FOREST LAKE — Facing its stiffest challenge in the Suburban East Conference, Stillwater held off sixth-ranked Forest Lake for a 41-28 victory on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Forest Lake High School.
The third-ranked Ponies (6-0 SEC, 13-1), who are still missing some key contributors due to injury, followed with a 53-17 victory over Bemidji as part of the triangular.
Forest Lake surged in front with victories in five of the first six matches for a 22-6 lead. The only victory for the Ponies during that stretch was Matt Hogue’s pin against Cayden Christenson in 1:54.
Stillwater’s comeback started at 145 pounds with Kieler Carlson returning to the lineup for the first time in more than a month to earn an 11-3 win over Kyle Schwartz. It sparked a run of six consecutive victories for the Ponies.
Trey Kruse followed with a first-period pin at 152 pounds and Hunter Lynden stuck his opponent in 2:30 at 160 pounds to even the score at 22-all.
The Ponies were not finished as Ryder Rogotzke posted a major decision at 170 pounds and Anthony Tuttle, who is also returning from injury, followed with a 13-6 win over Jacob Schurrer at 182 pounds.
Roman Rogotzke secured the victory for the Ponies with pin against Logan Bowe in 1:19 at 195 pounds.
Forest Lake notched a pin at 220 pounds, but Andrew Rantila closed out the victory for Stillwater with a pin against Travis Wiese at heavyweight.
• Stillwater won 11 of the first 12 matches on the way to a 53-17 victory over Bemidji in the second dual at Forest Lake.
Sam Bethke (113 pounds), Elijah Wilson (120), Matt Hogue (126), Hunter Lyden (160), Ryder Rogotzke (170) and Roman Rogotzke (195) each recorded pins for the Ponies.
Stillwater 41, Forest Lake 28
106 — Jeremiah Vanacker (FL) major dec. Dylan Dauffenbach, 11-3; 113 — Jacob Aho (FL) pinned Sam Bethke, 2:09; 120 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Cayden Christenson, 1:54; 126 — Dan Vanacker (FL) dec. Ben Colagiovanni, 6-3; 132 — Derrick Cardinal (FL) dec. Javon Taschuk, 7-2; 138 — Cole Decker (FL) pinned Owen Bouthilet, 1:30; 145 — Kieler Carlson (St) major dec. Kyle Schwartz, 11-3; 152 — Trey Kruse (St) pinned Mason Arrigoni, 1:34; 160 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned Tyler Raway, 2:30; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) major dec. Wyatt Nelson, 14-2; 182 — Anthony Tuttle (St) dec. Jacob Schurrer, 13-6; 195 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Logan Bowe, 1:19; 220 — Pedro Castillo (FL) pinned Logan Warren, 1:45; 285 — Andrew Rantila (St) pinned Travis Wiese, 2:30.
Stillwater 53, Bemidji 17
106 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) major dec. Cameron Kremper, 14-0; 113 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Coy Olsen, 3:57; 120 — Elijah Wilson (St) pinned JD Kondos, 3:05; 126 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Seth Sisneros, :15; 132 — Javon Taschuk (St) dec. Joe Hudson, 6-4; 138 — Dane Jorgensen (Bem) tech fall Hayden Carlson, 15-0; 145 — Kieler Carlson (St) dec. Seth Newby, 8-3; 152 — Trey Kruse (St) major dec. Darren Roth, 9-0; 160 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned Colton Hinrichs, 5:11; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Clay Olsen, 3:46; 182 — Anthony Tuttle (St) dec. Nate Schwinghammer, 13-8; 195 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Thomas Paquette, 1:15; 220 — Caleb Bahr (Bem) pinned Logan Warren, 1:31; 285 — Dylan Headbird (Bem) pinned Andrew Rantila, :45.
Ponies win at South St. Paul
At St. Paul, the Ponies crowned a champion in 7 of 14 weight classes to cruise to a comfortable victory in the 15-team Veldman Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 25 at South St. Paul High School.
Stillwater racked up 292.5 points to defend its title, easily outdistance runner-up Becker (201) and third-place South St. Paul (176).
The Ponies, who entered two or three wrestlers in several weight classes, notched 13 top-three finishes overall.
Matt Hogue won three straight matches to capture the title at 120 pounds, improving to 29-2 on the season.
Javon Taschuk (25-4) cruised through the bracket at 126 pounds, pinning his first three opponents before dispatching Andrew Novack of Chisago Lakes by technical fall in the finals.
Stillwater swept four straight weight classes in the middle weights, starting with Kieler Carlson’s first-place finish at 138 pounds. Carlson (12-2) defeated Becker’s Lukas Paulson 12-8 in the finals.
Trey Kruse (30-1) followed with four consecutive pins on the way to the title at 145 pounds. He stuck Bryce Dagel of Eden Prairie in 4:10 in the finals — the only opponent to make it out of the first round against Kruse.
Hunter Lyden (28-1) pinned his first two opponents before posting a 15-0 technical fall over James Johnson of South St. Paul in the finals. Ryder Rogotzke (22-4) pinned two straight opponents and then won by injury default against teammate Zachariah Hunter in the finals. Hunter recorded two pins on his way to the finals.
Stillwater’s last title came at 182 pounds, where Roman Rogotzke (28-3) won all three of his matches by pin. He stuck Becker’s Reid Kraus in the finals.
Dylan Dauffenbach placed second for the Ponies at 106 pounds, losing only to Lakeville North’s Jore Volk in the finals. Volk was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Hunter was the other runner-up for the Ponies, who received third-place finishes from Sam Bethke (106 pounds), Elijah Wilson (113), Ben Colagiovanni (120) and Owen Bouthilet (132).
Team standings
1. Stillwater 292.5; 2. Becker 201; 3. South St. Paul 176; 4. Lakeville North 133; 5. Eden Prairie 112; 6. Cannon Falls 93.5; 7. Park Center 85; 8. Chisago Lakes 64; 9. St. Paul Humboldt 44; 10. Maple Grove 40; 11. St. Paul Harding 37; 12. North St. Paul 29; 13. St. Paul Central 21; 14. St. Paul Como Park 20; 15. Austin 19.
Stillwater results
106 — Dylan Dauffenbach (3-1, 2nd place): pinned Kayden Morse (EP) 4:48; dec. Gavin Peterson (CF) 4-1; tech fall Law Law Eh (SPC) 16-0; lost by tech fall to Jore Volk (LN) 25-10.
106 — Sam Bethke (2-1, 3rd place): dec. Maxx Beeler (SSP) 7-2; lost by tech fall to Jore Volk (LN) 26-11; tech fall Law Law Eh (SPC) 22-6; .
113 — Elijah Wilson (2-1, 3rd place): pinned Mara Chai (SPH) 2:54; lost to Zach Hanson (LN) 4-2; major dec. Nate Berchtold (SSP) 17-5.
120 — Matt Hogue (3-0, 1st place): pinned Billy Lee (NSP) 1:49; pinned Will Nihart (SSP) 1:34; major dec. Cooper Peterson (CF) 14-1.
120 — Ben Colagiovanni (3-1, 3rd place): pinned Ryan Son (SPC) 3:00; major dec. Kong Pheng (SPH) 12-0; lost to Coopoer Peterson (CF) 4-1; dec. Will Nihart (SSP) 5-4.
126 — Javon Taschuk (4-0, 1st place): pinned Tusun Lee (SPCP) 1:31; pinned Hsar Gay Say (SPH) :53; pinned Andrew Novack (CL) 3:18; tech fall Ethan Anderson (Be) 16-0.
132 — Owen Bouthilet (3-1, 3rd place): pinned Ve Ah Ree Shar (SPCP) 3:52; major dec. Samson Oyedokun (PC) 12-0; lost to Jake Nelson (Be) 8-5; dec. Hayden Carlson (St) 8-4.
132 — Hayden Carlson (1-2, 4th place): pinned Jacory Bates (EP) :48; pinned by Roman Cortez (SSP) 3:38; lost to Owen Bouthilet (St) 8-4.
138 — Kieler Carlson (3-0, 1st place): tech fall Mason Doucette (Be) 17-0; pinned Stephan Vang (PC) 2:46; dec. Lukas Paulson (Be) 12-8.
145 — Trey Kruse (4-0, 1st place): pinned Zuhaib Abdi (PC) :40; pinned Crown Htoo (SPHu) 1:00; pinned Adam Jurek (Be) 1:40; pinned Bryce Dagel (EP) 4:10.
145 — Jacob Andreachi (3-2, 7th place): dec. Myles Lee (SPHa) 9-4; pinned by Bryce Dagel (EP) 1:40; pinned Zuhaib Abdi (PC) 2:31; lost to William Martinez (SPC) 10-6; pinned Crown Htoo (SPHu) 1:59.
145 — Corstian Riesselman (1-2, DNP): pinned by Gavin Roy (LN) 3:58; major dec. Jonathan Banks (CF) 13-0; injury default to Jonathan Oyedokun (PC).
152 — Hunter Lyden (3-0, 1st place): pinned Lucas Lee (PC) :58; pinned Sam Fuchs (EP) 1:20; tech fall James Johnson (SSP) 15-0.
160 — Ryder Rogotzke (3-0, 1st place): pinned Enrique Merli (LN) 1:13; pinned Everett Moder (NSP 2:30; won by forfeit over Zachariah Hunter (St).
160 — Zachariah Hunter (2-1, 2nd place): pinned Jorge Garcia (SSP) 2:42; pinned Jordan Todd (EP) 1:18; lost by forfeit to Ryder Rogotzke (St).
170 — Anthony Tuttle (1-2, 4th place): pinned Quentin Hayes (St) 1:57; lost to Caden Dewall (Be) 9-6; lost by forfeit to Ryan Mudgett (LN).
170 — Quentin Hayes (3-2, 6th place): dec. Austin Siefert (CL) 7-3; pinned by Anthony Tuttle (St) 1:57; pinned Ethan Taylor (SPHu) 3:06; pinned Antoine Suggs (SPHa) 2:57; lost to Austin Siefert (CL) 6-5.
170 — Nicholas Dauffenbach (1-1, DNP): pinned Ethan Taylor (SPHa) 1:53; lost by tech fall Quinn Christoffersen (SSP) 15-0; pinned by Austin Siefert (CL) 3:07.
182 — Roman Rogotzke (3-0, 1st place): pinned Caleb Binman (SSP) 1:13; pinned Tyler Drees (SPHa) 1:58; pinned Reid Kraus (Be) 1:52.
195 — Jawahn Cockfield (0-2, DNP): pinned by Jarod Stroud (SSP) 3:44; pinned by Angel Aguilera Lemus (Aus) 1:12.
220 — Logan Warren (2-1, 5th place): pinned by Brayden Weber (Be) :33; pinned Sam Paye (PC) 1:11; pinned NA, 2:21.
285 — Andrew Rantila (1-2, 4th place): pinned Adam Adeboye (PC) 4:20; pinned by Caleb Johnson (SSP) 1:52; pinned by Denny Ngo (PC) 3:26.
