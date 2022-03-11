ST. PAUL — Squaring off against its two primary rivals, the Stillwater wrestling team could only manage a split while placing second in the Class AAA state tournament on Thursday, March 3 at the Xcel Energy Center.
The second-seeded Ponies (30-3) upended nemesis Shakopee (35-5) in the semifinals, but were unable to solve top-seeded St. Michael-Albertville (24-0) in the finals while falling 39-27 to finish as the state runner-up for the third time in the past four seasons.
Stillwater defeated the Knights in the state semifinals in 2019 and 2020 before falling to Shakopee in the finals each year. STMA defeated the Ponies in the semifinals a year ago before falling to Shakopee as the Sabers captured their third consecutive state championship.
Those were top contenders again this season and Stillwater (30-3) succeeded in dethroning the Sabers, but was unable to finish against STMA, which captured its first state championship since 2018 and seventh overall.
The 30 dual meet victories in a season is the most ever for a Stillwater team, bettering the program’s 29-3 effort a year ago. Stillwater’s only losses this season came against STMA and Class AA state champion Simley.
“We’re proud,” Ponies coach Tim Hartung said. “We tell our guys all the time it’s pretty simple, right? Effort, attitude, give yourself the best chance to succeed and let it let it fly. We got beat by a better team, in my opinion. We can live with that. We didn’t lay an egg, we didn’t sit back, we didn’t not take risks, we just, they were better all the way up until they weren’t better and then it’s too late.”
It was an interesting match-up for Stillwater and STMA due to the Ponies strength coming in the upper half of the lineup and the Knights loaded in the lower weights, which left little room for maneuvering and only a few toss-up matches to swing the outcome. STMA defeated 44-29 in the Pony Stampede on Jan. 15, but Stillwater was hoping a few lineup tweaks could turn things around at state.
The Knights gained an early advantage with Chase Mills earning a 7-5 victory over Mikey Jelinek in the opener at 106 pounds, however, and Stillwater was playing catch-up the rest of the way.
The Ponies bumped up Dylan Dauffenbach, the state runner-up at 113 pounds, to 120 pounds and STMA was able to build on the advantage with Stillwater needing to take some risks in an attempt to stay within range.
“Those guys really, down the stretch became solid wrestlers for us,” Hartung said. “They held their poise and they were in every match.”
Another key bout in the first half of the dual came at 138 pounds, where Eli Davis held off Stillwater’s Owen Bouthilet for a 7-6 decision for a 25-0 lead. STMA followed with two major decisions and a pin at 160 to secure the victory before running into the strength of Stillwater’s lineup.
“We worked the numbers in every scenario that we could,” Hartung said. “We knew if Mikey won then we just go straight with the lineup. We knew what they were going to do on paper, they were going to give us Bethke and then we’re gonna bump up and we weren’t gonna win another match until one 170, on paper. So everybody knew the plan, if Mikey wins we go the way we normally do. If Mikey loses we got to take a chance at Dylan beaten Schultz because that gives Bouthilet a chance against Davis. We couldn’t win with one win, we had to have two.
“It’s never on one guy, but in this scenario we knew it was on whatever our 106-pounder did. They’re super tough down below.”
STMA won the first nine matches and even three straight pins and bonus points in each of last two matches were not enough to make up the difference for the Ponies.
“We knew our number,” Hartung said. “We needed to be down 27 or 28 at the most going into 170.
“So some of our guys that were way outmatched fought their tails off and gave up majors instead techs and techs instead of pins. We knew we had to do that and they did their job. It was about a straight forward, that’s kind of why it was sort a little bit boring because everything was the way it went everything kind of what happened the way it was supposed to. Even at 106 they were the favorite, so it was just kind of boring in the stance of nothing really happened that wasn’t supposed to happen.”
Hunter Lyden, Ryder Rogotzke and Zachariah Hunter each recorded pins for the Ponies from 170 through 195 pounds. Jawahn Cockfield followed with a major decision at 220 pounds and Antony Tuttle notched a technical fall at heavyweight.
“When we wrestled St. Michael at the Pony Stampede we saw that we knew what our six-pounder was possibly going to do and we already had (Sam) Bethke get a win and Bouthilet get a win, so that really showed us,” Hartung said. “We knew we were gonna flip flop up at the top with Tuttle against it so I mean there was points to be made up.”
Against Shakopee, the Ponies split the first eight matches but held a 16-14 lead going into the match at 160 pounds. Stillwater won five of the last six on the way to a 43-20 victory over the third-seeded Sabers.
“Man, we owed them for sure,” Hartung said. “That was a silver lining for sure. It was our turn to get that one.”
Stillwater won 9 of 14 matches against the Sabers, dashing their hopes for a fourth consecutive championship.
“Shakopee was a little different,” Hartung said. “The match against St. Michael the flip didn’t matter. We knew it was hinged on 106 what we were gonna do and it didn’t matter from there on out because we didn’t have any other choice and neither did they.
“They would have wrestled a couple different guys at the top if they’d have been closer so that match would have been closer than it actually was, but we just we took it away from them.”
The Ponies started the day with a 43-26 victory over Willmar. Stillwater led just 22-20 after eight matches, but won four straight from 170 to 220 pounds to pull away.
“We didn’t wrestle our best match Round 1 against Willmar, we just didn’t,” Hartung said. “Guys were excited but kind of nervous and that happens. We bounced back hard. Our emotions were high, our energy level, our attitude, our enthusiasm, everything we preach as coaches and athletes, they just were ready and it was super evident. Tonight, we were ready, but (STMA) was better.”
Each of the last four seasons have ended with the Ponies wanting more, but Hartung said his team can feel good about getting back to the finals and putting itself in position to challenge for the program’s first-ever state championship.
“Especially in our first year when we when we took second against Shakopee,” Hartung said. “We’ve been really milking everything out of our guys and we’re feeling really good about where we’re taking our athletes and our best performances are at the end. At the end of the day, it’s nice that we lost to the better team. We didn’t screw it up or wrestle bad, it’s easier to handle to be honest.
“This is a good group of kids, just like always. We’re gonna lose some studs, but we have been losing studs. It’s been kind of crazy that we haven’t had to necessarily restart a little bit. Guys are stepping up and it looks like it’s going to continue, so it’s fun.”
STMA 39, Stillwater 27
106 — Chase Mills (STMA) dec. Mikey Jelinek, 7-5; 113 — Mason Mills (STMA) pinned Joseph Dauffenbach, 2:27; 120 — Ian Schultz (STMA) dec. Dylan Dauffenbach, 5-1; 126 — Landon Robideau (STMA) tech fall Sam Bethke, 24-9; 132 — Caleb Thoennes (STMA) tech fall Cittadino Tuttle, 23-8; 138 — Eli Davis (STMA) dec. Owen Bouthilet, 7-6; 145 — Cole Becker (STMA) major dec. Otto Hanlon, 14-5; 152 — Jimmy Heil (STMA) major dec. Keaton Urbanski, 9-1; 160 — Jed Wester (STMA) pinned Erik Jurek, 3:09; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned Ken Stahl, 1:29; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Tyson Hentges, 1:35; 195 — Zachariah Hunter (St) pinned Jake Springer, 3:58; 220 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) major dec. Myles Dehmer, 16-6; 285 — Antony Tuttle (St) tech fall Owen Barthel, 22-7.
Stillwater 43, Shakopee 20
106 — Mikey Jelinek (St) dec. Tyler Turzinski, 6-4; 113 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) dec. Kyler Walters, 6-2; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Kyle Linville, 2:56; 126 — Calvin Miller (Sh) dec. Brody Urbanski, 8-2; 132 — AJ Smith (Sh) dec. Cittadino Tuttle, 12-11; 138 — Owen Bouthilet (St) major dec. Charlie Sedlacek, 11-0; 145 — Leo Tukhlynovych (Sh) tech fall Isaac Hunter, 19-4; 152 — Riley Queen (Sh) dec. Otto Hanlon, 5-0; 160 — Keaton Urbanski (St) dec. Jack Ferguson, 8-3; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) injury default over Deion Ihla; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Timothy Lacina, :35; 195 — Zachariah Hunter (St) pinned Cole Sutrick, 3:46; 220 — Jadon Hellerud (Sh) pinned Jawahn Cockfield, 1:34; 285 — Antony Tuttle (St) pinned Marcus Dortch-Staten, :42.
Stillwater 43, Willmar 26
106 — Cavin Carlson (Wil) major dec. Mikey Jelinek, 10-0; 113 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) major dec. Ivan Mares, 10-2; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Eli Heinen, 1:22; 126 — Sulley Anez (Wil) pinned Brody Urbanski, 4:38; 132 — Conlan Carlson (Wil) dec. Cittadino Tuttle, 10-8; 138 — Owen Bouthilet (St) pinned Marco Sanchez, 1:53; 145 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Jorge Zelaya-Velasquez, 3:15; 152 — Braeden Erickson (Wil) dec. Keaton Urbanski, 2-0; 160 — Jonas Anez (Wil) major dec. Eric Jurek, 11-3; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned Steven Cruze, 2:25; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Joe Kallevig, :56; 195 — Zachariah Hunter (St) dec. Ramero Trevino, 2-0; 220 — Antony Tuttle (St) pinned Zander Miska, 1:11; 285 — Mason Swanson (Wil) pinned Jawahn Cockfield, 3:36.
