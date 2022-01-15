OAK PARK HEIGHTS — In a match-up of Suburban East Conference unbeatens, the Stillwater wrestling team took control early and breezed to a 61-18 victory over Mounds View in the opener of a triangular meet on Thursday, Jan. 6 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies (6-0 SEC, 10-0) followed with a comfortable 66-18 victory over Woodbury in the final dual of the night. In between, Mounds View (4-1, 9-1) also defeated the Royals 63-18.
Aidan Mincey, Mike Jelinek and Dylan Dauffenbach each recorded pins to help the Ponies get off to a strong start against the Mustangs, who have faced Stillwater in the section finals each of the past four seasons.
Sam Bethke pushed Stillwater’s lead to 23-0 with a technical fall at 126 pounds.
After Cittadino Tuttle’s 8-2 decision over Brady Swenson at 138 pounds, the Ponies followed with pins from Owen Bouthilet, Otto Hanlon and Keaton Urbanski from 145 to 160 pounds. Hunter Lyden added a technical fall at 182 pounds and Ryder Rogotzke pinned his opponent in the first period at 195 pounds.
“They had a few good guys and there were a few good matches, but the biggest thing it did for us was give our guys a good idea of how the individual section is going to play out,” Ponies coach Tim Hartung said. “I don’t know for sure that both teams had everybody, but we didn’t notice anyone they didn’t have.”
Stillwater registered five pins but also received six forfeits in a 66-18 conference win over the Royals (0-4, 1-6). Joe Dauffenbach (106 pounds), Bethke (126), Brody Urbanski (132), Keaton Urbanski (160) and Eric Jurek (170) each notched a pin for Stillwater.
Hartung has been pleased with the team’s progress this season, especially in some of the weight classes that have been filled by new or lesser experienced kids. He credited some of the new additions to the coaching staff for creating positive energy and productive time in the wrestling room.
“The team is coming together, their pulling for each other and it’s a good environment,” Hartung said. “We have a really awesome coaching staff this year and our athletes are connecting to them. You have one really good coach for about every three athletes, so that’s going so well. It just feels like things are working out and in the way that it’s supposed to. Now we just have to keep people healthy and make sure you’re healthy for the right time of year.”
Stillwater is hosting the Pony Stampede on Saturday, which is a six-team event with predetermined opponents this year. Starting with Faribault at 10 a.m., the Ponies will follow with second-ranked Waconia and top-ranked St. Michael-Albertville at approximately 11:45 a.m., and 2 p.m. Lakeville North and Mahtomedi are also scheduled to participate.
“We have some kids that will be down to their lowest weight class,” Hartung said. “We’re dialed in right now on what we need to do and moving towards that.”
Stillwater 61, Mounds View 18
106 — Aidan Mincey (St) pinned Brett Swenson, 1:34; 113 — Mikey Jelinek (St) pinned Jack Hatton, 1:54; 120 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) pinned Caden Grenier, 1:48; 126 — Sam Bethke (St) tech fall Ben Sparks, 16-0; 132 — Colton Loween (MV) pinned Brody Urbanski, 4:23; 138 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) dec. Brady Swenson, 8-2; 145 — Owen Bouthilet (St) pinned Apollo Ashby, :55; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned James Walker, 2:16; 160 — Keaton Urbanski (St) pinned Nathan Schmit, 3:22; 170 — Quin Morgan (MV) pinned Eric Jurek, 3:23; 182 — Hunter Lyden (St) tech fall Brady Alquist, 20-5; 195 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Gavin Maxey, 1:58; 220 — Zachariah Hunter (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Jacob Solheim (MV) pinned Jawahn Cockfield, 1:40.
Stillwater 66, Woodbury 18
106 — Joe Dauffenbach (St) pinned Joe Bents, :55; 113 — Mikey Jelinek (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) won by forfeit; 126 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Kaiden Kirby, 1:11; 132 — Brody Urbanski (St) pinned Dino Tokin, 3:43; 138 — Alex Braun (Wo) pinned Cittadino Tuttle, 3:12; 145 — Owen Bouthilet (St) won by forfeit; 152 — Brad Little (Wo) pinned Otto Hanlon, 4:20; 160 — Keaton Urbanski (St) pinned Iyad Mahfouz, :44; 170 — Eric Jurek (St) pinned Gais Algazi, 1:29; 182 — Hunter Lyden (St) won by forfeit; 195 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Zachariah Hunter (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Thomas Moesenthin (Wo) pinned Jawahn Cockfield, 1:21.
