ST. CROIX FALLS, Wis. — The Stillwater wrestling team crowned two individual champions and claimed first place in the 50th Annual St. Croix Falls Interstate Classic on Saturday, Jan. 21 at St. Croix Falls High School.

The No. 2-ranked Ponies (5-1 SEC, 10-5) racked up 227 points to outdistance runner-up Princeton (191.5) and third-place St. Croix Falls (175) in the 22-team field.

