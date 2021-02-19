LAKEVILLE — The Stillwater wrestling team took down another of the top-ranked teams in Class AAA while collecting victories in a triangular meet on Saturday, Feb. 13 at Lakeville North High School.
The second-ranked Ponies (4-0 SEC, 12-2) opened with a 61-14 victory over the host Panthers and followed with a 52-15 triumph over No. 6-ranked Waconia.
Stillwater has not faced top-ranked Shakopee but has registered victories over four of the top six ranked teams in the state’s largest school division this season, including No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville, No. 4 Wayzata, No. 5 Forest Lake and now No. 6 Waconia.
“It’s never easy,” Ponies coach Tim Hartung said. “We ended up winning (against Waconia) 52-15, but there were three or four matches that could have gone the other way.”
The Ponies won 10 of 14 matches against Waconia, including six by pin, but also prevailed in some close matches. Dylan Dauffenbach started the dual with a 4-2 victory over Maverick Mueller at 106 pounds. Ben Colagiovanni won a 7-5 decision over Bradee Dwinell at 145 pounds.
Lincoln Vick, who is ranked fifth at 106 pounds, edged Stillwater’s Cittadino Tuttle, who is ranked seventh at 113 pounds, 6-5 in the second match, but the Ponies recorded pins by Sam Bethke (120 pounds), Brody Urbanski (126), Reid Ballantyne (132) and Matt Hogue (138) to build a 27-3 lead after six matches. After Colagiovanni’s narrow victory at 145 pounds the Ponies stretched the lead to 30-3 until the Wildcats (15-3) ended the slide with Josh Wagener’s pin against Corrstian Riesselman in 4:53 at 152 pounds.
Antony Tuttle answered for the Ponies with a 14-4 major dec. over Gage Mueller at 160 pounds and Tyler Olson notched a pin in the first period for Stillwater at 170 pounds to secure the team victory.
That set the stage for a showdown at 182 pounds, where Waconia’s Max McEnelly handed Ryder Rogotzke his first loss of the season. The top-ranked McEnelly, who failed to notch more than a three-point decision for just the second time all season, pulled away for a 10-3 victory over Rogotzke, who is ranked No. 3 at 182 pounds.
“It was close going into the third and it was closer than it ended up on paper,” Hartung said. “He had some really close opportunities in the first period, but then ran out of mat space or out of bounds.”
The Wildcats also prevailed at 195 pounds, but Roman Rogotzke won by injury default at 220 pounds and Stillwater’s Andrew Rantila closed out the victory with a pin in just 31 seconds at heavyweight to provide the final margin.
“They were a scrappy team and our guys were ready for them,” Hartung said. “I would say it went pretty much how we expected. It was a good test.”
• The Panthers led 14-10 after through five weight classes, but Stillwater reeled off nine in a row to finish off North in a 61-14 victory in the opening match of the triangular.
Stillwater jumped out to a 10-0 lead after a major decision by Dylan Dauffenbach and a forfeit, but North won three straight matches to seize a 14-10 lead. Zach Hanson, who is ranked first at 126 pounds, handed Stillwater’s Reid Ballantyne a rare setback with a 7-2 decision at 132 pounds.
Ballantyne, a four-time individual state champion for the Ponies, entered the season with a 158-5 career record.
“Reid is just coming back and his hand is getting back and his conditioning is coming back,” Hartung said. “He hasn’t been pushing too hard.”
The Ponies also competed without reigning individual state champion Hunter Lyden, who is sidelined with a rib injury.
“The potential of this team is still unseen,” Hartung said. “We are not at our best, which is fine, but we’re one of the best, if not the best, teams in Minnesota this year in Class AAA if we can hit. We’re close to getting everybody back, which is huge for us. That’s going to be our focus down the stretch is to keep working hard at getting better, but really staying healthy. That’s everybody’s goal, I’m sure.”
Stillwater 52, Waconia 15
106 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) dec. Maverick Mueller, 4-2; 113 — Lincoln Vick (Wac) dec. Cittadino Tuttle, 6-5; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Alex Torres, 4:33; 126 — Brody Urbanski (St) pinned Isaac Bonick, 1:36; 132 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned Andrew Torres, :36; 138 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Antonio Gallegos, :53; 145 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) dec. Bradee Dwinell, 7-5; 152 — Josh Wagener (Wac) pinned Corrstian Riesselman, 4:53; 160 — Antony Tuttle (St) major dec. Gage Mueller, 14-4; 170 — Tyler Olson (St) pinned Kamau Williams, 1:35; 182 — Max McEnelly (Wac) dec. Ryder Rogotzke, 10-3; 195 — Bram Fitzsimonds (Wac) dec. Nicholas Dauffenbach, 7-0; 220 — Roman Rogotzke (St) injury default over Sam McEnelly; 285 — Andrew Rantila (St) pinned Cody Simon, :31.
Stillwater 61, Lakeville North 14
106 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) major dec. Hunter Flen, 12-4; 113 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Jore Volk (LN) pinned Sam Bethke, 2:20; 126 — Aidan Johnson (LN) tech fall Brody Urbanski, 17-2; 132 — Zach Hanson (LN) dec. Reid Ballantyne, 7-2; 138 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Riley Forar, 2:30; 145 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) pinned Dillon VonRuden, 2:20; 152 — Corrstian Riesselman (St) pinned Andrew Russeth, 2:20; 160 — Antony Tuttle (St) pinned Alex Taylor, :18; 170 — Tyler Olson (St) pinned Nico Demo, 1:30; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 195 — Nicholas Dauffenbach (St) dec. Antonio Menard, 9-6; 220 — Roman Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Andrew Rantila (St) pinned Conor Popp, :47.
