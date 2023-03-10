ST. PAUL — In choosing between a challenge or all-but certain individual state championship, Ryder Rogotzke took the road less traveled.
It didn’t lead to the top of the podium, but the Stillwater senior had no regrets after placing second at 195 pounds in the Class AAA individual state wrestling tournament on Saturday, March 4 at the Xcel Energy Center.
The gold medalist at 182 pounds a year ago, Rogotzke bumped up a weight class midway through this season in order to challenge three-time state champion and University of Minnesota recruit Max McEnelly at 195 pounds. It was the spotlight match in the finals — with more than 500 career victories between them — and they put on a battle before McEnelly’s arm was raised after a 3-2 victory that lived up to the hype.
Rogotzke, who set the state single-season pins record the previous day, was disappointed in the final result but not the decision to move up a weight class to challenge the top-ranked wrestler in the country.
“I’ve got no regrets about what I did or doubts I should have done it,” Rogotzke said. “I wanted to challenge myself and it gave me a goal to work for through the rest of the season. To have the goal of that final match gave me something to work for and a reason to work even harder. It drove me to work harder and I got more out of the season. It was more just disappointment in the result and sadness, of course, but it just gives you more motivation for the next goal.”
The runner-up finish was one of three for the Ponies, who ended a run of six straight years with at least one individual state champion.
Stillwater did produce five placewinners, including two runner-ups in the girls state tournament with Bianca Eide at 100 pounds and Audrey Rogotzke at 120 pounds. Junior Cittadino Tuttle finished third for Stillwater 182 pounds and eighth-grader Noah Nicholson placed fifth at 106 pounds.
“It was tough for us,” Polakowski said. “Nobody was necessarily happy they didn’t get to the top of the podium, which is the goal here. The sport is good at humbling you sometimes and that’s what we’ll have to figure out where we’re getting back to a couple of champions and seven or eight placers.”
Ryder Rogotzke (49-3) cruised into the finals with pins in the first two rounds and an 11-4 victory over Mounds View’s Quin Morgan. His second-round victory over Logan Raj-Malikowski of Anoka secured the state record with Rogotzke’s 45th pin of the season — a record he shared with Apple Valley’s Tyler Lehmann after pinning 44 of his opponents a year ago.
He was well on his way to the pins record and potentially an unbeaten season before he decided to move up and challenge McEnelly in the dual against Waconia on Jan. 14. McEnelly (43-1) won that match 5-3, but it planted the seed for another anticipated showdown at the state tournament.
“I was cruising through the year and I knew at 182 pounds I probably wouldn’t have taken a single loss,” said Rogotzke, whose only other loss came after it was ruled he slammed in opponent on a takedown. “The Pony Stampede came up and there was a chance so we bumped up for that match and I took a close loss. That’s when I realized this would be my only loss, so I could easily sit down there or chase the challenge and try to avenge that loss. I decided to bump up to go get the challenge.”
“We talked about it earlier that week (of the Pony Stampede) and how the fun matches were the ones that are competitive,” Stillwater coach Steve Polakowski said. “The ones you know you’re going to win are not really fun. He came back the next day and said ‘I’m going up’. He trained really hard for that match (in the state finals) and he got more out of himself by taking on that challenge.”
In two seasons, only eight matches that Rogotzke wrestled did not end with him recording a pin.
“I thought it was a pretty awesome match,” Polakowski said of the showdown with McEnelly. “He’s no different than Rogotzke. He’s just solid in every position.”
Tuttle (35-9) marched into the semifinals at 182 pounds with victories in his first two matches before getting pinned by eventual state champion Cole Han-Lindemyer, who lost to then-senior for Stillwater Hunter Lyden in the state finals at 170 pounds a year ago.
“We were definitely impressive with Cito,” Polakowski said. “Sometimes he thinks too much instead of when his mind is in the right place. When all he cares about is scoring points he’s a tough kid to beat.
“The Farmington kid is tough and he is just on a different level right now. Cito is just figuring out how good he can be.”
Nicholson (39-14) came on strong down the stretch for the Ponies while posting a 4-2 record to place fifth at 106 pounds.
“We knew Nicholson had a chance,” Polakowski said. “The way he competed was pretty impressive. He didn’t let anyone have an easy match against him. We’re excited for him.”
Stillwater featured entries in 12 of 14 weight classes in the boys tournament and finished with a 7-5 record in first-round matches.
Senior Jawahn Cockfield (28-9) opened with an 8-4 victory at 220 pounds before falling to Mambu Sonie of Burnsville 5-3 in the quarterfinals. An recurring shoulder injury prevented Cockfield from finishing his third match.
“He ran out of injury time,” Polakowski said. “It doesn’t take anything away from what he’s given the program.”
Mikey Jelinek (31-19) won his first match at 126 pounds before dropping the next two to get eliminated. Lindson Turner (33-16) opened with a 7-5 victory in the first round and finished with a 2-2 record at 138 pounds.
“We were impressive with Turner as well,” Polakowski said. “He works so hard, sometimes too hard. He had a really good tournament and had a great chance to place, but that’s a great learning lesson.”
Keaton Urbanski has battled a shoulder injury all season and he also opened with an overtime victory in the first round at 145 pounds before dropping the next two to finish with a 21-5 record.
“Urbanski’s shoulder is falling off,” Polakowski said. “We didn’t even know if he’d want to do individuals. If we had 100 Keaton Urbanskis we’d be unbelievable.”
Senior Dylan Dauffenbach was a state runner-up at 113 pounds a year ago and also battled back to return from injury down the stretch this season. He lost a 7-5 decision in the opening round and did not get an opportunity in the wrestlebacks to finish with a 21-4 record.
Joe Dauffenbach (31-14) at 113 pounds, Sam Bethke (36-11) at 132 pounds, Otto Hanlon (32-18) at 152 pounds, and Isaac Hunter (25-18) at 160 pounds also competed in the individual state tourney for the Ponies.
Results were mixed, the coach suggested, but finishing with only three placewinners made the third-place finish in the state team tournament look even more impressive.
“Obviously we had a good chance to get seven or eight and a few things didn’t go our way,” Polakowski said. “A lot of good chances to place slipped through our fingers, but that team finish proved we’re a much better team than having three placers.”
Five of Stillwater’s individual state qualifiers were seniors and the coach said their impact on the program will continue after their graduation this spring, with many contributing to at least a portion of the five-year run of top-three finishes at team state.
“I think they’ve contributed to a new standard here and that’s not an easy thing to do,” Polakowski said. “They’ve helped set a new standard here and we’ve seen that changing of the guard this year, but we have a really good nucleus coming up as well and they’ve laid the groundwork for those guys and now it’s time for them to follow that and take it a step further.”
Stillwater results
106 — Noah Nicholson (4-2, 5th place): major dec. Louis Prouty (Apple Valley) 9-0; lost to Nolan Enderlein (Eastview) 7-4; major dec. Dane Ellingsberg (Moorhead) 10-0; dec. Jack Bridenstine (Coon Rapids) SV-1 2-0; lost to Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville) UTB 5-2; major dec. Dylan St. Germain (Eagan) 17-5.
113 — Joe Dauffenbach (0-2, DNP): pinned by Blake Beissel (Hastings) :34; lost to Carter Katherman (Waconia) 11-8.
120 — Dylan Dauffenbach (0-1, DNP): lost to Connor Peterson (Maple Grove) 7-5.
126 — Mikey Jelinek (1-2, DNP): major dec. Cade Ostrowski (Brainerd) 16-6; lost by major dec. to Logan Swensen (Wayzata) 14-4; lost to Calvin Miller (Shakopee) 11-5.
132 — Sam Bethke (0-2, DNP): lost to Landon Nebel (Edina) 11-4; lost to Easton Dircks (Brainerd) 4-3.
138 — Lindson Turner (2-2, DNP): dec. Isaiah Germann (Brainerd) 7-5; lost by tech fall to Alex Braun (Woodbury) 21-4; dec. Andrew Larson (Wayzata) 7-5; pinned by Ty Saulter (Rosemount) 1:37.
145 — Keaton Urbanski (1-2, DNP): dec. Riley Forar (Lakeville North) SV-1 4-2; lost to Terae Dunn (Eden Prairie) 7-0; lost to Isaiah Jillson (Brainerd) 5-0.
152 — Otto Hanlon (1-2, DNP): lost by tech fall to Zach Hanson (Lakeville North) 21-5; pinned Jaxon Kenning (St. Cloud Tech) 2:33; lost to Dane Jorgensen (Bemidji) 13-6.
160 — Isaac Hunter (0-1, DNP): lost to Kley Krause (Lakeville North) 9-3.
182 — Cittadino Tuttle (4-1, 3rd place): dec. Jericho Cooper (Hastings) 7-0; dec. Shane Carlson (Brainerd) 10-4; pinned by Cole Han-Lindemyer (Farmington) 3:15; major dec. Carson Turner (Chaska/Chanhassen) 13-4; dec. Joseph Muhlstein (Mounds View) 3-2.
195 — Ryder Rogotzke (3-1, 2nd place): pinned Dylan Henrikson (Farmington) 1:03; pinned Logan Raj-Malikowski (Anoka) 1:44; dec. Quin Morgan (Mounds View) 11-4; lost to Max McEnelly (Waconia) 3-2.
220 — Jawahn Cockfield (1-2, DNP): dec. Tramaine Davis (Andover) 8-4; lost to Mambu Sonie (Burnsville) 5-3; lost by injury default to Eli Wiskow (Brainerd).
Eide, Rogotzke place 2nd
Stillwater’s two entries in the girls state tournament ran into little resistance until both were upended in the state finals on Saturday, March 4.
Bianca Eide (23-2) pinned each of her first two opponents in the first period before getting stuck by Caley Graber of Northfield in 3:27 in the finals.
“We knew Bianca had a real tough girl,” Ponies coach Steve Polakowski said. “She ran into a hammer there.”
The reigning state champion at 120 pounds, Audrey Rogotzke also pinned her first two opponents before falling to Annabelle Petsinger of New Richland-H-E-G 10-4 in the finals.
“Sometimes things don’t go your way, but all you can do is get back to work,” Polakowski said. “She’ll be just fine, but it definitely was a disappointing one for her.”
Stillwater results
100 — Bianca Eide (2-1, 2nd place): pinned Tiacious Kanneh (Moorhead) 1:24; pinned Lauren Elsmore (Pine Island) :43; pinned by Caley Graber (Northfield) 3:27.
120 — Audrey Rogotzke (2-1, 2nd place): pinned Drew Bushard (St. Michael-Albertville) 1:40; pinned Alivia Szydel (Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena) 5:08; lost to Annabelle Petsinger (New Richland-H-E-G) 10-4.
