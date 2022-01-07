FARGO, N.D. — The Stillwater wrestling team crowned two individuals while placing second out of 61 teams in the Rumble on the Red Tournament on Dec. 29-30 at the Fargodome.
The Ponies, who are ranked fourth in Class AAA, totaled 145.5 points to finish second behind Jackson County Central (156.5), which is ranked second in Class A. Bismarck placed third with 111.5 points while Waconia (110.5), which is ranked second in Class AAA, and Big Lake (107) completed the top five.
Stillwater entered just 10 of the 14 weight classes, but finished with six placewinners.
Competing at 170 pounds, senior Hunter Lyden recorded two technical falls and a major decision in his first three matches before advancing to the finals with a 9-2 win over Prior Lake’s Cole Edwards, who is ranked No. 2 in Class AAA. Then in the finals, Lyden held off Bismarck’s Brock Fettig for the title.
The Ponies also claimed the title at 182 pounds with Ryder Rogotzke winning all six of his matches, including the first four by pin. He advanced by medical forfeit in the semifinals and then dispatched Brian Ramos of Perham 10-2 in the finals.
Stillwater’s Dylan Dauffenbach posted a 4-1 record to place third at 113 pounds. His only loss came against eventual champion Nolan Ambrose of Jackson County Central, who blanked Dauffenbach 5-0. The Stillwater junior followed with a 13-5 major decision over Brayden Boots of St. Francis and then defeated Forest Lake’s Parker Lyden 2-1 in the match for third place.
Zachariah Hunter had a long road back to finish fifth for the Ponies at 195 pounds. After losing to William Freking of Jackson County Central in the second round, Hunter pinned each of his next four opponents before falling to third-place finisher Isaiah Huus of Bismarck 7-3.
Hunter then won the rematch with Freking 7-6 to secure fifth place.
Antony Tuttle won three straight matches to advance to the semifinals in the 160-pound weight class before a medical forfeit left him in a tie for sixth place.
Owen Bouthilet also placed sixth for the Ponies after posting a 4-3 record at 145 pounds.
Team scores (top 20)
1. Jackson County Central 156.5; 2. Stillwater 145.5; 3. Bismarck 111.5; 4. Waconia 110.5; 5. Big Lake 107; 6. Royalton-Upsala 96.5; 7. New Prague 95.5; 8. Rapid City Stevens 79.5; 9, tie, Dawson-Boyd/Lac Qui Parle/Montevideo United 76.5 and Wayzata 76.5; 11. Forest Lake 75; 12. Albert Lea 73.5; 13. Prior Lake 71.5; 14. West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville 68.5; 15. Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 68; 16. St. Thomas Academy 65.5; 17. Aitkin 64; 18. Thief River Falls 62.5; 19. St. Francis 62; 20. Kimball 60.
Stillwater results
113 — Mikey Jelinek (2-2, DNP): pinned by Ben DeForest (Bismarck) 1:01; dec. Joey Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy) 11-5; dec. Javier Pedro (Grand Island) 6-4 in OT; pinned by Parker Lydon (Forest Lake) 2:19.
113 — Dylan Dauffenbach (4-1, 3rd place): major dec. Jason Perez (Grand Island) 12-0; dec. Parker Lyden (Forest Lake) 4-3; lost to Nolan Ambrose (Jackson County Central) 5-0; major dec. Brayden Boots (St. Francis) 13-5; dec. Parker Lyden (Forest Lake) 2-1.
126 — Sam Bethke (2-2, DNP): pinned Noah Savageau (Bismarck) 3:34; lost by major dec. to Logan Graf (Rapid City Stevens) 12-2; tech fall James Erickson (Aitkin) 15-0; lost to Gabe Mortensen (Minot) 3-2.
138 — Cittadino Tuttle (2-2, DNP): major dec. Kale Geiser (Thief River Falls) 10-2; lost by major dec. to Thomas Freking (Jackson County Central) 13-4; dec. Kaden Brooks (Sartell-St. Stephen) 6-1; lost to Alex Torres (Waconia) 5-1.
145 — Owen Bouthilet (4-3, 6th place): dec. Isaac Felchle (Bismarck St. Mary’s) 2-1; dec. Houston Crimmins (Dickinson) 4-3; pinned by Maxwell Petersen (Byron) 1:02; dec. Cole Radenz (Bismarck Century) 3-2; dec. Carter O’Malley (Tri-City United) 3-2; lost to Ethan Hendrickson (United North Central) 5-0; lost to Colton Bornholdt (New Prague) 8-1.
152 — Otto Hanlon (1-2, DNP): dec. Logan Kuseske (Kimball) 9-2; lost to Brad Little (Woodbury) 7-6; pinned by Tate Olson (Bismarck) 3:55.
160 — Antony Tuttle (3-1 6th place): pinned James Marks (Bismarck St. Mary’s) 1:56; dec. Damian Riewe (Mankato West) 9-4; major dec. Riley Benson (Rapid City Stevens) 14-2; medical forfeit.
170 — Hunter Lyden (5-0, 1st place): tech fall Jake Borman (St. Thomas Academy) 16-1; tech fall Damon Ferguson (Thief River Falls) 15-0; major dec. Jordan Summers (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) 9-1; dec. Cole Edwards (Prior Lake) 9-2; dec. Brock Fettig (Bismarck) 1-0.
182 — Ryder Rogotzke (6-0, 1st place): pinned Luke Lengenfelder (Bismarck St. Mary’s) 1:47; pinned Nelson Kukowski (Wayzata) 1:58; pinned Preston Gall (Jamestown) 3:01; pinned Brady Alquist (Mounds View) 2:50; won by medical forfeit over Alex Riley (Waconia); major dec. Brian Ramos (Perham) 10-2.
195 — Zachariah Hunter (6-2, 5th place): pinned Trenton Radenz (Bismarck St. Mary’s) 1:04; lost to William Freking (Jackson County Central) 6-0; pinned Connor Lamb (West Fargo) :39; pinned Antonio Menard (Lakeville North) 2:12; pinned Alex Hanrahan (Big Lake) 2:56; pinned Torrey Carlson (United North Central) 3:45; lost to Isaiah Huus (Bismarck) 7-3; dec. William Freking (Jackson County Central) 7-6.
285 — Jawahn Cockfield (3-2, DNP): dec. Justin Blascyk (West Central Area/Brandon/Evansville) 5-2; pinned by Craig Ashton (Aitkin) 5:50; pinned Tucker Mugg (Sartell/St. Stephen) :52; dec. Zachary Pittman (Grand Island) 4-2 in OT; lost to Jeremy Mugg (Royalton/Upsala) 3-1.
