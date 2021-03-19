HASTINGS — The section championship was just the beginning of a productive day for the Stillwater wrestling team, which also advanced to the state semifinals in Class AAA after competition on Saturday, March 13 at Hastings High School.
The Ponies, who improved to 27-2 on the season, defeated rival Mounds View 52-20 to claim the Section 4AAA championship. Then, due to changes in the postseason format due to COVID-19, Stillwater squared off with Section 3AAA winner Hastings and prevailed 51-21 to earn a spot in the state’s final four.
This is the fifth straight state tournament appearance for the Ponies, who earned the No. 2 seed and will face third-seeded St. Michael-Albertville (32-3) in the semifinals on Thursday, March 25. The other semifinal features top-ranked Shakopee (23-0) vs. fourth-ranked Anoka (24-3). The finals will take place after the semifinals, which are slated to begin at 9 a.m.
The individual state meet is scheduled to start at 2 p.m., which will feature eight-person brackets determined by the Section 3AAA-4AAA super-sectional taking place at Stillwater Area High School on Wednesday, March 17 and Saturday, March 21.
Stillwater, which has finished second to Shakopee at state each of the past two seasons, was steady throughout the day at Hastings.
“It was just a really good team effort, workman-like,” Ponies coach Tim Hartung said. “We were supposed to win about how we did and they took care of things. They know the bigger things are in our future. Now it’s time to take care of individuals this week and come in to state with everyone moving in the same direction. We’re happy that everything is coming together at the right time.”
Two of Stillwater’s three returning individual state champions (Reid Ballantyne and Hunter Lyden) have missed significant time this season due to injuries. The team has been able to persevere against a rugged scheduled — losing only to Class AA powers Simley and Kasson-Mantorville — but is hoping the best is yet to come.
“Everybody showed up and did their job for the most part,” Hartung said. “We’re just looking for some consistency and we found it. We have Lyden back now and barring something happening we’ll have our full team healthy for the first time this year, so it comes at a good time.
“We had guys that could have wrestled if we had needed them, but there was no reason to. Our other guys did their job.”
The Ponies led Hastings 10-9 after splitting the first four matches, but then took control with consecutive pins by Ballantyne and Matt Hogue at 132 and 138 pounds. The Raiders (25-5) picked up decisions at 145 and 152 pounds, but then Stillwater reeled off five straight wins from 160 to 220 pounds.
Antony Tuttle started that run with a tech fall before four straight pins from Ryder Rogotzke, Zachariah Hunter, Roman Rogotzke and Nicholas Dauffenbach.
Stillwater and Mounds View have met in the section finals each of the past four seasons and the Ponies had too much firepower again this year. The Ponies started the match with four straight victories and won 9 of the first 10 to build a 46-6 lead.
Dylan Dauffenbach (106 pounds), Audrey Rogotzke (113), Cittadino Tuttle (120), Hogue (138), Antony Tuttle (160), Ryder Rogotzke (170) and Roman Rogotzke (195) each recorded pins for the Ponies.
The 27 dual meet victories to date is the most ever in a single season for the Ponies. The number of contests was reduced during the shortened season and multi-team invitationals were not conducted. Stillwater is hoping finish a challenging season with a big-time reward.
“Outside of Simley and Kasson-Mantorville, every match we’ve had to ask different guys to step up and they’ve answered the call,” Hartung said. “It’s been a fun, team effort this year. Our captains have done a great job of leading and not over-emphasizing winning. It’s going to be tough and we know that. Every point matters and our guys have been up to the challenge all year. They’ve done the work and we’ll let it fly and see what happens. We’re going to have to beat two really good teams and we know that.
“We’re just excited for the end of the year and that there’s even a tournament happening. We’re just going to take advantage of what’s in front of us and we should be in the right position when the end of (March 25) comes around. They know what’s on the line here and know what’s at stake. We’ve been through the line-ups and we know this year is a year we can be successful. It’s all gloves off, we’re taking off the brakes and there’s no more training wheels so everybody’s excited.”
Stillwater 51, Hastings 21
106 — Blake Beissel (Has) dec. Dylan Dauffenbach, 6-1; 113 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) major dec. Mark Svoboda, 15-5; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Creed Peterson, 1:06; 126 — Jack Bainbridge (Has) pinned Brody Urbanski, 3:08; 132 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned Hunter Hoff, :43; 138 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Evan Svoboda, 1:03; 145 — Josh Route (Has) dec. Ben Colagiovanni, 9-3; 152 — Aiden Erickson (Has) dec. Corstian Riesselman, 5-0; 160 — Antony Tuttle (St) tech fall Nolan Myers, 18-2; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Zander Hallis, :41; 182 — Zachariah Hunter (St) pinned Samuel O’Connor, 1:00; 195 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Blake Clemons, 1:24; 220 — Nicholas Dauffenbach (St) pinned Tyler Miller, 5:37; 285 — Austin Leflay (Has) pinned Andrew Rantila, :32.
Stillwater 52, Mounds View 20
106 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) pinned Zytavius Williams, 3:30; 113 — Audrey Rogotzke (St) pinned Eli Claseman, 3:07; 120 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) pinned Mac Donnohue, 1:14; 126 — Sam Bethke (St) major dec. Ben Sparks, 12-0; 132 — Apollo Ashby (MV) pinned Brody Urbanski, 3:05; 138 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Ethan Swenson, 1:19; 145 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) dec. Joseph Muhlstein, 5-0; 152 — Corstian Riesselman (St) dec. Quin Morgan, 5-0; 160 — Antony Tuttle (St) pinned Ethan Rydberg, :55; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Mannix Morgan, 5:09; 182 — Brady Alquist (MV) dec. Zachariah Hunter, 7-2; 195 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Parker Nelson, :47; 220 — Jacob Solheim (MV) tech fall Nicholas Dauffenbach, 16-0; 285 — Nuh Misirli (MV) pinned Andrew Rantila, 1:01.
Stillwater 73, Tartan 6
At Oak Park Heights, after receiving a bye in the Section 4AAA quarterfinals, the Ponies dispatched third-seeded Tartan 73-6 in the semifinals on Thursday, March 11 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Titans (12-16) defeated fourth-seeded Centennial 39-30 in their quarterfinal match.
Stillwater won 13 of 14 matches, including pins by Dylan Dauffenbach (106 pounds), Matt Hogue (138), Ben Colagiovanni (145), Corstian Riesselman (152), Antony Tuttle (160) and Andrew Rantila (285). The Ponies also received five forfeits.
Stillwater 73, Tartan 6
106 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) pinned Logan Arends, :41; 113 — Brandon Lee (Tar) pinned Audrey Rogotzke, 2:56; 120 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) major dec. Landon Arends, 14-4; 126 — Sam Bethke (St) dec. Anthony Recchio, 6-0; 132 — Brody Urbanski (St) won by forfeit; 138 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Isaiah Vang, 1:42; 145 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) pinned Caleb LaFromboise, 1:31; 152 — Corstian Riesselman (St) pinned Owen Culshaw-Klein, :23; 160 — Antony Tuttle (St) pinned Blake Sweeney, :15; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 182 — Zachariah Hunter (St) won by forfeit; 195 — Roman Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Nicholas Dauffenbach (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Andrew Rantila (St) pinned Alex Johnson, 3:06.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.