OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After qualifying for the state team tournament a week earlier, the Stillwater wrestling team ensured a few extra days in St. Paul for most of its lineup while claiming nine titles and three runner-up finishes in the Section 4AAA individual tournament on Saturday, Feb. 26 at Stillwater Area High School.
The 12 individual state qualifiers in a season is the second most in school history, bettered only by the 2020 when the Ponies crowned 12 section champions and gained 13 state entries overall. Stillwater also tacked on one third- and one fourth-place finish.
“It was good,” Ponies coach Tim Hartung said. “On paper we pretty much expected 12 and we knew we had a couple long shots with the other two that it didn’t happen for, but they still wrestled well to finish third and fourth.
“It was pretty much take care of business. We stayed injury free and kept working for our ultimate goal which is this coming week. They did what they were supposed to do.”
Stillwater produced five more state qualifiers than Mounds View. Irondale/Spring Lake Park qualified three wrestlers for the state tournament and no other team finished with more than two qualifiers.
The Ponies, who finished with a 31-6 overall record in matches wrestled, started quickly with Mike Jelinek (25-8) claiming the title at 106 pounds with a pin in 2:44 against Brett Swenson of Mounds View in the finals.
After receiving a first-round bye as the top seed, Sam Bethke (42-8) pinned his first opponent and blanked Landon Arends of Tartan 7-0 in the finals to claim the title at 120 pounds.
Cittadino Tuttle (30-13) and Owen Bouthilet (41-10) also took top honors in the 132- and 138-pound weight classes. Tuttle defeated Luke Timko of Centennial 8-2 in the finals while Bouthilet, after pinning his first two opponents, posted a 10-0 major decision over Mounds View’s Brady Swenson in the finals.
Keaton Urbanski (21-5) finished with a 3-0 record to claim the title at 152 pounds after pinning Romer Pugh of Irondale/Spring Lake Park in the second period of their finals match.
Stillwater finished first in four of the last five weight classes, starting with Hunter Lyden (46-0) cruising to the title at 170 pounds, The two-time reigning state champion need just 53 seconds to pin his semifinal opponent and followed with a 21-9 major decision over Mounds View’s Quin Morgan in the finals.
Ryder Rogotzke (49-1) didn’t have a match extend beyond the first period at 182 pounds. He pinned Brady Alquist of Mounds View in 1:38 in the finals.
Antony Tuttle (40-4) stuck his semifinal opponent in 40 seconds and followed with a 12-1 major decision over Matthew Sloan of White Bear Lake in the finals at 220 pounds.
Jawahn Cockfield (33-10) prevailed in one of the most exciting matches of the day, upending top-seeded Allen Pearson of Tartan in the finals at 285 pounds. Cockfield (33-10) won a 4-2 triple-overtime decision.
“It was an exciting match,” Hartung said.
Six minutes was not enough time to decide this one between the top two seeds remained tied 1-all after each scored an escape. They remained deadlocked after the first overtime Cockfield did not give up an escape after Pearson chose down for the second overtime period. Cockfield escaped quickly in the third overtime period, but one of his shoes came off in the process, which is an automatic stalling point for Pearson — definitely not something that comes up very often.
“It’s rare,” Hartung said. “Our escape got negated and (Pearson) received a point.”
That match resumed with about 20 seconds remaining and Cockfield finally finished it with a takedown to claim the section title.
“We knew the rule and knew it was tied, but while they were figuring it out we were just telling him it’s tied, go get a takedown and he went out and that’s what he did,” Hartung said. “It would have went to another tie-breaker, but that kid scored first and we would have had to ride him out again. For (Cockfield) to decide I’m going to get a takedown was a big deal.”
It was an emotional victory, but not a entirely unexpected.
“He wrestled well,” Hartung said. “We keep seeing his ability and his potential, so to say we were surprised, I was not. When you get to see these guys for three months and they show you glimpses of what they can accomplish we’re not surprised, but we’re really proud of how he wrestled and how he finished.”
Stillwater’s three runner-up finishes came from Dylan Dauffenbach at 113 pounds, Otto Hanlon at 145 pounds and Zachariah Hunter at 195 pounds.
Dauffenbach (27-8) lost to Brandon Lee of Irondale/Spring Lake Park 4-0 in the finals, but needed just 1:00 to pin White Bear Lake’s Isaac Kolstad in the match for true second.
“Dylan’s match against Irondale was a good one,” Hartung said.
It was a longer road to the state tournament for Hanlon (35-15) in a wide open 145-pound weight class. Hanlon lost to eventual champion Apollo Ashby of Mounds View 4-1 in the semifinals, but responded with three straight pins to finish second and punch his ticket. He stuck White Bear Lake’s Tyler Brock in 2:47 in the match for true second.
“Otto in our mind was the second best kid at the weight even though he was seeded fourth,” Hartung said. “In our minds he was one or two.”
Hunter (35-14) earned a repeat trip to state after advancing to the finals with a pin against Gavin Maxey of Mounds View in the semifinals. He lost by technical fall to Jacob Solheim of Mounds View in the finals.
Eric Jurek (13-6) finished third for the Ponies at 160 pounds. He lost to Roseville’s Dylan Cariveau in the semifinals, but responded with a 9-4 victory over Azeil Bestman of Irondale/St. Louis Park and a 15-0 technical fall over Tyler Cook of Centennial in the third-place match. He did not have an opportunity to wrestle for true second after Cariveau was stopped by top-seeded Joseph Muhlstein of Mounds View 4-3 in the finals.
“Jurek has been out the last six weeks with a high ankle sprain,” Hartung said. “He wrestled a little bit at the team thing, but he showed a lot of heart to place third.”
Competing at 126 pounds, Brody Urbanski (7-13) lost to eventual champion Porter Drost of White Bear Lake in the quarterfinals. He pinned No. 2 seed Ben Sparks of Mounds View in the wrestlebacks before getting pinned by Hser Kalu Moo of Roseville in the third-place match.
The Ponies received the No. 2 seed for the state team tournament on Thursday, March 3 at the Xcel Center in St. Paul. Stillwater (27-2) was scheduled to face Willmar (25-7) in the quarterfinals, with the winner advancing to face either third-seeded Shakopee (33-4) or Northfield (26-3). St. Michael-Albertville (20-0) is the top seed.
The individual state tournament takes place on Friday and Saturday.
• The first member of the Stillwater wrestling team to qualify for state was eighth-grader Audrey Rogotzke, who won the 120-pound title in the Section 1-4 tournament on Feb. 19 at Hastings High School to qualify for the first-ever MSHSL girls wrestling state tourney.
Rogotzke (9-5), who finished with a 3-0 record in the section tourney, is scheduled to face sophomore Nora Houglum of Mora in the semifinals on Saturday afternoon.
Stillwater results
106 — Mikey Jelinek (2-0, 1st place): bye; pinned Ario Brinkman (Ir/SLP) 1:36; pinned Brett Swenson (MV) 2:44.
113 — Dylan Dauffenbach (2-1, 2nd place): bye; tech fall Colton Holleschau (Tar) 16-0; lost to Brandon Lee (Ir/SLP) 4-0; pinned Isaac Kolstad (WBL) 1:00.
120 — Sam Bethke (2-0, 1st place): bye; pinned Caden Grenier (MV) 1:43; dec. Landon Arends (Tar) 7-0.
126 — Brody Urbanski (1-2, 4th place): lost to Porter Drost (WBL) 7-3; bye; pinned Ben Sparks (MV) 3:31; pinned by Hser Kalu Moo (Ros) 2:34.
132 — Cittadino Tuttle (2-0, 1st place): bye; pinned Dov Nathanson (WBL) 1:05; dec. Luke Timko (Cen) 8-2.
138 — Owen Bouthilet (3-0, 1st place): pinned Elijah Moen-Grear (Ros) 3:01; pinned Porter Cleary (WBL) :28; major dec. Brady Swenson (MV) 10-0.
145 — Otto Hanlon (4-1, 2nd place): pinned Calvin Brinkman (Ir/SLP) 4:50; lost to Apollo Ashby (MV) 4-1; pinned Tyler Stidham (Cen) 2:10; pinned Caleb LaFromboise (Tar) :38; pinned Tyler Brock (WBL) 2:47.
152 — Keaton Urbanski (3-0, 1st place): pinned Cameron Schleper (NSP) 1:00; dec. Ethan Swenson (MV) 10-6; pinned Romer Pugh (Ir/SLP) 3:38.
160 — Eric Jurek (3-1, 3rd place): pinned Peter Gorga (WBL) 1:19; lost to Dylan Cariveau (Ros) 14-7; dec. Azeil Bestman (Ir/SLP) 9-4; tech fall Tyler Cook (Cen) 15-0.
170 — Hunter Lyden (2-0, 1st place): bye; pinned Imeleyo Stanton (WBL) :53; major dec. Quin Morgan (MV) 21-9.
182 — Ryder Rogotzke (2-0, 1st place): bye; pinned Jackson Halko (WBL) 1:10; pinned Brady Alquist (MV) 1:38.
195 — Zachariah Hunter (1-1, 2nd place): bye; pinned Ryen Kinde (WBL) 1:36; lost by tech fall to Jacob Solheim (MV) 16-0.
220 — Antony Tuttle (2-0, 1st place): bye; pinned Gavin Maxey (MV) :40; major dec. Mathew Sloan (WBL) 12-1.
285 — Jawahn Cockfield (2-0, 1st place): bye; dec. Theron Cartier (WBL) 5-1; dec. Allen Pearson (Tar) 4-2 in 3 OT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.