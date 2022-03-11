ST. PAUL — There was less pain, but the same level of gain for Stillwater senior Hunter Lyden as he capped a remarkable prep career with his third straight individual championship in the Class AAA state tournament on Saturday, March 5 at the Xcel Energy Center.
It was one of three individual state titles for the Ponies, who also boasted two state runner-ups out of six state placewinners overall in the boys competition.
Ryder Rogotzke added his first individual state title after consecutive third-place finishes and his younger sister, Audrey, also claimed gold in the first-ever girls state tournament sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League.
Dylan Dauffenbach at 113 pounds and Antony Tuttle at 220 pounds also advanced to the state finals before finishing second as part of busy and productive state tourney for the Ponies. Sam Bethke also placed fifth for Stillwater at 120 pounds and Owen Bouthilet finished sixth at 138 pounds.
Lyden (53-0) completed his second straight undefeated season, but this one with fewer complications. The University of Minnesota recruit missed much of the season a year ago due to injury, but still claimed a state title with a 12-0 record.
He was not seriously challenged in the 170 weight class, defeating Farmington’s Cole Han-Lindemyer in the finals for the second year in a row. Three of Lyden’s state tournament victories ended in major decisions and the other a pin in the quarterfinals.
Lyden’s other state championship came at 152 pounds in 2020, when he finished with a 48-2 record.
Ryder Rogotzke (56-1) said he was feeling some pressure to finally achieve his first state title — not just to match older brother Roman’s two gold medals and the one secured by Audrey about an hour before he took the match against Cole Edwards of Prior Lake.
“Oh yeah, a lot of pressure,” Ryder said. “Because I’ve won Super 32, World Trials, all that stuff and the one thing that was missing was a state title.”
He wrapped up the title at 182 pounds in familiar fashion, pinning Edwards in 3:48. It was the fourth pin in as many matches during the individual tourney — which followed three pins in the state team tournament — and also matched the state record for most pins in a season with 44.
“The whole plan is just go out there and pin him,” Ryder said. “I wanted it in the first period. So I took him down, was going for a cradle but that didn’t work so going for a power half and then just felt him breaking down then finally got the cradle.”
As the top seed in the individual Section 4AAA tournament Ryder had a first-round bye, which provided an easy path to the semifinals but also cost him an opportunity to hold the single-season pins record outright. Ryder tied the record originally set by Tyler Lehmann of Apple Valley during the 2008-09 season.
Edwards was the only opponent in seven matches during the state team and individual tournaments to make it out of the first period against Ryder, a junior who has committed to the United States Naval Academy. Three of this pins took less than 400 seconds.
After finishing third the past two season — losing to eventual state champion Carson Manville of Shakopee in 2020 and University of Minnesota recruit Gabe Nagel a year ago — Ryder wasn’t leaving anything to chance this year.
“I think this year I’m way more aggressive and I just go after the stuff instead,” Rogotzke said. “Last year, I still had that attitude of this state and these guys are good so I’m gonna have to wrestle defensive and stuff. Whereas this year I just came in here knowing I’m going to beat them and just have to decide how badly I want to beat them.”
It has been a remarkable journey for Antony Tuttle (46-5) on the way to his second-place finish at 220 pounds. The senior started the season competing at 160 pounds, which is where he finished as the state runner-up a year ago.
He cruised into the state finals with three straight decisions, but dropped a 5-3 decision in the state finals against Osseo’s Jacob Meissner, who won his second state championship.
“Not not the outcome I wanted, but I know every day when I went to practice I believed in myself, I believed in my coaches and I trust the process,” Tuttle said. “I’ve never cut any corners and I’ve always pushed myself to the limit.”
Maintaining his weight at 160 was a challenge, especially after a calf injury midway through the season impacted his conditioning. He wasn’t going to replace the team’s state champions at 170 and 182 pounds so he just kept climbing the ladder. He even wrestled several matches at heavyweight.
He said he would have doubted any suggestion before the season his second state runner-up finish would come at this weight class.
“If they said 220, I’d be like you’re joking, there’s no way I’m getting up to 220,” Tuttle said. “But after I got injured, I was really confident like, gosh, this really sucks. I talked to my coach and we’re like, why not? Just go up a weight, enjoy your senior year, eat, do whatever you want. So I just did that and my heart and mind and everything just kind of all came together.”
He was undersized against many opponents, but strong enough to not get overwhelmed and quick enough to use that to his advantage at the higher weight.
“I would say the biggest difference is hand fighting,” Tuttle said. “A lot of is what the bigger weights is a lot of hand fighting just gritting, getting into it head-butts and just loving the fight. At 160, it’s more like faster pace, more shots going.
“A lot of it is just mindset. You just always gotta believe in yourself. When you step on that map before the match, when you go to bed you gotta be like you know you’re the best and all the work you put is going to show.”
Wrestling at 113 pounds, Dylan Dauffenbach (32-10) climbed all the way to second at state after finishing as the runner-up in the Section 4AAA tournament.
The junior, competing at state for the third year in a row, advanced to the semifinals with a 3-2 victory over Apple Valley’s Austin Laudenbach and followed with a 6-3 win over Parker Lyden of Forest Lake. He was eventually stopped by Mason Mills (42-3) of St. Michael-Albertville 5-1 in the finals.
Sam Bethke (47-11) won his first two matches before falling to eventual runner-up Zach Silvis (42-2) of Park in the semifinals.
Wrestling at 138 pounds, Owen Bouthilet (46-14) finished sixth in his first individual state tournament appearance.
Stillwater’s other state entries included Mikey Jelinek at 106 pounds, Cittadino Tuttle (132 pounds), Otto Hanlon (145), Keaton Urbanski (152), Zachariah Hunter (195) and Jawahn Cockfield (285).
Individual results
106 — Mikey Jelinek, Stillwater (2-2, DNP): pinned Juan Cobarruvias (Rochester Mayo) 1:34; lost to Luke Koehen (Wayzata) 5-3; pinned Zach Carr (Park) :57; lost to Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville) 7-3. Finals: Blake Beissel (Hastings) def. Davis Parrow (Farmington) 4-2 SV-1.
113 — Dylan Dauffenbach, Stillwater (3-1, 2nd place): dec. Ivan Mares (Willmar) 7-0; dec. Austin Laudenbach (Apple Valley) 3-2; dec. Parker Lyden (Forest Lake) 6-3; lost to Mason Mills (St. Michael-Albertville) 5-1.
120 — Sam Bethke, Stillwater (3-2, 5th place): tech fall Logan Williams (Northfield) 16-0; dec. Sulley Anez (Willmar) 6-4; lost to Zach Silvis (Park) 4-2; lost to Jacob Aho (Forest Lake) 5-4; major dec. Sulley Anez (Willmar) 12-3. Finals: Alan Koehler (Prior Lake) dec. Zach Silvis (Park) 3-1.
126 — Finals: Landon Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville) dec. Conlan Carlson (Willmar) 7-0.
132 — Cittadino Tuttle, Stillwater (2-2, DNP): major dec. Gunnar Mullan (Park) 14-2; lost by major dec. to Elijah Paulson (Anoka) 14-6; dec. Matthew Carlson (Buffalo) 8-4; lost to Cooper Larson (Blaine) 7-1. Finals: Jore Volk (Lakeville North) dec. Elijah Paulson (Anoka) 5-3.
138 — Owen Bouthilet, Stillwater (3-3, 6th place): dec. Levi Mueller (Waconia) 4-0; lost by major dec. to Carter Ban (Anoka) 9-0; pinned Creed Peterson (Hastings) 4:22; dec. Eli Davis (St. Michael-Albertville) 3-0; lost to Max Johnson (Maple Grove) 3-2; lost to Carter Ban (Anoka) 6-1. Finals: Luke Studer (Blaine) dec. Jake Messner (Northfield) 5-4.
145 — Otto Hanlon, Stillwater (0-2, DNP): pinned by Zach Hanson (Lakeville North) 4:19; lost by major dec. to Bradee Dwinell (Waconia) 11-2. Finals: Zach Hanson (Lakeville North) def. Cole Becker (St. Michael-Albertville) 3-1 SV-1.
152 — Keaton Urbanski, Stillwater (0-1, DNP): lost to Aiden Tobin (Faribault) 6-4. Finals: Daniel VanAcker (Forest Lake) pinned Gabe Wagner (Brainerd) 5:44.
160 — Finals: Landen Johnson (Owatonna) dec. Jed Wester (St. Michael-Albertville) 10-3.
170 — Hunter Lyden, Stillwater (4-0, 1st place): major dec. Ezra Formaneck (Eastview) 10-0; pinned Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) 2:22; major dec. Marco Christiansen (Minnetonka) 12-3; major dec. Cole Han-Lindemyer (Farmington) 11-3.
182 — Ryder Rogotzke, Stillwater (4-0, 1st place): pinned Vincent Toleno (Osseo) 1:34; pinned Cole Sutrick (Shakopee) 1:00; pinned Jaden Burandt (Anoka) :39; pinned Cole Edwards (Prior Lake) 3:48.
195 — Zachariah Hunter, Stillwater (2-2, DNP): dec. Isaiah Brown (Rogers) 6-4; lost by major dec. to Jadon Hellerud (Shakopee) 9-0; pinned Sutton Kenning (St. Cloud Tech) 2:55; lost to major dec. to Jacob Solheim (Mounds View) 13-0. Finals: Max McEnelly (Waconia) tech fall Jadon Hellerud (Shakopee) 22-7.
220 — Antony Tuttle, Stillwater (3-1, 2nd place): dec. Conner Elliott (Apple Valley) 5-0; dec. Nate Schwinghammer (Bemidji) 6-2; dec. Dominic Heim (Wayzata) 6-2; lost to Jacob Meissner (Osseo) 5-3.
285 — Jawahn Cockfield, Stillwater (1-2, DNP): dec. Colin McGeary (Forest Lake) 4-3; pinned by Will Sather (Eden Prairie) :44; lost to Tucker Hugg (St. Cloud Tech) 6-1. Finals: Will Sather (Eden Prairie) dec. Jade Trestad (Shakopee) 3-2.
Audrey Rogotzke notches gold
There were plenty of firsts with the MSHSL conducting its inaugural girls state tournament and eighth-grader Audrey Rogotzke took full advantage while claiming an individual title at 120 pounds.
When older brother Ryder captured his state title about an hour later, they became the first sister-brother combo to achieve it in the season.
“It feels awesome,” Audrey said. “It’s pretty memorable just because we’re the first to do something, but even if we weren’t it’d still be pretty special.”
She needed less than a minute to pin Nora Houglum of Mora in the semifinals and outlasted Brooklyn Conrad of Ortonville 5-2 in the finals.
Audrey was happy with the title, but hardly content.
“Five times is the goal,” Audrey said. “We already got one in the bag, four more to go, right.”
Audrey started in the sport as part of a wrestling family at the age of 4 or 5, never expecting the opportunities that would eventually follow.
“I kind of just got thrown into a practice one day and I was like, you know, this is this kind of cool, and then it stuck,” Audrey said. “I honestly didn’t think it would be sanctioned by now. I thought we would just be having that MWCA girls state, but it’s cool now that it’s sanctioned.”
Most of her opponents during the season are boys, but said it doesn’t really matter as long as there’s an opportunity to compete.
“Honestly wrestling girls, it’s not harder or easier, I think they’re just harder to pin because they’re more flexible,” Rogotzke said. “Guys just help you with the strength factor.”
Individual results
100 finals — Charli Raymond (Simley) major dec. Lauren Elsmore (Pine Island) 10-0.
107 finals — Aspen Blasko (Forest Lake) pinned Olivia Sackor (Fridley) 3:17.
114 finals — Rian Grunwald (Owatonna) major dec. Madelyn Strohmayer (Aitken) 10-2.
120 — Audrey Rogotzke, Stillwater (2-0, 1st place): pinned Nora Houglum (Mora) :59; dec. Brooklyn Conrad (Ortonville) 5-2.
126 finals — Joel Makem (Shakopee) pinned Rodiat Adeduntan (Park Center) 3:48.
132 finals — Skylar Little Soldier (Hastings) pinned Kylie Donat (Bemidji) 1:42.
138 finals — Riley Myers (Eastview) dec. Diann Smith (GMLOS) 2-0.
145 finals — Grace Alagbo (Apple Valley) pinned Abby Ervasti (BHVPP) 3:24.
152 finals — Shean’Arei Miller (Minneapolis Edison) dec. Elizabeth Drake (New Ulm) 12-5.
165 finals — Ella Pagel (Northfield) pinned Kami Senlycki (Cambridge-Isanti) 2:48.
185 finals — Myia Teeselink (Chisago Lakes) pinned Chae Nay Htoo (St. Paul Humboldt) 3:29.
235 finals — Isabelle Huss (Centennial) pinned Ella George (South St. Paul) :11.
