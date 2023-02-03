ELK RIVER — Bouncing back from dual meet losses to three teams ranked among the top six in Class AAA, the Stillwater wrestling team posted three nonconference victories during a nonconference quadrangular on Friday, Jan. 27 at Elk River High School.
The seventh-ranked Ponies (5-1 SEC, 13-5), who did win an individual tournament at St. Croix Valls on Jan. 21, cruised past ninth-ranked Apple Valley 51-19 for their most impressive victory Elk River. Stillwater also upended the host Elks 35-31 and defeated Park Center 66-12.
The Ponies won five of the first six matches against Apple Valley to build a 28-4 lead after Lindson Turner’s 18-6 major decision over Sebastian Castin at 138 pounds. The Eagles (19-6) prevailed in three of the next four matches, but Stillwater closed out the comfortable victory with four straight wins — including major decisions from Eric Jurek and Jawahn Cockfield at 195 and 285 pounds.
Joe Dauffenbach (113 pounds), Mikey Jelinek (126), Sam Bethke (132) and Otto Hanlon (152) also recorded pins against the Eagles.
The Ponies built up a 23-6 lead against Elk River (8-6) to secure the victory despite the Elks claiming victories in five of the last seven matches.
Joe Dauffenbach (113), Sam Bethke (138), Mack Carlson (170) and Eric Jurek (195) each notched pins for Stillwater, which also received a tech fall from Dylan Dauffenbach at 120 pounds.
The Ponies were scheduled to complete in a triangular at Lakeville North on Thursday, Feb. 2 and hit the road again for a triangular at Champlin Park on Friday, Feb. 3.
Stillwater 51, Apple Valley 19
106 — Noah Nicholson (St) won by forfeit; 113 — Joe Dauffenbach (St) pinned Maverick Beaty, 1:08; 120 — Keiichi Kong (AV) major dec. Cohen Lumby 10-2; 126 — Mikey Jelinek (St) pinned Iman Alejo, 1:34; 132 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Jorge Calvillo, 1:26; 138 — Lindson Turner (St) major dec. Sebastian Castin, 18-6; 145 — Jayden Haueter (AV) pinned Brody Urbanski, 3:06; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Chrstian Jensen, :47; 160 — Ian Haueter (AV) dec. Isaac Hunter, 4-0; 170 — Marcell Booth (AV) pinned Ambrose Spaeth, 2:54; 182 — Mack Carlson (St) dec. AJ Garcia, 7-3; 195 — Eric Jurek (St) major dec. Dayveon Hill, 18-5; 220 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) major dec. Alex Mock, 11-3.
Stillwater 66, Park Center 12
106 — Noah Nicholson (St) pinned Alex Brennan, 1:46; 113 — Kai Beattie (PC) won by forfeit; 120 — Cohen Lumby (St) pinned Payton Snyder, 5:22; 126 — Mikey Jelinek (St) tech fall Aaron Dungy, 18-1; 132 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Quentin Moore, 1:53; 138 — Brody Urbanski (St) won by forfeit; 145 — Lindson Turner (St) pinned Jackson Sanders, 4:55; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Kehinde Shodiya, 1:06; 160 — Jachai Ping (PC) pinned Ronald Bruflodt, 5:10; 170 — Ambrose Spaeth (St) major dec. Dave Kargbo, 11-1; 182 — Mack Carlson (St) pinned Mohamed Bamba, 1:05; 195 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Samouka Kanneh, 1:34; 220 — Eric Jurek (St) pinned A.J. Lawson, 5:30; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) dec. William Russell, 3-1.
Stillwater 35, Elk River 31
106 — Noah Nicholson (St) dec. Ian Lessard, 7-4; 113 — Joe Dauffenbach (St) pinned Jackson Ebner, 4:51; 120 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) tech fall Carter Lessard, 16-0; 126 — Alex Artmann (ER) pinned Andrew Karas, 1:48; 132 — Double forfeit; 138 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Dylan Peters, 3:13; 145 — Lindson Turner (St) dec. Brayden Hilyar, 6-5; 152 — Daunte Sasse-Doering (ER) major dec. Otto Hanlon, 9-1; 160 — Zach Hopkins (ER) won by forfeit; 170 — Mack Carlson (St) pinned Paul Greenberg, :43; 182 — Daniel Greenberg (ER) dec. Ambrose Spaeth, 9-3; 195 — Eric Jurek (St) pinned Will Johnson, 1:07; 220 — Samuel Kirton (ER) won by forfeit; 285 — John Lassila (ER) won by forfeit.
