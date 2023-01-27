ST. CROIX FALLS, Wis. — The Stillwater wrestling team crowned two individual champions and claimed first place in the 50th Annual St. Croix Falls Interstate Classic on Saturday, Jan. 21 at St. Croix Falls High School.
The No. 2-ranked Ponies (5-1 SEC, 10-5) racked up 227 points to outdistance runner-up Princeton (191.5) and third-place St. Croix Falls (175) in the 22-team field.
After receiving a opening-round bye, Stillwater’s Ryder Rogotzke pinned all three of his opponents in the first period on the way to the individual title at 195 pounds. He pinned Ian Smith of Northwestern in 1:46 in the finals.
Stillwater also received a first-place finish from Otto Hanlon at 152 pounds. Hanlon pinned each of his first three opponents before edging Ethan Ballweber of Princeton 6-5 in the finals.
Grayson Eggum and Lindson Turner also advanced to the finals before finishing second at 106 and 138 pounds.
After recording a pin and major decision in his first two matches, Eggum defeated Brady Gesler of Chetek-Wayerhaueser/Prairie Farm 9-6 in the semifinals. Drew Dolphin of Kenosha Christian Life pinned Eggum in the finals.
Turner pinned his first two opponents before getting stopped by Kaden Clark of St. Croix Falls 7-4 in the finals.
Stillwater also received a third-place showing from Mikey Jelinek at 126 pounds and fourth-place finishes from Sam Bethke at 132 pounds and Andrew Olson at heavyweight.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 227; 2. Princeton 191.5; 3. St. Croix Falls 175; 4. Totino-Grace 158; 5. West Salem/Bangor 134; 6. River Falls 113.5; 7. Northwestern 96; 8. Glenwood City 95; 9. Cumberland 84; 10. Ogilvie 58; 11. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm 51; 12. Kenosha Christian Life 48; 13. Osceola 45; 14. Boyceville 34; 15. Cameron 31; 16. Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe 28; 17. Abbotsford-Colby 27.5; 18. Pine City 25; 19. North Branch 21.5; 20. Spencer 16; 21. Turtle Lake 12; 22. Flambeau 6.
Stillwater results
106 — Grayson Eggum (3-1, 2nd place): pinned Fletcher Post (Sp) :57; major dec. Beau Hudoba (Og) 16-6; dec. Brady Gesler (CW/PF) 9-6; pinned by Drew Dolphin (KCL) 1:15.
113 — Noah Nicholson (2-1, 5th place): bye; lost to Levi Thompson (Pr) 10-5; dec. Cole Steffen (SCF) 4-2; major dec. Jackson Roesler (WS/B) 8-0.
120 — Joe Dauffenbach (3-2, 7th place): lost to Austin Herbst (T-G) 9-3; dec. Walker Cox (TL) 9-2; dec. Noah Hile (Cu) 2-0; lost to Tristen Smazal (AC) 5-4; pinned James Knight (GC) 4:27.
126 — Mikey Jelinek (3-1, 3rd place): dec. Isaac Briggs (SCF) 7-4; major dec. Sean O’Brien (T-G) 11-1; pinned by Dawson Johnson (Cu) 1:20; dec. Nick Ziegler (WS/B) 6-5.
132 — Sam Bethke (2-2, 4th place): pinned Dawson Klefstad (CW/PF) 3:55; pinned Mason Quade (TL) :54; lost by major dec. to Ethan Sylvester (T-G) 12-2; lost to Kellen Kelly (SCF) 4-3.
138 — Lindson Turner (2-1, 2nd place): bye; pinned Dakota Nelson (Fl) 3:04; pinned Gabe Knops (GC) 2:49; lost to Kaden Clark (SCF) 7-4.
145 — Brody Urbanski (4-1, 5th place): lost to Griffin Marko (SCF) 8-1; pinned Christian Fuentes (AC) :46; pinned Harrison Ruppel (Cu) :20; pinned Wylee Huset (CW/PF) 2:52; dec. Hayden Bolling (Og) 5-0.
152 — Otto Hanlon (4-0, 1st place): pinned Tanner Cummings (NB) 3:01; pinned Jack Owens (Cu) 2:41; pinned Alex Temple (T-G) 2:18; dec. Ethan Ballweber (Pr) 6-5.
160 — Isaac Hunter (3-1, 6th place): pinned Chase Lessard (SCF) 5:56; lost by major dec. to Parker Adkins (Pr) 10-1; dec. Devin Hufstedler (Og) 10-4; pinned Damien Torgerson (PC) 3:42; double forfeit with Jacob Hoppe (AC).
170 — Mack Carlson (4-1, 5th place): pinned Jace Preston (PC) :39; pinned by Zack Peterson (RF) 1:11; pinned Carter Magaard (Og) :59; pinned Westin Candler (Cam) :42; pinned Chris Schmidt (Sp) :18.
182 — Bennett Peterson (3-1, 5th place): lost to Will Schultz III (Pr) 6-2; pinned Julian Pence (Cam) 2:35; won by forfeit over Ryder Shortess (TL); dec. Miles Olson (WS/B) 14-11.
195 — Ryder Rogotzke (3-0, 1st place): bye; pinned Luke Noel (WS/B) 1:17; pinned Sam Wilson (KCL) 1:02; pinned Ian Smith (Nor) 1:46.
220 — Eric Jurek (2-2, 6th place): pinned by Riley Paetznick-Huhtala (Pr) 1:12; dec. Conner Gross (GC) 6-4; pinned Cameron Sidie (WS/B) 2:16; lost to Landen Halvorson (Og) 3-1.
285 — Andrew Olson (1-2, 4th place): bye; dec. Luis Nava Rojas (AC) 3-2; pinned by Kasey Johnson (SCF) 1:35; lost to Lucas Johnson (RF) 4-3.
