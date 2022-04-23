For the second year in a row, Ryder Rogotzke was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater wrestling team.
The junior compiled a 56-1 record and tied a state record with 44 pins while helping lead the Ponies to Suburban East Conference and Section 4AAA titles before placing second in the state team tournament. Stillwater went 9-0 to win its fourth straight SEC title and finished 30-3 overall, with the only losses coming against undefeated Class AAA state champion St. Michael-Albertville and Class AA state champion Simley.
It was the third state runner-up showing for the Ponies in the last four seasons and the program’s 10th trip to state overall. Stillwater also advanced to state in 1996, 1997, 2004, 2009, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
A total of nine Stillwater wrestlers received all-conference honors, including Ryder Rogotzke, Keaton Urbanski, Cito Tuttle, Jawahn Cockfield, Sam Bethke, Zachariah Hunter, Owen Bouthilet, Antony Tuttle and Hunter Lyden. Noah Nicholson, Otto Hanlon and Dylan Dauffenbach each received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Including eighth-grader Audrey Rogotzke, who won the state title at 120 pounds in the inaugural girls state tournament, the Ponies qualified 13 for the individual state tournaments and produced seven placewinners.
Audrey Rogotzke was chosen MVP among the girls on the team.
Competing at 170 pounds, senior and University of Minnesota recruit Hunter Lyden claimed his third consecutive individual state title and Ryder Rogotzke followed with his first state title at 182 pounds. Dauffenbach at 113 pounds and Antony Tuttle at 220 pounds each finished as state runner-ups. Bethke also placed 5th at 120 pounds and Bouthilet finished sixth at 138 pounds.
Lyden completed his remarkable prep career with a 247-22 record, including 114-2 in three seasons at Stillwater. He also compiled a 133-20 record while competing for East Ridge in seventh through ninth grade. His .983 winning percentage at Stillwater is the best in school history.
Additional state qualifiers for the Ponies included Mikey Jelinek, Cito Tuttle, Hanlon, Urbanski, Zachariah Hunter and Cockfield.
Ryder Rogotzke, Antony Tuttle and Lyden were also named to the Class AAA State All-Tournament Team following Stillwater’s 39-27 loss to STMA in the state finals. The Ponies defeated Willmar 43-26 in the quarterfinals before upending three-time reigning state champion Shakopee 43-20 in the semifinals.
Ryder Rogotzke took the award for most pins in a season and also received the Most Exciting Wrestler Award.
Leadership Award(s) were presented to Dauffenbach, Ryder Rogotzke, Zachariah Hunter, Antony Tuttle and Lyden.
Cockfield was named the team’s Most Improved Wrestler and selected to serve as captain for next year’s team, along with Bethke, Dauffenbach, Hanlon and Ryder Rogotzke.
Urbanski was presented the team’s Top Academic Award and Dauffenbach was named Academic All-State by the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association. With a grade point average of 3.63, the Ponies also received Gold Academic Award from the MWCA, which requires a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Antony Tuttle was presented the Joey Gould Impact Award for the second year in a row.
Isaac Hunter was named the JV MVP for collecting the most team points and Ambrose Spaeth collected the most pins among the JV wrestlers.
Charlie Gleason received the Most Improved Wrestler Award for the JV team and Sumer Harrington took home the same honor for the girls. Gleason also received the Joey Gould Impact Award for JV wrestlers.
Bouthilet received the John and Lorraine Keller Memorial Scholarship and one of two Stillwater Wrestling Booster Club Scholarships. Tuttle was also presented a scholarship from the booster club.
All-Conference: Keaton Urbanski, Cito Tuttle, Jawahn Cockfield, Sam Bethke, Ryder Rogotzke, Zachariah Hunter, Owen Bouthilet, Antony Tuttle and Hunter Lyden; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Noah Nicholson, Otto Hanlon and Dylan Dauffenbach; Individual state qualifiers: Audrey Rogotzke, Mikey Jelinek, Dylan Dauffenbach, Sam Bethke, Cito Tuttle, Owen Bouthilet, Otto Hanlon, Keaton Urbanski, Hunter Lyden, Ryder Rogotzke, Zachariah Hunter, Antony Tuttle and Jawahn Cockfield; All-State (state placewinners): Audrey Rogotzke, Dylan Dauffenbach, Sam Bethke, Owen Bouthilet, Hunter Lyden, Ryder Rogotzke and Antony Tuttle; Individual state champions: Audrey Rogotzke, Hunter Lyden and Ryder Rogotzke; Class AAA State All-Tournament Team: Ryder Rogotzke, Antony Tuttle and Hunter Lyden; MWCA Academic All-State: Dylan Dauffenbach; Most Improved Wrestler: Jawahn Cockfield, Charlie Gleason (JV) and Sumer Harrington (Girls); Most Pins: Ryder Rogotzke and Ambrose Spaeth (JV); JV MVP (Most Team Points): Isaac Hunter; Top Academic Award: Keaton Urbanski; Joey Gould Impact Award: Antony Tuttle and Charlie Gleason (JV); Leadership Award: Dylan Dauffenbach, Ryder Rogotzke, Zachariah Hunter, Antony Tuttle and Hunter Lyden; Most Exciting Wrestler Award: Ryder Rogotzke; John and Lorraine Keller Memorial Scholarship: Owen Bouthilet; Stillwater Wrestling Booster Club Scholarships: Owen Bouthilet and Antony Tuttle; Most Valuable Athlete: Ryder Rogotzke and Audrey Rogotzke (Girls); Captains elect: Sam Bethke, Jawahn Cockfield, Dylan Dauffenbach, Otto Hanlon and Ryder Rogotzke.
