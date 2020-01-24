OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After suffering a rare regular season setback, the Stillwater wrestling team responded with a 41-31 nonconference victory over St. Croix Falls on Thursday, Jan. 16 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the first match for the No. 2-ranked Ponies since falling to third-ranked St. Michael-Albertville in the finals of the Pony Stampede on Jan. 11.
Stillwater (5-0 SEC, 11-1) remains without some key contributors sidelined by injuries, but used its strength in the middle weights to build a 41-13 lead before the Saints closed out the dual with three straight pins to narrow the gap.
“They gave us a nice match and challenged us well,” Ponies coach Tim Hartung said. “It was a good match.”
Sam Bethke collected an important victory for the Ponies at 113 pounds, holding off Kaden Clark for a 7-4 victory. St. Croix Falls built a 7-3 lead after Mason Will’s 3-1 decision over Elijah Wilson, but the Ponies won each of the next three to surge in front 18-7.
“Bethke won a big match at 113,” Hartung said. “It was a back and forth match.”
Matt Hogue recorded a pin for Stillwater at 126 pounds and Javon Taschuk won by technical fall at 132 pounds. Owen Bouthilet also came through with a 7-4 victory over Zack Clark at 138 pounds.
Kole Marko notched a pin for the Saints at 145 points to pull within five points, but Stillwater responded with four straight pins by Trey Kruse (152 pounds), Hunter Lyden (160), Ryder Rogotzke (170) and Roman Rogotzke (182) — all in the first period.
The Saints followed with a run of three straight pins of their, but the outcome of the match had been decided.
“It was a very interesting match,” Hartung said. “They were really strong in the weights where we are not as strong. They were strongest at the top and bottom and our strength is in the middle.”
Stillwater was hoping to be closer to full strength by the time it traveled to Forest Lake for an important triangular on Thursday, Jan. 23.
The Ponies will face the host and sixth-ranked Rangers in a match that will likely determine the Suburban East Conference championship and the other participating team is highly regarded Bemidji.
“We’re looking better and getting healthy,” Hartung said. “We’re just wrestling hard and trying to get better and trying to deal with filling in for guys not currently with us. Our focus right now is get healthy going into the right time.”
Stillwater 41, St. Croix Falls 31
106 — Luke Thaemert (SCF) major dec. Dylan Dauffenbach, 9-0; 113 — Sam Bethke (St) dec. Kaden Clark, 7-4; 120 — Mason Will (SCF) dec. Elijah Wilson, 3-1; 126 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Devyn Rode, 1:30; 132 — Javon Taschuk (St) tech fall Sam Glenna, 20-1; 138 — Owen Bouthilet (St) dec. Zack Clark, 7-4; 145 — Kole Marko (SCF) pinned Corstian Riesselman, 1:52; 152 — Trey Kruse (St) pinned Bennett Bergmann, 1:30; 160 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned James Kemp, 1:35; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Anthony Will, 1:30; 182 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Calan Leahy, :30; 195 — McKinley Erickson (SCF) pinned Jawahn Cockfield, 3:06; 220 — Kyle Zehm (SCF) pinned Logan Warren, 1:46; 285 — Tanner Gaffey (SCF) pinned Andrew Rantila, 1:02.
