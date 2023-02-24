ARDEN HILLS — It was tighter than most recent years, but the Stillwater wrestling team topped rival Mounds View to capture its seventh straight Section 4AAA championship on Friday, Feb. 17 at Mounds View High School.
It was the sixth year in a row the Ponies (25-5) have faced Mounds View (31-1) in the finals and they did so as the No. 2 seed after falling to previously unbeaten Mustangs 34-17 just a month earlier.
The Section 4AAA individual tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25 at North St. Paul High School. Seedings for the state team tournament were announced earlier this week and Stillwater received the No. 4 seed and will face fifth-seeded Apple Valley in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2 at the Xcel Energy Center. The winner will face either top-seeded St. Michael-Albertville or Anoka in the semifinals.
The other half of the bracket features No. 2 seed Waconia and No. 3 seed Hastings.
The individual state tournament will take place on March 3-4.
Stillwater did not have its full lineup available for that previous match against the Mustangs and expectations were for a much tighter battle this time around.
“They were a good team and undefeated,” Ponies coach Steve Polakowski said. “It was definitely a toss-up, but more than anything we were just really well prepared finally having some guys we had to rest.”
“This is my fifth time going since my eighth grade year, so it feels pretty good,” senior Dylan Dauffenbach said. “It feels really good. Going back as a senior and having that opportunity to maybe go get that state title as a team.”
Dylan Dauffenbach contributed to that critical stretch of six straight victories from 113 to 145 pounds that provided a strong start for Stillwater and helped quiet the large and enthusiastic home crowd.
“I thought the environment was unbelievable,” Polakowski said. “I thought it was a really cool environment for both teams to compete in. We knew if we got that run early we’d be in a good spot.”
One of the key swing matches came at 145 pounds, where Brody Urbanski pinned Mounds View’s Ethan Swenson in 4:50 to build a 23-3 lead for the Ponies.
The Mustangs answered with a pin at 152 pounds and three straight victories at 160, 170 and 182 pounds.
Mounds View notched an important victory at 182 pounds when Joseph Muhlstein defeated Cittadino Tuttle 3-1 in overtime to climb within 22-18 after the Ponies were also penalized one point for unsportsmanlike conduct after throwing head gear.
That set the stage for a thrilling battle at 195 pounds, with Eric Jurek surviving a wild flurry in the final minute to secure a 5-4 victory over Gavin Maxey. Jurek led 2-0 after the first period and 3-2 entering the third, but Maxey scored a takedown with 40 seconds remaining in the third to jump in front 4-3. Jurek answered, however, with a reversal with just 20 seconds remaining to put the Ponies in front 25-18 with just two matches remaining.
“The other huge win was Jurek in the upper weights,” Polakowski said. “That was awesome.”
Though mathematically still alive, the prospects were dim for Mounds View despite putting one of their top wrestlers up at 220 pounds. The reason for Stillwater’s optimism was Ryder Rogotzke, who pinned Morgan in the third period to provide the deciding points.
This is where winning the coin flip provided an edge for the Ponies as Mounds View was unable to avoid the match-up with Morgan against Rogotzke.
“It was good to win the flip and make sure we got six points there,” Polakowski said. “We knew what was going to happen. Ryder was going to get a tech or a pin there.”
Mounds View opened the dual with an expected victory at 106 pounds, but the Ponies did not give up any bonus points. Cohen Lumby started the run for Stillwater with a 6-3 victory at 113 pounds and Joe Dauffenbach followed with an 8-2 win at 120 pounds as Stillwater bumped several wrestlers up a class in the lower weights. Dylan Dauffenbach recorded an 11-2 major decision at 126 pounds and Sam Bethke extended Stillwater’s lead to 13-3 with a 4-0 victory at 132 pounds. Lindson Turner added a 16-8 major decision at 138 pounds before Urbanski notched that decisive pin at 145 pounds.
“I think we got the ones we thought we were going to get, but for Keaton to get that pin really put us in the driver’s seat,” Polakowski said. “That match could have been three points by either team and we got a fall there. We won four or five in a row leading up to that one, but that was a huge swing match right in the middle and he’s battling a serious shoulder injury.”
This will be the 11th state tournament appearance for the Ponies, who also qualfied in 1996, 1997, 2004, 2009, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Despite the teams’s recent success, this was likely Mounds View’s best opportunity to unseat the Ponies in their sixth straight trip to the section finals.
“Losing to them earlier helped us refocus and got us really ready to be where we are right now,” Polakowski said. “I think losing helped a little bit. It reminded us that these guys are really good and we have to be ready right away. This team has the highest goal and you have to get through your section. The goal is more than just this.”
Stillwater’s other losses this season came against highly regarded teams, including St. Michael-Albertville, Waconia and two others during The Clash.
“We’ve wrestled in all the hardest things we can find,” Polakowski said. “We talk about it all the time and focus on teaching kids how to compete and they all compete really hard. We had to be really ready to compete and it validated for our guys the things we did all season and the tough schedule we put together.”
Stillwater’s best showing at state occurred while placing second in 2019, 2020 and 2022.
This team has some holdovers, but there are also many new faces who will be part of the state lineup for the first time.
“The top half of the lineup is seniors and other half is young,” Polakowski said. “You just feel how the team is getting handed off to these younger guys and the seniors are leading it at the end.
“Our goal is to place as high as we possible can. They will all compete as hard as they can and that will give us a chance.”
Dauffenbach has experienced both sides of it, contributing as a youngster to teams that advanced to the state finals and hoping to make the most of his final opportunity as a prep.
“We had to have some kids step up and they did that there’s tonight and that’s all we ask,” Dauffenbach said. “Now they gotta keep doing that in two weeks.
“I think our confidence is pretty high. If we wrestle like how we wrestled tonight we have a good chance of doing good at state. I think we just have to go out there and just fight every match and whatever happens, happens.”
• Stillwater opened the section tournament with an 8-0 victory over seventh-seeded North St. Paul and then cruised past third-seeded White Bear Lake 66-6 in the semifinals.
Stillwater 31, Mounds View 21
106 — Brett Swenson (MV) dec. Noah Nicholson, 8-3; 113 — Cohen Lumby (St) dec. Ethan Benson, 6-3; 120 — Joe Dauffenbach (St) dec. Will Schneider, 8-2; 126 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) major dec. Eli Claseman, 11-2; 132 — Sam Bethke (St) dec. Caden Grenier, 4-0; 138 — Lindson Turner (St) major dec. James Walker, 16-8; 145 — Brody Urbanski (St) pinned Ethan Swenson, 4:50; 152 — Colton Loween (MV) pinned Cael Spates, 3:56; 160 — Ethan Swenson (MV) dec. Otto Hanlon, 6-2; 170 — Apollo Ashby (MV) dec. Mack Carlson, 9-3; 182 — Joseph Muhlstein (MV) dec. Cittadino Tuttle, 3-1 SV-1; 195 — Eric Jurek (St) dec. Gavin Maxey, 5-4; 220 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Quin Morgan, 4:49; 285 — Jacob Solheim (MV) dec. Jawahn Cockfield, 5-0.
* Stillwater penalized one point for unsportsmanlike at 182 pounds.
Stillwater 66, White Bear Lake 6
106 — Noah Nicholson (St) tech fall Galvin Nathanson, 20-5; 113 — Cohen Lumby (St) pinned Donovin Wolfgram, 3:27; 120 — Isaac Kolstad (WBL) dec. Joe Dauffenbach, 5-4; 126 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) pinned Christian Carlson, 2:52; 132 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Gabriel Kessel; 138 — Lindson Turner (St) major dec. Noah Ludwig, 16-4; 145 — Porter Cleary (WBL) dec. Cael Spates, 8-4; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Kesean Woods-Lipscomb, 3:11; 160 — Issac Hunter (St) pinned Levi Arvig, :39; 170 — Ambrose Spaeth (St) dec. Charlie Woodcock, 7-5; 182 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) pinned Hackson Halko, :56; 195 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Joe Volk, 1:30; 220 — Eric Jurek (St) pinned Zachary Carnes, 6:00; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) won by forfeit.
Stillwater 80, North St. Paul 0
106 — Noah Nicholson (St) won by forfeit; 113 — Cohen Lumby (St) pinned Justin Liu, 2:54; 120 — Joe Dauffenbach (St) won by forfeit; 126 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) won by forfeit; 132 — Mikey Jelinek (St) major dec. Feyisayo Oduyemi, 13-5; 138 — Lindson Turner (St) pinned Matthew Thao, 1:01; 145 — Keaton Urbanski (St) pinned Matthew Bono, 1:55; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) won by forfeit; 160 — Isaac Hunter (St) pinned Cody Her, 1:15; 170 — Mack Carlson (St) pinned Darius, 1:39; 182 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 195 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Carter Ekstrom, 1:40; 220 — Eric Jurek (St) major dec. Diego Ponce-Alejandre, 13-3; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) won by forfeit.
