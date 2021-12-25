Hunter Lyden col.jpg

Hunter Lyden

ROCHESTER — The Stillwater wrestling team received an individual championship from senior Hunter Lyden and featured five other placewinners on the way to a fourth-place finish out of 36 teams in the Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Dec. 17-18 at the Rochester Regional Sports Center.

In a field that included many of the top teams from Minnesota and surrounding states, the Ponies finished with 154 points to place behind only St. Michael-Albertville (199.5), Kasson-Mantorville (177.5) and Simley (172.5).

Lyden, a University of Minnesota recruit, cruised to the title at 170 pounds with a 7-2 decision over Cole Glazier of Kasson-Mantorville in the finals. Lyden notched two pins and a technical fall among his five victories.

Competing in the 160-pound weight class, Antony Tuttle also advanced to the finals for Stillwater before falling to Owatonna’s Landen Johnson 5-2.

Ryder Rogotzke dropped an 8-7 decision for the Ponies in the semifinals, but stormed back to pin Connor Mirasola of West Bend to capture third place at 182 pounds.

Stillwater also received sixth-place finishes from Dylan Dauffenbach at 113 pounds, Sam Bethke at 126 pounds and Zachariah Hunter at 195 pounds.

Team scores (top 20)

1. St. Michael-Albertville 199.5; 2. Kasson-Mantorville 177.5; 3. Simley 172.5; 4. Stillwater 154; 5. Kaukauana 134; 6. Willmar 120; 7, tie, Waconia 113.5 and Wayzata 113.5; 9. Hastings 113; 10. Anoka 110; 11. Shakopee 106.5; 12. Luxemburg-Casco 101; 13. Albert Lea 97; 14. Brandon 91; 15. West Bend 88.5; 16, tie, Owatonna 87.5 and St. Francis 87.5; 18. Farmington 84.5; 19, tie, Prior Lake 74 and St. Thomas Academy 75.

Stillwater results

106 — Aiden Mincey (0-2, DNP): pinned by Michael Olson (Albert Lea) 4:53; lost by major dec. to Austin Herbst (Totino-Grace) 11-2.

113 — Mikey Jelinek (3-2, DNP): pinned by Austin Laudenbach (Apple Valley) 5:34; pinned Eli Heinen (Willmar) 3:26; dec. Charlie Palm (Minnetonka) 5-3; pinned Hayden McGuire (Brandon) 4:18; pinned by Dylan Dauffenbach (Stillwater) 2:07.

113 — Dylan Dauffenbach (4-3, 6th place): tech fall Tayler Chenevert (Farmington) 16-0; dec. Caleb Tracy (Scott West) 6-0; lost to Mason Mills (STMA) 7-1; pinned Mikey Jelinek (Stillwater) 2:07; dec. Parker Lyden (FL) 4-0; lost to Leo Edblad (Cambridge-Isanti) 4-2; lost to Austin Laudenbach (Apple Valley) 7-2.

120 — Wyatt Haden (0-2, DNP): lost to Travis Moelter (River Falls) 9-3; bye; lost by major dec. to Tegan Sherk (St. Francis) 11-0.

126 — Sam Bethke (4-3, 6th place): major dec. Elijah Wald (Wayzata) 10-0; dec. Nick Korman (Albert Lea) 8-4; pinned by Landon Robideau (STMA) 1:14; major dec. Jack Bainbridge (Hastings) 9-1; dec. Nick Korman (Albert Lea) 9-6; pinned by AJ Smith (Skaopee) 2:52; lost to Jordon Oehme (Brandon) 4-2 in OT.

132 — Jesse Welter (1-2, DNP): lost by tech fall to Ethan Sylvester (Totino-Grace) 17-0; pinned Angel Casallas (Minnetonka) :36; pinned by Caleb Delebreau (Luxemburg-Casco) 1:38.

138 — Cittadino Tuttle (3-2, DNP): pinned LeRoy Olson (Park) 3:14; lost by tech fall to Chase DeBlaere (Simley) 19-4; pinned Vinny Costabilo (River Falls) :29; dec. Charlie Petit (Wayzata) 7-5; lost to Carter Ban (Anoka) 8-2.

145 — Owen Bouthilet (4-2, DNP): dec. Steven Cruze (Willmar) 7-1; pinned Michael Bobo (Owatonna) 1:21; lost by major dec. to Kyler Wong (Wayzata) 9-1; dec. Diego Pitt (Minnetonka) 6-2; dec. Levi Mueller (Waconia) 6-0; lost to Josh Route (Hastings) 3-1.

152 — Otto Hanlon (3-2, DNP): bye; pinned Dominic Michael (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 3:35; lost by major dec. to Parker Kratochvill (Holmen) 9-0; dec. Carter Lovy (West Bend) 6-5; pinned Andrew Torres (Waconia) :34; lost to Luke Becker (Lake City) 5-1.

160 — Antony Tuttl (4-1, 2nd place): pinned Alex Hinrichs (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) :56; dec. Marcell Booth (Apple Valley) 5-1; dec. Judah Hammen (Kaukauna) 8-2; dec. Jed Webster (STMA) 5-2; lost to Landen Johnson (Owatonna) 5-2.

170 — Hunter Lyden (5-0, 1st place): pinned Brady Peltier (St. Francis) 2:29; tech fall Ian Pepple (Hastings) 15-0; pinned Logan Burger (Rochester Mayo) :46; dec. Jonas Anez (Willmar) 6-2; dec. Cole Glazier (Kasson-Mantorville) 7-2.

182 — Ryder Rogotzke (5-1, 3rd place): pinned Tristan Holbrock (Scott West) :33; pinned Kadin Indrelie (Albert Lea) 1:51; pinned Alex Riley (Waconia) 1:09; lost to Clayton Whiting (Oconto Falls) 8-7; pinned Connor Mirasola (West Bend) 5:05.

195 — Zachariah Hunter (3-3, 6th place): bye; pinned Sebastian Sauter (Luxemburg-Casco) 1:09; lost by major dec. to Kail Wynia (Kasson-Mantorville) 12-3; pinned Alex Carr (Park) :36; pinned Chase Ullom (Wayzata) 2:21; lost by major dec. to Cole Mirasola (West Bend) 11-0; lost to Damion Schunke (Brandon) 10-6.

220 — Charlie Gleason (0-2, DNP): pinned by Conner Elliott (Apple Valley) 3:48; lost to Sean Jordan (Anoka) 3-1 in OT.

285 — Samir Benyahia (0-2, DNP): bye; pinned by Max Balow (Lake City) 1:00; lost to Daunte Castellano (Willmar) 2-0.

