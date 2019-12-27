ROCHESTER — Senior Trey Kruse and the Stillwater wrestling team each made history for the program during an impressive showing in the 41-team Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Dec. 20-21 at the Rochester University Center.
Stillwater, which is ranked No. 2 in Class AAA, racked up 230 points to finish just two points behind Class AA power Simley (232), which captured its second title in a row at this event. It is by far the program’s best showing in this tourney, which features many of the top programs in the state, and beyond.
Shakopee, which is ranked first in Class AAA and defeated the Ponies in the state finals a year ago, finished third with 167 points, 5.5 points ahead of fourth-place St. Michael-Albertville.
Kruse at 145 pounds and Reid Ballantyne at 132 pounds each claimed individual titles for the Ponies, who produced nine placewinners overall. With five victories in the tourney, Kruse became Stillwater’s all-time victories leader with a 196-52 record.
Kruse entered the season with a 183-52 record and needing 11 victories to overtake previous record holder Dustin Dahlblom (193-47), a two-time state champion who graduated in 2003.
Kruse defeated Cael Berg of Simley 3-0 in the finals to capture the title.
Ballantyne who won just about everything the past few years, including three consecutive state championships, but he captured his first title at the Christmas Tournament with a 6-5 victory over Ben Lunn of Shakopee in the finals. Ballantyne lost in the finals at Rochester each of the previous two seasons.
Stillwater also received runner-up finishes from Hunter Lynden at 152 pounds and Ryder Rogotzke at 160 pounds. Lyden fell to Landen Johnson of Owatonna 3-0 in the finals while Ryder Rogotzke lost to Adam Sylvester of Totino-Grace 13-7 in the finals.
Matt Hogue posted a 4-1 record to finish third for the Ponies at 120 pounds and Javon Taschuk finished 5-2 to place fourth at 126 pounds. Roman Rogotzke finished fourth at 182 pounds while Anthony Tuttle (170 pounds) and Josh Piechowski (195) contributed sixth-place finishes.
Stillwater finished ninth while producing five placewinners in this tournament a year ago.
The Ponies are scheduled to compete in the Bi-State Classic in La Crosse, Wis., on Dec. 27-28.
Team scores (top 15)
1. Simley 232; 2. Stillwater 230; 3. Shakopee 167; 4. St. Michael-Albertville 161; 5. Kasson-Mantorville 142; 6. New Prague 127.5; 7. Owatonna 127; 8. Aurora Christian 119; 9. Edmond Memorial 115; 10. Waconia 112; 11. Forest Lake 110.5; 12. Farmington 104.5; 13. Kaukauana 99.5; 14. Totino-Grace 90.5; 15. Luxemburg-Casco 84.5.
Stillwater results
106 — Dylan Dauffenbach (2-2, DNP): lost by major dec. to Cash Raymond (Simley) 10-0; dec. Conlan Carlson (Willmar) 7-4; major dec. Calder Sheehan (Rochester Mayo) 11-1; lost to Elijah Wald (Wayzata) 6-0.
113 — Elijah Wilson (3-2, DNP): pinned Daniel Cerny (Mounds View) 3:37; lost by tech fall to Reid Nelson (Simley) 18-3; pinned Kai Kobayashi (Rochester Mayo) 2:25; major dec. Owen Thorn (Owatonna) 15-6; lost to Chris Moore (Aurora Christian) 3-1 SV-1.
120 — Matt Hogue (5-1, 3rd place): pinned Kaleb Airaudi (Lakeville South) 0:30); pinned Austin Wilkins (Decorah) 2:44); tech fall Garrett Johnson (Edmond Memorial) 15-0; lost to Maxwell Petersen (Byron) 9-3; dec. Jaden Verhagen (Kaukauna) 13-9; pinned Joel Mylin (Aurora Christian) 3:32.
126 — Javon Taschuk (5-2, 4th place): bye; pinned Adam Kelvington (Scott West) 1:49; major dec. Caden Carlson (Willmar) 9-1; lost to Pierson Manville (Shakopee) 7-2; tech fall Brock Harris (Edmond Memorial) 17-2; pinned Mason Campshure (Kaukauna) 2:40; dec. Kyler Wong (Wayzata) Dec 3-2; lost to Chase DeBlaere (Simley) 5-1.
132 — Reid Ballantyne (5-0, 1st place): bye; pinned Marcell Booth (Apple Valley) 1:15; pinned Luke Shefchik (Luxemburg-Casco) 1:42; dec. Jager Eisch (Kaukauna) 4-2 SV-1; pinned Cameron Johnson (Aurora Christian) 1:06); dec. Ben Lunn (Shakopee) 6-5.
138 — Kieler Carlson (2-2, DNP): bye; pinned Parker Kline (Byron) :14; tech fall Ethan Evenson (Maple River) 16-0; lost to Nick Novak (New Prague) 2-1; lost to Cole Becker (St. Michael-Albertville) injury default.
145 — Trey Kruse (5-0, 1st place): bye; pinned Cole Decker (Forest Lake) :29; pinned Nolan Myers (Hastings) 1:16; dec. Tanner Paulson (Kasson-Mantorville) 9-3; dec. Luke Peterson (Farmington) 7-0; dec. Cael Berg (Simley) 3-0.
152 — Hunter Lyden (4-1, 2nd place): bye; major dec. Gavin Roy (Lakeville North) 16-7; dec. Jonah Hayes (St. Michael-Albertville) 11-4; major dec. Chase Bloomquist (Prior Lake) 12-2; pinned Carlos Ruffo (Kasson-Mantorville) 1:30; lost to Landen Johnson (Owatonna) 3-0.
160 — Ryder Rogotzke (4-1, 2nd place): bye; pinned Clay Wendzicki (Kaukauna) 4:27; dec. Hayden LeMonds (St. Michael-Albertville) 5-2; major dec. Demetrius Seals (Coon Rapids) 12-2; dec. Kail Wynia (Kasson-Mantorville) 9-5; lost to Adam Sylvester (Totino-Grace) 13-7.
170 — Anthony Tuttle (4-2, 6th place): pinned Hunter Aceret (Apple Valley) :30; dec. Zach Thomas (Coon Rapids) 5-1; lost to Nolan Wanzek (Simley) 9-4; dec. Chase Vought (Farmington) 7-2; dec. Jaden Dukes (Lakeville South) 8-4; pinned by Carl Leuer (St. Michael-Albertville) 5:59.
182 — Roman Rogotzke (4-2, 4th place): bye; pinned Noah Johnson (Park) 2:29; pinned Dylan Ehmke (Westfield) 2:37; pinned Wyatt Lidberg (St. Michael-Albertville) 5:37; lost by major dec. to Patrick Kennedy (Kasson-Mantorville) 13-2; tech fall Nathan Trio (Maple River) 19-4; lost by major dec. to Gavin Nelson (Simley) 19-8.
195 — Josh Piechowski (3-0, 6th place): bye; pinned Quincey Price (Owatonna) 2:43; major dec. Justin Tverberg (Hastings) 12-3; major dec. Macaron Kukowski (Wayzata) 14-5; injury default.
220 — Logan Warren (0-2, DNP): pinned by Sam McEnelly (Waconia) 2:30; pinned by Hudson Hollander (Edmond Memorial) 2:40.
285 — Andrew Rantila (0-2, DNP): pinned by Marik Dickson (Dubuque) 1:31; bye; pinned by Jade Trelstad (Shakopee) 2:29.
