CHAMPLIN — The fourth-ranked Stillwater wrestling team remained undefeated with three victories in a quadrangular on Thursday, Dec. 9 at Champlin Park High School.
The Ponies (3-0 SEC, 6-0) opened with a 71-6 Suburban East Conference victory over Irondale/Spring Lake Park and followed with an 84-0 nonconference victory over the host Rebels.
Then in the finale, the Ponies won each of the last five matches to pull away for a 50-22 victory over fifth-ranked Anoka.
It was Stillwater’s third victory over a top-10 ranked opponent this season. The Ponies defeated eighth-ranked Forest Lake and 10th-ranked Wayzata on Dec. 2 and also finished ahead of 11th-ranked Owatonna and 12th-ranked Northfield to claim the title at the Faribault Invitational on Dec. 4.
Anoka rallied from an 18-3 deficit to pull even at 18-all after seven matches. Otto Hanlon notched a pin for Stillwater at 152 pounds and the Ponies received pins from Antony Tuttle, Hunter Lyden, Ryder Rogotzke and Zachariah Hunter from 170 to 220 pounds and Jawahn Cockfield capped the victory with a decision at heavyweight.
Lyden’s victory was the 200th of his prep career.
Stillwater 50, Anoka 22
106 — Gabrielle Bragg (An) dec. Noah Nicholson, 4-2; 113 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) pinned Cayden Ban, :27; 120 — Mikey Jelinek (St) pinned Brock Bottineau, 1:19; 126 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Garrett Wittek, :46; 132 — Elijah Paulson (An) pinned Jesse Welter, 1:39; 138 — Carter Ban (An) major dec. Cittadino Tuttle, 10-2; 145 — Brendan Howes (An) tech fall Owen Bouthilet, 18-2; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Logan Jungling, 2:54; 160 — Jacob Whitaker (An) major dec. Eric Jurek, 19-10; 170 — Antony Tuttle (St) tech fall Herman Rabushka, 22-7; 182 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned Laken Zahorski, 1:30; 195 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Logan Raj-Malikowski, 1:19; 220 — Zachariah Hunter (St) pinned Sean Jordan, 1:57; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) dec. Grant Chapman, 3-1.
Stillwater 84, Champlin Park 0
106 — Noah Nicholson (St) pinned Landon Leonhardt, :59; 113 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) pinned Zach Mayo, :28; 120 — Wyatt Haden (St) pinned Hudson Tetrick, 3:45; 126 — Sam Bethke (St) won by forfeit; 132 — Jesse Welter (St) won by forfeit; 138 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) pinned Jesse Killian, 1:00; 145 — Owen Bouthilet (St) pinned Nikabu Bagana, :38; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) won by forfeit; 160 — Eric Jurek (St) pinned Heynek Ortiz, 5:00; 170 — Antony Tuttle (St) pinned Mitch Knight, :54; 182 — Hunter Lyden (St) won by forfeit; 195 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Victor Ortiz, 1:30; 220 — Zachariah Hunter (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) won by forfeit.
Stillwater 71, Irondale/Spring Lake Park 6
106 — Noah Nicholson (St) won by forfeit; 113 — Brandon Lee (Ir) pinned Dylan Dauffenbach, 3:25; 120 — Mikey Jelinek (St) pinned Clayton Solberg, 4:15; 126 — Sam Bethke (St) tech fall Mathew Arens, 17-0; 132 — Jesse Welter (St) pinned Anthony Suedbeck, :21; 138 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) pinned Carson Bockenhauer, 4:26; 145 — Owen Bouthilet (St) pinned Mujtaba Jaffery, :27; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Romer Pugh, :30; 160 — Eric Kurek (St) dec. Calvin Brinkman, 10-3; 170 — Antony Tuttle (St) pinned Azeil Bestmen, 1:23; 182 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned Owen Maze, :45; 195 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Jack Suedbeck, 1:46; 220 — Zachariah Hunter (St) pinned Omar Abusara, :51; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) dec. Thomas Lavin, 9-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.