WOODBURY — In the history of Stillwater wrestling, it’s unlikely the Ponies have ever put together a more dominating performance in a quadrangular.
The No. 2-ranked Ponies did not lose a match while shutting out three straight Suburban East Conference opponents on Thursday, Dec. 5 at East Ridge High School.
Stillwater blanked host East Ridge 83-0 in the opener and then followed with an 84-0 victory over White Bear Lake before finishing the evening with an 84-0 triumph over Roseville.
In 42 combined matches in the quadrangular, the Ponies racked up 27 pins and a technical fall. The other 14 victories for Stillwater came via forfeit.
Five Ponies pinned all three of the opponents they wrestled, including Dylan Dauffenbach (106 pounds), Elijah Wilson (120), Javon Taschuk (132), Trey Kruse (152) and Roman Rogotzke (182).
The Ponies (3-0 SEC, 3-0) were scheduled to host Mounds View in a conference dual meet on Dec. 12 and will then compete in the Rochester Christmas Tournament on Dec. 20-21.
Stillwater 84, Roseville 0
106 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) pinned Maceo Young, 1:18; 113 — Sam Bethke (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Elijah Wilson (St) pinned Hser Kalu Moo, 3:49; 126 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Michael Wosenyeleh, 2:22; 132 — Javon Taschuk (St) pinned Eh Kuh Htoo, 2:55; 138 — Reid Ballantyne (St) won by forfeit; 145 — Kieler Carlson (St) won by forfeit; 152 — Trey Kruse (St) pinned Pee Doh, 1:04; 160 — Hunter Lyden (St) won by forfeit; 170 — Anthony Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 182 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Mesheer Tat-Siaka, 1:29; 195 — Josh Piechowski (St) pinned Paulos Nerayo, :54; 220 — Logan Warren (St) pinned Louis Ebi-Ndie, :50; 285 — Andrew Rantila (St) won by forfeit.
Stillwater 84, White Bear Lake 0
106 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) pinned Dov Nathanson, 1:54; 113 — Sam Bethke (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Elijah Wilson (St) pinned Tyler Brock, 3:48; 126 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Samuel Adair, :30; 132 — Javon Taschuk (St) pinned Joshua Powell, 3:38; 138 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned Kesean Woods-Lipscomb, :43; 145 — Kieler Carlson (St) pinned Tyler Schwappach, :20; 152 — Trey Kruse (St) pinned Dysin Strate, :57; 160 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned Monte Collins, 2:23; 170 — Anthony Tuttle (St) pinned Donovan Guest, 1:17; 182 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Matthew Sloan, :32; 195 — Josh Piechowski (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Logan Warren (St) pinned Nick Kastner, :57; 285 — Andrew Rantila (St) won by forfeit.
Stillwater 83, East Ridge 0
106 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) pinned Araceli Estrada, NA; 113 — Sam Bethke (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Elijah Wilson (St) pinned NA, 1:24; 126 — Matt Hogue (St) won by forfeit; 132 — Javon Taschuk (St) pinned NA, 3:38; 138 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned NA, 2:39; 145 — Kieler Carlson (St) tech fall Tanner Holt, 17-2; 152 — Trey Kruse (St) pinned Zach LaCore, 1:01; 160 — Hunter Lydnen (St) won by forfeit; 170 — Anthony Tuttle (St) pinned Sam Soderberg, 1:28; 182 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Sam Tollison, 1:28; 195 — Josh Piechowski (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Logan Warren (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Andrew Rantila (St) pinned Darwin Paiz, :53.
