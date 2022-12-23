ROCHESTER — The No. 2-ranked Stillwater wrestling team crowned one individual champion on the way to a 10th-place finish in the 35th Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Dec. 16-17 at the Mayo Civic Center.
Simley, which is the top-ranked team in Class AA, racked up 485 points to outdistance runner-up St. Michael-Albertville (467.5), which is ranked first in Class AAA. Stillwater, which did not have an entry at 120 and 195 pounds, totaled 273.5 points.
Senior Ryder Rogotzke dominated the 182-pound weight class on the way to the title, pinning all five of his opponents to improve to 13-0 on the season — winning each match by pin.
Rogotzke pinned Connor Mirasola of West Bend in 3:23 in the finals.
Stillwater also received a fourth-place finish from Sam Bethke at 132 pounds and seventh-place showings from Keaton Urbanski at 152 pounds and Jawahn Cockfield at 285 pounds.
Seventh-grader Grayson Eggum posted a 4-1 record for the Ponies at 106 pounds, but the best he could finish was 17th after losing a 5-4 decision in the first round.
Team standings
1. Simley 485; 2. St. Michael-Albertville 467.5; 3. Hastings 430; 4. Kaukauna 408; 5. New Prague 371.5; 6. Eden Prairie 325.5; 7. Kasson-Mantorville 318.5; 8. Wayzata 307.5; 9. Luxemburg-Casco 289.5; 10. Stillwater 273.5; 11. Waconia 271.5; 12. Apple Valley 240; 13. West Bend 236.5; 14, tie, Lakeville North 231, Scott West 231 and St. Francis 231; 17. Shakopee 228.5; 18. Forest Lake 225; 19. Albert Lea 221; 20. Anoka 204; 21. Rochester Mayo 203.5; 22. Willmar 193.5; 23. Farmington 176.5; 24. Mound Westonka 174.5; 25. Cambridge-Isanti 171.5; 26. Holmen 167; 27. Park 146.5; 28. Totino-Grace 122.5; 29. Homestead 119; 30. Byron 99; 31. Prior Lake 88; 32. Minnetonka 69.5; 33. Mahtomedi 51.
Stillwater results
106 — Grayson Eggum (4-1, 17th place): lost to Ryan Collins (AL) 5-4; pinned Gavin Zabel (Byr) 1:14; major dec. Brady Kirkpatrick (MW) 13-2; tech fall Logan Refsnider (T-G) 17-1; pinned Ashton Charmoli (SF) 2:58.
113 — Noah Nicholson (2-2, 13th place): bye; lost to Caleb Trady (SW) 8-2; lost by tech fall to Jackson Refsnider (T-G) 16-1; dec. Juan Cobarruvais (RM) 6-5; dec. Aspen Blasko (FL) 8-3.
120 — Forfeit.
126 — Mikey Jelinek (3-2, 18th place): pinned by Hunter Flen (LN) :27; pinned James Johnson (Wac) 5:17; dec. Gunner Hostetter (SF) 10-9; def. Peyton Erickson (Has) medical forfeit; lost by major dec. to Aiden Friedrich (K-M) 10-0.
132 — Sam Bethke (3-2, 4th place): pinned Jacob Genalin (Par) 1:42; dec. Brandon Michel (NP) 5-0; dec. Sulley Anez (Wil) 3-1; lost by tech fall to Landon Robideau (STMA) 20-5; lost to Parker Lyden (FL) 2-0.
138 — Lindson Turner (2-3, 16th place): major dec. Jacob Von Arx (By) 16-2; lost by tech fall to Easton Worachek (L-C) 15-0; lost to Jaxon Mikolyzk (PL) 6-5; lost to Andrew Larson (Way) 6-5; lost to Owen Friedrich (K-M) 5-0.
145 — Brody Urbanski (1-3, DNP): lost by tech fall to Gunnar Mullen (Par) 16-1; lost to Mavrick Attig (AL) 7-5; lost to Bayan El Damir (Way) 7-6; bye; pinned Landon Pogreba (Mah) 1:00.
152 — Keaton Urbanski (3-2, 7th place): pinned Wyatt Rothrum (An) 1:25; tech fall Will Deutsch (Par) 17-1; lost by tech fall to Colton Bornholdt (NP) 20-5; lost to Charles Petit (Way) 3-0; major dec. Carter Lovy (WB) 11-1.
160 — Otto Hanlon (2-2, 11th place): bye; lost by major dec. Liam Crook (Kau) 11-3; pinned Jacob Henderson (C-I) :17; lost to Leo Siekmann (SW) 8-5; def. Ryan Routhieaux (L-C) injury default.
170 — Cittadino Tuttle (2-2, 11th place): bye; lost to Aydan Carlson (SF) 5-0; tech fall Jonathan Lamprich (Hol) 18-2; lost to Brady Westall (NP) 3-1; dec. Jack Ferguson (Shak) 7-4.
