, the Stillwater wrestling team posted three nonconference victories during a nonconference quadrangular on Friday, Jan. 27 at Elk River High School.

The seventh-ranked Ponies (5-1 SEC, 13-5), who did win an individual tournament at St. Croix Valls on Jan. 21, cruised past ninth-ranked Apple Valley 51-19 for their most impressive victory Elk River. Stillwater also upended the host Elks 35-31 and defeated Park Center 66-12.

Tags

Load comments