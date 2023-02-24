ARDEN HILLS — It was tighter than most recent years, but the Stillwater wrestling team topped rival Mounds View to capture its seventh straight Section 4AAA championship on Friday, Feb. 17 at Mounds View High School.

It was the sixth year in a row the Ponies (25-5) have faced Mounds View (31-1) in the finals and they did so as the No. 2 seed after falling to previously unbeaten Mustangs 34-17 just a month earlier.

