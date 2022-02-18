KASSON — One final test before the postseason gets underway, the second-ranked Stillwater wrestling team won two matches in a nonconference triangular on Thursday, Feb. 10 at Kason-Mantorville High School.
The Ponies dispatched the host KoMets, who are ranked No. 2 in Class AA, 38-25 in the first match of the evening. Stillwater followed with a 50-16 victory over Owatonna to finish the regular season with a 25-2 record.
“We’re wrestling well with a pretty solid team, but we’re not as strong as we could be,” Ponies coach Tim Hartung said. “We feel like we still haven’t had our best team together yet.”
Stillwater won 9 of 14 matches against the KoMets, including four of the last five to pull away. Zachariah Hunter sealed the victory with an 11-6 decision over Eli Richardson at 195 pounds.
“We had lost to Kasson-Mantorville by one point the last two years and we were hungry for it, I think,” Hartung said.
The Ponies trailed 16-14 after seven matches against Owatonna, but reeled off seven straight wins in the top half of the lineup to record a comfortable victory.
One of the most anticipated matches occurred at 170 pounds where top-ranked Hunter Lyden of Stillwater defeated Landen Johnson 5-0. Johnson, a North Dakota State recruit who defeated Stillwater’s Antony Tuttle in the state finals a year ago, is ranked No. 1 in the state at 160 pounds this season but moved up for the opportunity to face Lyden, a University of Minnesota recruit.
“That was a marquee match-up for the fans,” Hartung said.
Stillwater has received the No. 1 seed and will host the Section 4AAA team tournament on Saturday, Feb. 19 starting at 10 a.m. The Ponies are the five-time reigning section champions.
Stillwater 38, Kasson-Mantorville 25
106 — Broc Vaughan (K-M) dec. Aiden Mincey, 6-3; 113 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) pinned Jonah Coleman, 2:30; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) dec. Aiden Friedrich, 7-3; 126 — Owen Friedrich (K-M) pinned Jesse Welter, 2:30; 132 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) dec. Joseph Kennedy, 8-5; 138 — Owen Bouthilet (St) dec. Luke Swanson, 9-2; 145 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Noah Swarts, 1:00; 152 — Logan Vaughan (K-M) won by forfeit; 160 — Dominic Mann (K-M) major dec. Mack Carlson, 10-0; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) major dec. Cole Glazier, 9-1; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Kail Wynia, 3:00; 195 — Zachariah Hunter (St) dec. Eli Richardson, 11-6; 220 — Bennett Berge (K-M) pinned Jawahn Cockfield, :30; 285 — Antony Tuttle (St) major dec. Reed Parrish, 10-1.
Stillwater 50, Owatonna 16
106 — Donoven Sorenson (Owa) dec. Joe Dauffenbach, 4-3; 113 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) major dec. Lane Karsten, 13-1; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) major dec. Trey Hiatt, 11-0; 126 — Jake Gronli (Owa) pinned Jesse Welter, :30; 132 — Cael Robb (Owa) dec. Cittadino Tuttle, 3-1; 138 — Owen Bouthilet (St) pinned Michael Bobo, 3:00; 145 — Kanin Hable (Owa) major dec. Otto Hanlon, 18-6; 152 — Isaac Hunter (St) won by forfeit; 160 — Mack Carlson (St) pinned Logan Risser, 1:35; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) dec. Landen Johnson, 5-0; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Andrew Nirk, 1:23; 195 — Zachariah Hunter (St) pinned Blake Fitcher, :49; 220 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) dec. Lucas Smith, 6-1; 285 — Antony Tuttle (St) pinned Mason Krampitz, :45.
