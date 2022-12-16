OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Senior Jawahn Cockfield recorded a pin in the first period of his match at heavyweight to send the No. 2-ranked Stillwater wrestling team to a 37-33 nonconference victory over ninth-ranked Wayzata in a triangular meet on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the fourth straight victory to start the season for the Ponies (3-0 SEC, 4-0), who also defeated White Bear Lake 64-13 in a Suburban East Conference dual to start the evening.
Wayzata (1-1) led for much of the match, including 29-20 after victories with bonus points at 160 and 170 pounds.
Cittadino Tuttle started the comeback for Stillwater with a 19-3 technical fall over Caleb Wald at 182 pounds and top-ranked Ryder Rogotzke added six points with a pin at 195 pounds to push the Ponies in front 31-29 with two matches remaining.
Wayzata’s Nelson Kukowski recorded a 12-3 major decision over Eric Jurek to regain a 33-31 lead, but Cockfield wasted little time while in his match while pinning Briggs Opp in the first period to provide the deciding points.
Stillwater recorded seven pins in its convincing victory over White Bear Lake. The Ponies also notched two technical falls and received two forfeits to prevail in 11 of 14 matches.
Stillwater 37, Wayzata 33
106 — Noah Nicholson (St) pinned Wyatt Koenen, :50; 113 — Luke Koenen (Way) tech fall Joe Dauffenbach, 23-8; 120 — Elijah Wald (Way) pinned Andrew Karas, 1:00; 126 — Audrey Rogotzke (St) dec. Thomas Williams, 3-2; 132 — Logan Swenson (Way) pinned Brody Urbanski, 2:52; 138 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Caden Wong, 3:20; 145 — Andrew Larson (Way) dec. Lindson Turner, 8-6; 152 — Keaton Urbanski (St) tech fall Bayan El Damir, 18-1; 160 — Charles Petit (Way) major dec. Otto Hanlon, 12-2; 170 — Kyler Wong (Way) tech fall Mack Carlson, 15-0; 182 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) tech fall Caleb Wald, 19-3; 195 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Adam Cherne, NA; 220 — Nelson Kukowski (Way) major dec. Eric Jurek, 12-3; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) pinned Briggs Opp, 1:30.
Stillwater 64, White Bear Lake 13
106 — Gavin Nathanson (WBL) won by forfeit; 113 — Joe Dauffenbach (St) tech fall Noah Ludwig, 15-0; 120 — Cohen Lumby (St) won by forfeit; 126 — Christian Carlson (WBL) major dec. Audrey Rogotzke, 9-1; 132 — Gabriel Kessel (WBL) dec. Brody Urbanski, 13-6; 138 — Sam Bethke (St) won by forfeit; 145 — Lindson Turner (St) tech fall Tyler Brock, 16-1; 152 — Keaton Urbanski (St) pinned Porter Cleary, 2:22; 160 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Kesean Woods-Lopscomb, 3:17; 170 — Mack Carlson (St) pinned Charlie Woodcock, 2:42; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Jackson Halko, 1:42; 195 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) pinned Theodore Pax, 1:27; 220 — Eric Jurek (St) pinned Zachary Carnes, 1:31; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) pinned Ryen Kinde, 2:20.
