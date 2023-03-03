NORTH ST. PAUL — Just a week after capturing its seventh straight section team title, the Stillwater wrestling team made sure the bulk of its lineup would be sticking around for the individual state tournament as well after crowning eight section champions and advancing a total of 12 qualifiers during the Section 4AAA individual tournament on Saturday, Feb. 25 at North St. Paul High School.

“I thought we had an awesome day,” Ponies coach Steve Polakowski said. “We competed really hard in almost every single match. Getting 12 of 14 qualifiers, we’ll take 12 out of 14 any day. We’re right where we want to be going into the most important tournament of the season.”

