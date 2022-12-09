OAK PARK HEIGHTS — It was a busy and productive start to the season for the Stillwater wrestling team, which posted two Suburban East Conference victories in a triangular and then topped an eight-team field in the Dick Shiels Invitational at Faribault.
The third-ranked Ponies (2-0 SEC, 2-0) cruised to an 84-0 win over East Ridge in the opener on Thursday, Dec. 1 at Stillwater Area High School and then followed with a 55-21 triumph over ninth-ranked Forest Lake.
Stillwater recorded five pins and received nine forfeits against the Raptors.
The Ponies jumped out to a 12-0 lead over Forest Lake and pulled away in the middle weights with six straight wins from 138 to 182 pounds.
Stillwater 55, Forest Lake 21
106 — Noah Nicholson (St) pinned Evin Struntz, 5:40; 113 — Joe Dauffenbach (St) dec. Aspen Blasko, 6-0; 120 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) def. Evan Yang, :38; 126 — Jacob Aho (FL) pinned Mikey Jelinek, 2:10; 132 — Parker Lyden (FL) dec. Sam Bethke, 6-0; 138 — Lindson Turner (St) major dec. Grant Marr, 9-0; 145 — Brody Urbanski (St) pinned Wiley Nelson, 4:50; 152 — Keaton Urbanski (St) pinned Jimmy Morgan, 3:59; 160 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Tommy Cubus, 1:36; 170 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) pinned Trenton Frerichs, 4:44; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Gus Christenson, 3:23; 195 — Hunter Gruba (FL) pinned Bennett Peterson, 3:19; 220 — Mark Rendl (FL) pinned Eric Jurek, 2:04; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) pinned Evan Locke, :50.
Stillwater 84, East Ridge 0
106 — Noah Nicholson (St) pinned Payton Kinsella, 1:00; 113 — Joe Dauffenbach (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Cohen Lumby (St) pinned Elias Glaraton, 3:57; 126 — Mikey Jelinek (St) won by forfeit; 132 — Sam Bethke (St) won by forfeit; 138 — Brody Urbanski (St) won by forfeit; 145 — Lindson Turner (St) won by forfeit; 152 — Keaton Urbanski (St) won by forfeit; 160 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Cael Viesselman, 3:13; 170 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) pinned Mac Clegg, 1:13; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Tyler Fuelling, :14; 195 — Bennett Peterson (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Eric Jurek (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) won by forfeit.
Ponies prevail at Faribault
At Faribault, despite forfeiting at two weights, the Ponies crowned champions in seven weight classes to rack up 202 points to easily hold off runner-up host Faribault (140.5) in the Dick Shiels Invite on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Faribault High School School. St. Thomas Academy followed in third with 118.5 points.
First-place finishes for the Ponies were recorded by Noah Nicholson (106 pounds), Joe Dauffenbach (113), Dylan Dauffenbach (132), Lindson Turner (138), Otto Hanlon (160), Cittadino Tuttle (170) and Ryder Rogotzke (195).
Rogotzke has notched five pins in as many matches this season and only one of those opponents has made it to the second round.
Stillwater also received runner-up finishes from Mikey Jelinek (126), Keaton Urbanski (152) and Jawahn Cockfield (285).
Team scores
1. Stillwater 202; 2. Faribault 140.5; 3. St. Thomas Academy 118.5; 4. Cannon Falls 108; 5. Kasson-Mantorville 88; 6. Tri-City United 80; 7. Sauk Rapids-Rice 48; 8. Winona 48.
Stillwater results
106 — Noah Nicholson (3-0, 1st place): pinned Isaac French (STA) :50; pinned Keymoni Bent (K-M):50; tech fall Kalin Anderson (K-M) 17-2.
113 — Joe Dauffenbach (3-0, 1st): bye; pinned Chase Vargo (Far) 1:42; pinned Desmon Okorie (K-M) :48.
120 — Forfeit.
126 — Mikey Jelinek (3-1, 2nd): pinned Nathan Blaschko (TCU) 1:09; pinned Liam Connor (STA) :24; pinned Griffin Lemieux (TCU) 1:12; pinned by Gavin Peterson (CF) 3:04.
132 — Dylan Dauffenbach (3-0, 1st): bye; pinned Ricky Cordova (Far) 3:04; dec. Calvin Singewald (CF) 5-3.
138 — Lindson Turner (3-0, 1st): bye; won by injury default over Jack Barz (SR-R); pinned Parker Richards (K-M) 3:58.
145 — Forfeit.
152 — Keaton Urbanski (3-1, 2nd): pinned Jayden Hart (Far) 1:18; pinned Brooks Borman (STA) 1:46; pinned Michael Smith (Win) 4:35; lost to Colten Black (CF) 9-6.
160 — Otto Hanlon (3-0, 1st): bye; pinned Jack Springer (STA) 3:27; pinned Elliot Viland (Far) 1:38.
170 — Cittadino Tuttle (3-0, 1st): tech fall Camryn Sense (Win) 15-0; pinned Sorin Engstrom (STA) 1:47; pinned Cooper Leichtnam (Far) 1:26.
182 — Bennett Peterson (2-2, 4th): pinned George Soto (Far) 4:56; pinned by Jacob Duitsman (K-M) 1:13; dec. Peyton Hoff (Win) 5-1; lost to Owen Nelson (K-M) 3-1.
195 — Ryder Rogotzke (4-0, 1st): pinned Marcos Ramirez (Far) 1:57; pinned Teigan Baird (CF) :25; pinned Caden O’Malley (TCU) 1:11; pinned Jackson Cercioglu (STA) :43.
220 — Eric Jurek (2-2, 3rd): pinned Shilohe Espinoza (STA) :46; pinned by Gabe Shatskikh (Far) 1:24; dec. Kasson Wynia (K-M) 6-3; pinned by Marco Reyes (TCU) :47.
285 — Jawahn Cockfield (3-1, 2nd): pinned Kolton Duff (TCU) 5:01; SV-1 over Isaac Wagner (STA) 3-1; SV-1 over Avaugn Dorvil (STA) 3-1; pinned by Vincent Mueller (STA) 1:00.
