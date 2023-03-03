NORTH ST. PAUL — Just a week after capturing its seventh straight section team title, the Stillwater wrestling team made sure the bulk of its lineup would be sticking around for the individual state tournament as well after crowning eight section champions and advancing a total of 12 qualifiers during the Section 4AAA individual tournament on Saturday, Feb. 25 at North St. Paul High School.
“I thought we had an awesome day,” Ponies coach Steve Polakowski said. “We competed really hard in almost every single match. Getting 12 of 14 qualifiers, we’ll take 12 out of 14 any day. We’re right where we want to be going into the most important tournament of the season.”
The 12 individual qualifiers matches Stillwater’s total from a year ago, which is just one fewer than the school-high 13 that qualified for state in 2020.
“We thought we had a good chance to qualify a bunch of guys, but it’s another thing to go and do it,” Polakowski said. “They competed to the best of their ability, which is all we ask of them.”
Mounds View, which Stillwater defeated 31-21 in the finals of the section team tournament, produced five section champions and four runner-ups to earn a total of nine state qualifiers.
Brothers Joe and Dylan Dauffenbach each qualifed as section champions for the Ponies at 113 and 120 pounds. Joe (34-12) pinned Centennial’s Logan Fu in 3:22 in the finals to punch his ticket to state. Dylan (21-3), who was the state runner-up at 113 pounds a year ago but missed significant time this season due to injury, pinned each of his opponents after a first-round bye to claim the section title at 120 pounds.
Sam Bethke (36-9) placed fifth at state at 120 pounds a year ago and earned a repeat trip at 132 pounds this season after recording a 4-0 victory over Mounds View’s Caden Grenier in the finals.
Stillwater added section titles from Lindson Turner and Keaton Urbanski at 138 and 145 pounds. Turner (31-14) blanked Luke Timko of Centennial 8-0 in the finals while Urbanski (20-3) outlasted Mounds View’s Brady Swenson 3-1 in overtime.
It has been a gutsy effort from Urbanski the past two weeks after being hampered by a painful shoulder injury. He pinned Swenson for a key victory in the section team finals and prevailed after a tight battle in individuals.
“He’s one tough kid,” Polakowski said. “He knows how to push himself harder than anybody. That was a real exciting one.”
The Ponies added three more section titles from 182 to 220 pounds. Cittadino Tuttle (31-8) lost to Mounds View’s Joseph Muhlstein in overtime a week earlier, but a determined effort in the rematch ended with a 2-1 victory for Tuttle.
“Cito getting that win was an exciting one,” Polakowski said. “He found a way to win. He had a little more intensity and knew he had to score points.”
Ryder Rogotzke (46-2), who won a state title at 182 pounds a year ago, had little trouble on the way to a section title this year at 195 pounds. He pinned Quin Morgan of Mounds View in the third period in the finals.
Jawahn Cockfield (27-7), who has wrestled at heavyweight much of the season, dropped down to 220 pounds and captured the section title with a 9-4 victory over Marcus Whiting of Centennial in the finals.
Wrestling at 170 pounds, Mack Carlson (26-12) recorded three pins but settled for third and did not get a chance to wrestle for true second after getting pinned by eventual runner-up Calvin Brinkman of Irondale in the semifinals.
The only other Stillwater wrestler to place lower than second was Eric Jurek (24-12) at 285 pounds, though he was out-sized in every match after wrestling at 195 pounds in the section team tournament.
The Ponies also qualified four wrestlers for state as runner-ups. The longest road was traversed by second-seeded Mikey Jelinek (30-17), who after a first-round bye was stopped by White Bear Lake’s Christian Carlson 8-4 in the semifinals. Jelinek pinned his next opponent and then edged top-seeded Eli Claseman of Mounds View 4-3 in the match for third place after Claseman was also upended in the semifinals.
Thanks to Carlson’s victory in the finals, Jelinek earned an opportunity to wrestle for true second and he took advantage by pinning Jaden Lilly of Centennial in 1:26.
“Jelinek lost a match we didn’t expect to lose and he needed his guy to win the tournament, but he got his true second match and pinned him,” Polakowski said. “He did a good job of responding and doing everything within his control to qualify.”
Stillwater’s Noah Nicholson (35-12) lost to Brett Swenson of Mounds View in the finals, but earned a state bid with his runner-up finish.
Otto Hanlon (31-16) advanced to state for the Ponies with a second-place finish at 152 pounds. He lost to Mounds View’s Colton Loween 6-4 in the finals.
“Otto got beat up pretty good in the dual and he still lost in the end (this time), but he’s right there and we’re excited to watch him at the state tournament as well,” Polakowski said.
One of the pleasant surprises for Stillwater was sophomore Isaac Hunter (25-17) advancing to state with a second-place finish at 160 pounds. Hunter pinned his first two opponents before falling short 8-2 against Apollo Ashby of Mounds View in the finals.
“Getting Hunter in was pretty awesome,” Polakowski said. “He was one of the guys on the bubble.”
• After handing Mounds View (31-1) its first loss of the season to secure its seventh straight Section 4AAA championship, the Ponies (25-5) received the No. 4 seed for the state team tournament and were scheduled to face fifth-seeded Apple Valley in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The winner will likely meet reigning state champion and top-seeded St. Michael-Albertville in the semifinals.
The top seeds in the other half of the bracket are No. 2 Waconia and No. 3 Hastings.
“Our expectation is to place as high as we can,” Polakowski said. “Team section was the first time and state will be only the second time our entire lineup will be out there and we’re excited to compete with our best lineup.”
The individual state tourney will follow on March 3-4.
Two Ponies in girls tourney
Earlier this year, Stillwater’s Bianca Eide and Audrey Rogotzke qualified for the second MSHSL girls wrestling state tournament after claiming titles in the Section 3 and 4 championships on Feb. 11 at Hastings High School.
Eide qualified with a first-place finish in the 100-pound weight class while Audrey Rogotzke earned an opportunity to defend her individual state title at 120 pounds.
“They’re really tough and they both have the highest expectations. They’re going into it looking to win,” Polakowski said. “They do all the same training we do and they’re just as prepared as anybody else. They love this sport and they know what it takes to win.”
Individual results
106 — Noah Nicholson (1-1, 2nd place): bye; pinned Ryan Hansen (Cen) 3:26; lost to Brett Swenson (MV) 6-1.
113 — Joe Dauffenbach (3-0, 1st place): pinned Justin Liu (NSP) 3:13; dec. Ethan Benson (MV) 4-3; pinned Logan Fu (Cen) 3:22.
120 — Dylan Dauffenbach (2-0, 1st place): bye; pinned Arlo Brinkman (Ir) 1:40; pinned Isaac Kolstad (WBL) 4:30.
126 — Mikey Jelinek (3-1, 2nd place): bye; lost to Chrstian Carlson (WBL) 8-4; pinned Hser Kalu Moo (Ros) :49; dec. Eli Claseman (MV) 4-3; pinned Jaden Lilly (Cen) 1:26.
132 — Sam Bethke (2-0, 1st place): bye; pinned Dylan Larson (Cen) 1:15; dec. Caden Grenier (MV) 4-0.
138 — Lindson Turner (2-0, 1st place): bye; dec. Clayton Solberg (Ir) 6-1; major dec. Luke Timko (Cen) 8-0.
145 — Keaton Urbanski (2-0, 1st place): bye; tech fall Jonah Coffey (Tar) 18-2; dec. Brady Swenson (MV) SV-1 3-1.
152 — Otto Hanlon (1-1, 2nd place): bye; dec. Kesean Woods-Lipscomb (WBL) 9-2; lost to Colton Loween (MV) 6-4.
160 — Isaac Hunter (2-1, 2nd place): pinned Levi Arvig (WBL) 1:54; pinned Romer Pugh (Ir) 3:41; lost to Apollo Ashby (MV) 8-2.
170 — Mack Carlson (3-1, 3rd place): pinned Charlie Woodcock (WBL) NA; pinned by Calvin Brinkman (Ir) 3:50; pinned Miles Ewaldt (Tar) :34; pinned Charlie Woodcock (WBL) :50.
182 — Cittadino Tuttle (2-0, 1st place): bye; tech fall Spencer Sachi (NSP) 17-0; dec. Joseph Muhlstein (MV) 2-1.
195 — Ryder Rogotzke (2-0, 1st place): bye; pinned Jack Suedbeck (Ir) 1:02; pinned Quin Morgan (MV) 4:45.
220 — Jawahn Cockfield (2-0, 1st place): bye; dec. Gavin Maxey (MV) 8-5; dec. Marcus Whiting (Cen) 9-4.
285 — Eric Jurek (2-2, 5th place): pinned Alexander Kringle (WBL) 5:44; pinned by Jacob Solheim (MV) 1:29; pinned by Tenzin Lhawang (Ir) 2:16; pinned Alexander Kringle (WBL) 1:58.
