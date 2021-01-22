OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Even without one of its three returning individual state champions in the lineup, Stillwater upended Hastings 48-28 in a nonconference wrestling dual meet on Saturday, Jan. 16 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the third straight victory out of the gates for the top-ranked Ponies (1-0 SEC, 3-0), who have finished second at state the past two seasons.
Stillwater was also scheduled to face East Ridge as part of a triangular meet with Hastings, but the Raptors were unable to compete because of a COVID-19 quarantine.
The Ponies opened the season with lop-sided victories over White Bear Lake and Mahtomedi in a triangular meet on Thursday, Jan. 14.
“It’s a little different team than we had last year,” Ponies coach Tim Hartung said. “We have a lot of guys with experience, but not the type of experience we’ve had the last couple of years. We have a real good nucleus of top-notch wrestlers and some guys that are potentially going to do well and get better, but they have a little ways to go.”
Stillwater graduated just one of its four state champions from a year ago, but four-time gold medalist Reid Ballantyne was out of the lineup with a hand injury that is not expected to keep him sidelined much longer.
Hastings won three straight matches from 145 to 160 pounds to close within 24-22, but the Ponies reeled off four straight pins from the strength of its lineup.
Hunter Lyden (170 pounds), Anthony Tuttle (182), Ryder Rogotzke (195) and Roman Rogotzke (220) each registered pins — all in the first period — as Stillwater pulled away.
Like Ballantyne, Lyden and Roman Rogotzke are defending state champs and ranked No. 1 at their weight in Class AAA by The Guillotine.
“There weren’t too many marquee match-ups on paper as a couple their better guys went against guys still trying to prove themselves,” Hartung said. “A majority of our veterans didn’t have too big of a challenge and it was pretty much a reflection of how the match went, either for or against. We had a couple of matches we didn’t win that we probably could have, but there weren’t huge upsets either way.”
All eight of Stillwater’s victories against the Raiders were by pin. Dylan Dauffenbach (113), Cittadino Tuttle (120), Matt Hogue (132) and Ben Colagiovanni (138) also recorded pins for the Ponies.
Stillwater 48, Hastings 28
106 — Blake Beissel (Has) pinned Audrey Rogotzke, :30; 113 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) pinned Mark Svoboda, 1:36; 120 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) pinned Creed Peterson, 3:46; 126 — Jack Bainbridge (Has) pinned Sam Bethke, 2:59; 132 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Caleb Folstrom, :55; 138 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) pinned Blake Reamer, 2:20; 145 — Josh Route (Has) dec. Hayden Carlson, 11-4; 152 — Aiden Erickson (Has) dec. Owen Bouthilet, 7-0; 160 — Nolan Myers (Has) major dec. Otto Hanlon, 13-4; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned Jericho Cooper, 1:19; 182 — Anthony Tuttle (St) pinned Samuel O’Connor, 1:11; 195 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Tyler Miller, 1:22; 220 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Dylan Bartz, 1:33; 285 — Austin Leflay (Has) pinned Andrew Rantila, 4:29.
Ponies win twice at Mahtomedi
At Mahtomedi, the Ponies had little trouble in their season opener while dropping just one match combined in two dual meet victories in a triangular at Mahtomedi High School on Thursday, Jan. 14.
Stillwater opened with a 78-6 nonconference win over the host Zephyrs and then followed with an 81-0 Suburban East Conference triumph over White Bear Lake.
The Ponies collected eight pins and received five forfeits against the Bears.
Audrey Rogotzke started the match with a 4-2 victory over White Bear Lake’s Isaac Kolstad at 106 pounds for her first-ever varsity win. It was the only match that went the distance — and five of Stillwater’s eight pins came in the first period.
Stillwater has won conference titles each of the past two seasons and claimed three league titles in the past four seasons.
Against the Zephyrs, Stillwater won each of the first 13 matches before giving up a pin at heavyweight.
Stillwater 81, White Bear Lake 0
106 — Audrey Rogotzke (St) dec. Isaac Kolstad, 4-2; 113 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) pinned Christian Carlson, 1:51; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Dov Nathanson, 1:59; 126 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 132 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Ali Charif, 1:07; 138 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) pinned Tyler Brock, 2:39; 145 — Hayden Carlson (St) pinned Kesean Woods-Lipscomb, 4:52; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) won by forfeit; 160 — Josiah LeMire (St) won by forfeit; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) won by forfeit; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 195 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Mathew Sloan, 2:48; 220 — Nicholas Dauffenbach (St) pinned Thomas Yoshida, 1:39; 285 — Andrew Rantila (St) pinned Dimitri Hatzis, :58.
Stillwater 78, Mahtomedi 6
106 — Audrey Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 113 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) pinned Lance Bartylla, 1:55; 120 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) pinned Ethan Carlson, :58; 126 — Sam Bethke (St) won by forfeit; 132 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Hayden Schaefer, 1:45; 138 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) pinned Evan McGuire, 1:33; 145 — Hayden Carlson (St) pinned Palmer Emery, 1:55; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) won by forfeit; 160 — Josiah LeMire (St) pinned Hunter Wood, :44; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) won by forfeit; 182 — Ryder Rogotzk (St) pinned Ian Wilsey, 1:30; 195 — Anthony Tuttle (St) pinned Billy Arlandson, 1:30; 220 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Emmet Poppelman, 1:54; 285 — JP Johnson (Mah) pinned Andrew Rantila, 1:52.
