ST. PAUL — Three-time reigning Class AA state wrestling champion Simley ended a nine-match winning streak for Stillwater with a 40-27 triumph in the finale of the Sgt. Michael Carlson Memorial Duals on Saturday, Jan. 29 at Cretin-Derham Hall High School.
The loss came at the end of a busy three-day stretch for the Ponies (9-0 SEC, 23-2), who defeated St. Thomas Academy in a dual meet on Jan. 27 and followed with three victories in a quadrangular at White Bear Lake on Jan. 28, wrapping up another Suburban East Conference championship along the way.
Stillwater won two of the first three matches against Simley to take a 9-6 lead, but the Spartans reeled off six straight victories from 126 to 160 pounds to take control.
Mikey Jelinek opened the match with a 6-4 victory for Stillwater at 106 pounds and Sam Bethke needed just 19 seconds to pin his opponent at 120 pounds before Simley prevailed in the next six matches.
Hunter Lyden and Ryder Rogotzke recorded pins for the Ponies at 170 and 182 pounds to close the gap to 34-21, but Simley sealed the victory with a decision at 195 pounds and added another win at 220 pounds.
It was the first loss for the Ponies, who are ranked No. 2 in Class AAA, since losing to top-ranked St. Michael-Albertville 44-29 in the Pony Stampede on Jan. 15.
Earlier in the day, Stillwater defeated Sartell-St. Stephen 61-9 and Lakeville North 58-13.
Simley 40, Stillwater 27
106 — Mikey Jelinek (St) dec. Austin Grzywinski, 6-4; 113 — Brandon Morvari (Sim) pinned Aiden Mincey, 4:24; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Amilio Salas, :19; 126 — Peyton Spychalla (Sim) pinned Jesse Welter, :35; 132 — Kaiden Scchrandt (Sim) dec. Cittadino Tuttle, 6-4 in OT; 138 — Chase DeBlaere (Sim) won by forfeit; 145 — Cash Raymond (Sim) major dec. Owen Bouthilet, 15-4; 152 — Vristol Short (Sim) dec. Otto Hanlon, 9-4; 160 — Travis Smith (Sim) pinned Keaton Urbanski, 3:33; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned Brent Holzem, 3:58; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Sigfredo Rivera, :54; 195 — Soren Herzog (Sim) dec. Zachariah Hunter, 9-5; 220 — Gavin Nelson (Sim) dec. Antony Tuttle, 3-1; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) won by forfeit.
Stillwater 61,
Sartell-St. Stephen 9
106 — Aiden Mincey (St) pinned Alexander Hendrickson, 3:56; 113 — Mikey Jelinek (St) pinned Julian Morris, 1:35; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Zaccory Anderson, 1:59; 126 — Spencer Johnson (S-SS) dec. Jesse Welter, 17-14; 132 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) dec. Dutch Nordby, 9-4; 138 — Owen Bouthilet (St) dec. Dylan Enriquez, 3-2; 145 — Kaden Brooks (S-SS) pinned Otto Hanlon, 3:51; 152 — Keaton Urbanski (St) major dec. Ryan Joyce, 11-1; 160 — Mack Carlson (St) dec. Calen O’Connell, 4-3; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned Larkin Lang, 1:05; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Donovan Lund, 2:54; 195 — Zachariah Hunter (St) pinned Will Budge, 1:51; 220 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Antony Tuttle (St) pinned Tucker Mugg, 1:20.
Stillwater 58, Lakeville North 13
106 — Aiden Mincey (St) dec. Tristan Tieu, 5-4; 113 — Mikey Jelinek (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) major dec. Hunter Fien, 8-0; 126 — Jore Volk (LN) tech fall Jesse Welter, 26-11; 132 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 138 — Owen Bouthilet (St) won by forfeit; 145 — Zach Hanson (LN) tech fall Otto Hanlon, 20-5; 152 — Keaton Urbanski (St) won by forfeit; 160 — Blake Krause (LN) dec. Mack Carlson, 7-2; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned Logan Campbell, :47; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 195 — Zachariah Hunter (St) pinned Antonio Menard, 5:24; 220 — Antony Tuttle (St) dec. Michael Anderson, 3-1; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) pinned Conor Popp, 1:33.
Ponies sweep quad
At White Bear Lake, the Ponies wrapped up their fourth consecutive Suburban East Conference championship and sixth in the past seven years while extending a long conference dual meet winning streak with three wins in a quadrangular on Friday, Jan. 28 at White Bear Lake High School.
Stillwater opened with a 59-14 nonconference victory over Cambridge-Isanti and then followed with comfortable conference victories over Park and White Bear Lake. The Ponies defeated Park 59-9 and then stopped White Bear Lake 58-15 — running their conference dual meet winning streak to 37 in a row dating back to the 2018-19 season.
The only close conference dual for the Ponies this season was a 33-31 victory over Forest Lake on Dec. 2. Stillwater has outscored SEC opponents by a combined 590-97 in nine dual meets.
Stillwater 58, White Bear Lake 15
106 — Noah Nicholson (St) tech fall Noah Ludwig, 15-0; 113 — Isaac Kolstad (WBL) dec. Cohen Lumby, 8-3; 120 — Christian Carlson (WBL) dec. Audrey Rogotzke, 5-0; 126 — Jesse Welter (St) tech fall Gabriel Kessel, 17-2; 132 — Porter Drost (WBL) dec Brody Urbanski, 14-8; 138 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 145 — Owen Bouthilet (St) won by forfeit; 152 — Keaton Urbanski (St) won by forfeit; 160 — Otto Hanlon (St) won by forfeit; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned Jackson Halko, :30; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Joseph Volk, 1:33; 195 — Mathew Sloan (WBL) pinned Zachariah Hunter, 2:09; 220 — Antony Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) pinned Tate Bosman, 4:20.
Stillwater 59, Park 9
106 — Noah Nicholson (St) dec. Layne Frandrup, 9-3; 113 — Zack Carr (Par) dec. Cohen Lumby, 7-1; 120 — Audrey Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 126 — Zachary Silvis (Par) dec. Sam Bethke, 11-4; 132 — Leroy Olson (Par) dec. Brody Urbanski, 11-9; 138 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) dec. Gunnar Mullen, 7-5; 145 — Owen Bouthilet (St) tech fall Will Deutsch, 16-0; 152 — Keaton Urbanski (St) pinned Donvan Early-Pinder, 1:30; 160 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Samuel Lankow, :32; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) won by forfeit; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Nathyn Murphy, :17; 195 — Zachariah Hunter (St) pinned Alex Carr, 1:04; 220 — Antony Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) pinned Doug Sabin, 5:21.
Stillwater 59,
Cambridge-Isanti 14
106 — Cal Droubie (C-I) dec. Aiden Mincey, 6-3; 113 — Leo Edblad (C-I) pinned Cohen Lumby, 1:10; 120 — Blaine Wald (C-I) tech fall Audrey Rogotzke, 21-4; 126 — Sam Bethke (St) dec. Carter Wothe, 7-0; 132 — Brody Urbanski (St) pinned Sam Rodriguez, 3:13; 138 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) pinned Caleb Sachs, 3:24; 145 — Owen Bouthilet (St) pinned Maverick Henderson, 1:14; 152 — Keaton Urbanski (St) pinned Keith Hout, 1:45; 160 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Jacob Henderson, 2:54; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) tech fall Treytin Byers, 15-0; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Darren Spencer, 2:53; 195 — Antony Tuttle (St) pinned Shawn Henderson, 1:07; 220 — Charlie Gleason (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) dec. Scott Simpson, 8-5.
Ponies top Cadets
At Mendota Heights, in addition to receiving three forfeits, Stillwater earned bonus points in five of the team’s other seven victories while cruising to a 49-20 nonconference victory over the Cadets on Thursday, Jan. 27 at St. Thomas Academy.
Aiden Mincey (106 pounds) and Cael Spates (120) each recorded pins for the Ponies.
Stillwater 49,
St. Thomas Academy 20
106 — Aiden Mincey (St) pinned Isaac French, :52; 113 — Thomas Holmquist (STA) tech fall Cohen Lumby, 21-6; 120 — Cael Spates (St) pinned Liam Connor, 1:36; 126 — Sam Bethke (St) major dec. Colton Zwiefel, 20-7; 132 — Josiah Solliday (STA) pinned Jesse Welter, 3:08; 138 — Isaac Hunter (St) dec. Brooks Borman, 14-8; 145 — Owen Bouthilet (St) won by forfeit; 152 — Keaton Urbanski (St) won by forfeit; 160 — Otto Hanlon (St) major dec. Jack Springer, 13-1; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) tech fall Jake Borman, 17-1; 182 — Bennett Peterson (St) won by forfeit; 195 — Jackson Cercioglu (STA) dec. Zachariah Hunter, 10-8; 220 — Antony Tuttle (St) dec. Vincent Mueller, 6-3; 285 — Leo Bluhm (STA) pinned Jawahn Cockfield, 1:59.
