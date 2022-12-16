OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Senior Jawahn Cockfield recorded a pin in the first period of his match at heavyweight to send the No. 2-ranked Stillwater wrestling team to a 37-33 nonconference victory over ninth-ranked Wayzata in a triangular meet on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Stillwater Area High School.

It was the fourth straight victory to start the season for the Ponies (3-0 SEC, 4-0), who also defeated White Bear Lake 64-13 in a Suburban East Conference dual to start the evening.

