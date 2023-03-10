ST. PAUL — In a season that featured some ups and downs, the Stillwater wrestling team was eventually able to show where it stacked up against the state’s best while placing third in the Class AAA state team tournament on Thursday, March 2 at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Ponies (27-6) required persistence after losing three straight duals against strong competition in mid-January, but finished strong with a 33-30 triumph over second-seeded Waconia in the third-place match at state.

