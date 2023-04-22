4-21 spo-wrest Rogotzke col.jpg

For the third season in a row, senior Ryder Rogotzke was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater wrestling team. (Gazette file photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

After closing out a remarkable prep career, senior Ryder Rogotzke was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater wrestling team.

Rogotzke, who ranks among the top 10 in Minnesota with 258 career victories, finished as the state runner-up at 195 pounds. The Ohio State recruit set a state record with 45 pins this season while compiling a 52-3 record. He also ranks third on the career pins list in the state with 193, trailing only Destin McCauley of Apple Valley and Mitch Bengston of St. Cloud Apollo, who each finished with 195 pins.

