ROCHESTER — The No. 2-ranked Stillwater wrestling team crowned one individual champion on the way to a 10th-place finish in the 35th Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Dec. 16-17 at the Mayo Civic Center.

Simley, which is the top-ranked team in Class AA, racked up 485 points to outdistance runner-up St. Michael-Albertville (467.5), which is ranked first in Class AAA. Stillwater, which did not have an entry at 120 and 195 pounds, totaled 273.5 points.

