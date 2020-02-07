ST. PAUL — It was less of a surprise than a year ago, but the Stillwater wrestling team defended its championship in the Sgt. Michael Carlson Memorial Duals on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Cretin-Derham Hall High School.
Stillwater upended Apple Valley in the finals to capture the title in this event a year ago, but the third-ranked Ponies didn’t surprise anyone this year while reeling off comfortable victories over Eden Prairie and Lakeville South before taking down eighth-ranked Wayzata 45-27 in the finals.
“I thought we werstled real well,” Ponies coach Tim Hartung said. “We’re getting healthy, which is always an easier way to feel like you’re wrestling well because the momentum is back.”
Stillwater (7-0 SEC, 17-1), which has been competing without several varsity regulars over the past month, opened the tourney with a 68-6 win over Eden Prairie and followed with a 57-18 triumph over Lakeville South in the semifinals.
The Ponies fell behind 6-0 after losing decisions in the first two matches against Wayzata, but responded with victories in eight of the next nine matches.
Matt Hogue started the run with a pine for Stillwater at 120 pounds and Javon Taschuk followed with an impressive 12-3 victory over fifth-ranked Kyler Wong at 126 pounds. It was a much closer match when Taschuk defeated Wong 3-2 in the Minnesota Christmas Tournament at Rochester on Dec. 21.
“He wrestled great,” Hartung said.
Reid Ballantyne, who has missed time with injury, needed just 34 seconds to pin his opponent at 132 pounds. Trey Kruse, Hunter Lyden, Ryder Rogotzke, Anthony Tuttle and Roman Rogotzke won five matches in a row from 145 to 182 pounds as the Ponies pulled away.
“Everyone looked pretty good,” Hartung said. “I was happy with the performance of most guys.”
Lyden provided an impressive victory for the Ponies against Lakeville South, recording a 5-3 decision against defending Class AAA state champion at 152 pounds Willie Bastyr. Lyden also defeated Bastyr 5-1 in the finals at the Bi-State Classic.
Stillwater was scheduled to close out the regular season by hosting a quadrangular on Feb. 6. The Ponies will meet Kasson Mantorville in a nonconference dual and face Park and Irondale in Suburban East Conference duals. The Ponies can wrap up their second consecutive league title and fourth in the last five years with a victory in one of those two conference matches.
The Section 4AAA team tournament will be held at Mounds View High School on Feb. 14.
“We’re getting excited for the right time of the year,” Hartung said.
Stillwater 45, Wayzata 27
106 — Elijah Wald (Way) dec. Dylan Dauffenbach, 6-4; 113 — Calvin Lonnquist (Way) dec. Elijah Wilson, 9-4; 120 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Louis Scott, :53; 126 — Javon Taschuk (St) Kyler Wong, 12-3; 132 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned Will Skogrand, :34; 138 — Cael Swensen (Way) dec. Kieler Carlson, 7-1; 145 — Trey Kruse (St) pinned Cole Ciardelli, :43; 152 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned Adam El Damir, 3:19; 160 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Daniel Bochkanev, 1:09; 170 — Anthony Tuttle (St) tech fall, Dominic Heim (Way) 19-4; 182 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Myles Gundgovi, 1:12; 195 — Cayden Homme (Way) pinned Jawahn Cockfield, 1:56; 220 — Gage Opp (Way) pinned Logan Warren (St) 2:00; 285 — Joe Carver (Way) pinned Andrew Rantila, :46.
Stillwater 57, Lakeville South 18
106 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) pinned Bo Bischof, NA; 113 — Elijah Wilson (St) pinned Nick Thomas, NA; 120 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Kaleb Airaudi, NA; 126 — Javon Taschuk (St) dec. Peyton Hermann, 9-2; 132 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned Theron Wendt, NA; 138 — Kieler Carlson (St) dec. Ryan Cripe, 6-4; 145 — Trey Kruse (St) pinned Brice Bischof, NA; 152 — Hunter Lyden (St) dec. Willie Bastyr, 5-3; 160 — Anthony Tuttle (St) pinned Peyton Hall, NA; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Garrett Savard, NA; 182 — Roman Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 195 — Will Stone (LS) pinned Jawahn Cockfield, NA; 220 — Jonas Pearson (LS) pinned Logan Warren, NA; 285 — Elliot Bratsch (LS) pinned Andrew Rantila, NA.
Stillwater 68, Eden Prairie 6
106 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) pinned Zachary Weisman, NA; 113 — Elijah Wilson (St) major dec. Jax Surprise, 11-0; 120 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Julian Berg, NA; 126 — Javon Taschuk (St) dec. Terae Dunn, 10-3; 132 — Reid Ballantyne (St) major dec. Jacory Bates, 9-0; 138 — Kieler Carlson (St) pinned London Bui, NA; 145 — Trey Kruse (St) Bryce Dagel, 3-1; 152 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned Sam Fuchs, NA; 160 — Royce Hogue (St) pinned Hawken Hedlund, NA; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Brady Rorke, NA; 182 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Brennan Hirtz, NA; 195 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) pinned Joseph Pesheck, NA; 220 — Luc Bouchard (EP) pinned Logan Warren, NA; 285 — Andrew Rantila (St) pinned Xavier Urena, NA.
Stillwater 80, C-D Hall 0
At St. Paul, prior to competing in a tournament at Cretin-Derham Hall the next day, the Ponies blanked the Raiders 80-0 in a Suburban East Conference dual meet on Friday, Jan. 31.
This marked the fifth time in seven conference matches the Ponies have shut out their opponent. Woodbury and Forest Lake are the only conference teams to score a point against Stillwater this season.
Cretin-Derham Hall forfeited eight weight classes, which made for a short evening.
In matches that were contested, Keiler Carlson, Roman Rogotzke, Jawahn Cockfield and Logan Warren each won with pins while Ryder Rogotzke and Anthony Tuttle won by major decision.
Stillwater 80, Cretin-Derham Hall 0
106 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) won by forfeit; 113 — Elijah Wilson (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Matt Hogue (St) won by forfeit; 126 — Javon Taschuk (St) won by forfeit; 132 — Owen Bouthilet (St) won by forfeit; 138 — Kieler Carlson (St) pinned Maxwel Fronda, 2:45; 145 — Trey Kruse (St) won by forfeit; 152 — Hunter Lyden (St) won by forfeit; 160 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) major dec. Carey Vanier Jr., 14-0; 170 — Anthony Tuttle (St) major dec. Isaac Enriguez, 16-5; 182 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Cage Linton, 4:25; 195 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) pinned Langston Butler, 3:00; 220 — Logan Warren (St) pinned Zane Jhocson, 1:30; 285 — Andrew Rantila (St) won by forfeit.
Tuttle, Horn win state titles
At Champlin, Stillwater wrestlers Amor Tuttle and Madi Horn captured championships in the first-ever MWCA Girls State Championships on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Champlin Park High School. The tournament was conducted alongside the Minnesota 9th Grade and Under State Tournament.
The two wrestlers racked up 39.5 points to vault Stillwater to third place in the team standings behind Park Center (43.0) and New Prague (41.0).
“It was the first one and they took advantage of the opportunity,” Ponies coach Tim Hartung said. “Both have done a great job all year for us and in our practices. They’re really deserving of the titles they won. We were really proud and happy for them.”
Competing in the 138-pound weight class, Tuttle (24-2) pinned three of her five opponents on the way to the title. Another victory was a technical fall, but the junior had a much closer match in the finals before pulling out a 4-3 victory over Shakopee’s Blanche Makem.
Horn (11-7) won four straight matches to claim the title at 160 pounds, including pins in each of her last three matches. After opening the tourney with a 6-1 victory over Kami Senlycki of Cambridge-Isanti, the senior pinned her next two opponents in the first period. She then outlasted Abby Ervast of Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie with a pin at 5:33 in the finals.
Team standings (top 5)
1. Park Center 43; 2. New Prague 41; 3. Stillwater 39.5; 4. Anoka 37; 5. Minneapolis Roosevelt 31.
138 — Amor Tuttle (5-0, 1st place): pinned Bailey DePatto (Monticello) 1:21; pinned Mikaela Malone (Wadena-Deer Creek) 1:37; tech fall Brenna Arnold (Minneapolis Southwest) 16-1; pinned Chris McCracken (Minneapolis Roosevelt) 1:30; dec. Blanche Makem (Shakopee) 4-3.
160 — Madi Horn (4-0, 1st place): dec. Kami Senlycki (Cambridge-Isanti) 6-1; pinned Lauren Gomez (Mahtomedi) 1:22; pinned Shean Areial Miller (Minneapolis Edison) 1:53; pinned Abby Ervasti (Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie) 5:33.
