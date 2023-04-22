After closing out a remarkable prep career, senior Ryder Rogotzke was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater wrestling team.
Rogotzke, who ranks among the top 10 in Minnesota with 258 career victories, finished as the state runner-up at 195 pounds. The Ohio State recruit set a state record with 45 pins this season while compiling a 52-3 record. He also ranks third on the career pins list in the state with 193, trailing only Destin McCauley of Apple Valley and Mitch Bengston of St. Cloud Apollo, who each finished with 195 pins.
This was the third year in a row Rogotzke has been named the team MVP. He ended his prep career with a 258-23 record overall, though some of those victories came while competing for East Ridge. Trey Kruse still holds the school record for career wins with 234.
One of 12 state qualifiers for the Ponies — plus two qualifiers for the girls state tournament — Rogotzke helped lead the Ponies to a 27-6 record, including 8-1 to place second behind Mounds View in the Suburban East Conference standings. It was just the second time in eight seasons Stillwater did not win the conference title, but the Ponies came back to defeat the Mustangs 31-21 to win their seventh straight section championship.
After falling to top-seeded St. Michael-Albertville in the Class AAA state semifinals, Stillwater defeated second-seeded Waconia to place third in the state tournament.
It was the fifth year in a row the Ponies have placed third or higher at state and was the program’s 11th state tournament appearance overall. Stillwater was the state runner-up in 2019, 2020 and 2022 and also placed third in 2021.
Noah Nicholson, Joe Dauffenbach, Mack Carlson, Cito Tuttle, Sam Bethke, Jawahn Cockfield and Otto Hanlon joined Rogotzke in earning All-SEC honors while Lindson Turner, Dylan Dauffenbach and Keaton Urbanski received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Bianca Eide was a state runner-up for the Ponies at 100 pounds in the girls state tournament while Audrey Rogotzke finished second at state in the 120-pound weight class.
Nicholson and Cito Tuttle also earned all-state honors as state placewinners.
Stillwater was also represented in the individual state tournament by Joe Dauffenbach, Dylan Dauffenbach, Mikey Jelinek, Bethke, Turner, Keaton Urbanski, Hanlon, Isaac Hunter and Cockfield.
Ryder Rogotzke was the only Stillwater wrestler selected to the Class AAA All-Tournament Team. He also joined Dylan Dauffenbach in earning Academic All-State honors from the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association.
Joe Dauffenbach took home the team’s Most Improved Wrestler Award.
Cohen Lumby received the JV MVP award while Macallen Rodriguez earned the award for most pins for a JV wrestler.
Bethke garnered the Joey Gould Impact Award and joined Hanlon in receiving the John and Lorraine Keller Memorial Scholarship(s). The Stillwater Wrestling Booster Club Scholarships were presented to Hanlon, Bethke and Dylan Dauffenbach.
Also announced at the team’s postseason awards banquet is that Carlson, Turner and Keaton Urbanski will serve as captains for next year’s team.
Wrestling
All-Conference: Noah Nicholson, Joe Dauffenbach, Mack Carlson, Cito Tuttle, Sam Bethke, Jawahn Cockfield, Ryder Rogotzke and Otto Hanlon; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Lindson Turner, Dylan Dauffenbach and Keaton Urbanski; Individual state qualifiers: Bianca Eide, Audrey Rogotzke, Noah Nicholson, Joe Dauffenbach, Dylan Dauffenbach, Mikey Jelinek, Sam Bethke, Lindson Turner, Keaton Urbanski, Otto Hanlon, Isaac Hunter, Cito Tuttle, Ryder Rogotzke and Jawahn Cockfield; All-State (state placewinners): Audrey Rogotzke, Bianca Eide, Noah Nicholson, Cito Tuttle and Ryder Rogotzke; Class AAA State All-Tournament Team: Ryder Rogotzke; MWCA Academic All-State: Dylan Dauffenbach and Ryder Rogotzke; Most Improved Wrestler: Joe Dauffenbach; Most Pins: Ryder Rogotzke and Macallen Rodriguez (JV); JV MVP: Cohen Lumby; Joey Gould Impact Award: Sam Bethke; John and Lorraine Keller Memorial Scholarship: Sam Bethke and Otto Hanlon; Stillwater Wrestling Booster Club Scholarships: Otto Hanlon, Sam Bethke and Dylan Dauffenbach; Most Valuable Athlete: Ryder Rogotzke; Captains elect: Mack Carlson, Lindson Turner and Keaton Urbanski.
