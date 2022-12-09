OAK PARK HEIGHTS — It was a busy and productive start to the season for the Stillwater wrestling team, which posted two Suburban East Conference victories in a triangular and then topped an eight-team field in the Dick Shiels Invitational at Faribault.

The third-ranked Ponies (2-0 SEC, 2-0) cruised to an 84-0 win over East Ridge in the opener on Thursday, Dec. 1 at Stillwater Area High School and then followed with a 55-21 triumph over ninth-ranked Forest Lake.

