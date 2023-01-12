LA CROSSE, Wis. — The Stillwater wrestling team posted a 4-2 record against a strong string of opponents to place 10th out of 32 teams in The Clash National Duals on Jan. 6-7 at the La Crosse Center.
The Ponies (4-0 SEC, 9-2), who are ranked second in Minnesota’s Class AAA, finished with a 2-1 record in Bracket C on Day 1 of the prestigious tourney and matched that record on the second day.
Stillwater lost to eventual fourth-place finisher Joliet Catholic of Illinois 35-28, which was the team’s only blemish in Bracket C. The Ponies defeated North Scott of Iowa 46-21 in the opener and also defeated Prairie Du Chien of Wisconsin to place third in the bracket, which put them in the 9th-12th-place division on Day 2.
The Ponies defeated La Crosse Aquinas 37-27 to start the second day, but was stopped by New Prague 32-29 in a tight match in which the Ponies were assessed a total of three penalty points.
Stillwater closed out the tourney with a 36-28 victory over Hersey of Illinois.
Ryder Rogotzke and Sam Bethke each finished with six victories in the tournament. Rogotzke, who was named to the All-Tournament Team, has recorded a pin in each match he has wrestled this season.
Bethke also racked up the bonus points with his six victories at The Clash, finishing with two major decisions, three technical falls and a pin.
• Stillwater produced two champions to place 10th in the National Clash Girls Individual Tournament on Jan. 7.
Bianca Eide (13-0) defeated Mia Siqueiros of Liberty to claim the title at 100 pounds.
Audrey Rogotzke (13-1) pinned Isabella Motteler of Richwoods in 1:24 to capture the title at 120 pounds.
Team standings
1. St. Michael-Albertville; 2. Hastings; 3. Bettendorf; 4. Joliet Catholic; 5. Waverly-Shell Rock; 6. Osage; 7. Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 8. Jackson County Central; 9. New Prague; 10. Stillwater; 11. La Crosse Aquinas; 12. Hersey; 13. Vacaville; 14. Prairie Du Chien; 15. Washington; 16. Glenbard North; 17. Dover-Eyota; 18. Becker; 19. Staley; 20. Apple Valley; 21. Caledonia-Houston; 22. Holmen; 23. Xavier; 24. Willard; 25. Bemidji; 26. Mahomet-Seymour; 27. North Scott; 28. Marian Central Catholic; 29. Liberty; 30. Rochester Mayo; 31. Faribault; 32. Oak Park/River Forest.
Stillwater results
Third Bracket (Jan. 7)
Stillwater 36, Hersey 28
106 — Grayson Eggum (St) dec. Danny Lehman, 6-5; 113 — Abdullokh Khakimov (Her) pinned Noah Nicholson, :34; 120 — Esteban Delgado (Her) dec. Joe Dauffenbach, 13-8; 126 — Maksim Mukhamedaliyev (Her) tech fall Mikey Jelinek, 22-6; 132 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Anthony Orozco, 2:43; 138 — Lindson Turner (St) dec. James Shaffer, 6-2; 145 — Jake Hanson (Her) major dec. Brody Urbanski, 16-7; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Parker Sena, 3:37; 160 — Isaac Hunter (St) pinned Nolan Saacone, 1:52; *170 — Mack Carlson (St) dec. Fortis Variano, 8-1; 182 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) major dec. Anthony Cambria, 12-1; 195 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Leo Delgado (Her) major dec. Bennett Peterson, 16-4; 285 — Oleg Simakov (Her) pinned Jawahn Cockfield, 5:38.
Stillwater -1 point for unsportsmanlike.
New Prague 32, Stillwater 29
106 — Lawson Eller (NP) dec. Grayson Eggum, 10-7; 113 — Noah Nicholson (St) won by SV-1 over Kyle McCarthy, 6-4; 120 — Joe Dauffenbach (St) won by SV-1 over Isaac Pumper, 5-3; 126 — Mikey Jelinek (St) pinned Cody Thompson, 3:23; 132 — Sam Bethke (St) major dec. Brandon Michel, 9-0; 138 — Cole Herrmann (NP) dec. Lindson Turner, 3-2; 145 — Koy Buesgens (NP) pinned Cael Spates, 1:03; 152 — Colton Bornholdt (NP) major dec. Otto Hanlon, 9-1; *160 — Evan Farley (NP) tech fall Isaac Hunter, 15-0; 170 — Brady Westall (NP) tech fall Mack Carlson, 15-0; 182 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) major dec. Owen Johnson, 12-0; 195 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Reven Tietz, 1:10; 220 — Joey Novak (NP) won by forfeit; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) pinned Luke Jacobson, 1:30.
Stillwater -3 points for unsportsmanlike.
Stillwater 37, La Crosse Aquinas 27
106 — Grayson Eggum (St) dec. Roger Flege, 11-5; 113 — Jake Fitzpatrick (LCA) pinned Noah Nicholson, 4:39; 120 — Joe Dauffenbach (St) major dec. David Ortmeier, 8-0; 126 — Mikey Jelinek (St) major dec. Marcus Klar, 9-0; 132 — Sam Bethke (St) tech fall Waylon Hargrove, 17-2; 138 — Brody Urbanski (St) pinned Trevor Paulson, 5-00; 145 — Jesse Penchi (LCA) dec. Lindson Turner, 7-4; *152 — Otto Hanlon (St) dec. Zach Malin, 13-7; 160 — Robert Flege (LCA) pinned Isaac Hunter, 1:18; 170 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) dec. Calvin Hargrove, 8-3; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 195 — David Malin (LCA) pinned Eric Jurek, 1:41; 220 — Tyson Martin (LCA) pinned Bennett Peterson, 1:57; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) dec. Brogan Timm, 9-5.
Bracket C (Jan. 7)
Third place
Stillwater 34, Prairie Du Chien 25
106 — Grayson Eggum (St) major dec. Porter Kossman, 13-3; 113 — Noah Nicholson (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Mason Hird (PDC) dec. Joe Dauffenbach, 7-0; 126 — Drake Ingham (PDC) major dec. Mikey Jelinek, 15-7; 132 — Sam Bethke (St) tech fall Ryder Koenig, 15-0; 138 — Rhett Koenig (PDC) pinned Brody Urbanski, 4:34; *145 — Lindson Turner (St) dec. Drew Hird, 6-0; 152 — Luke Kramer (PDC) dec. Otto Hanlon, 6-3; 160 — Jeremiah Avery (PDC) dec. Isaac Hunter, 7-1; 170 — Mack Carlson (St) dec. Bryce Lenzendorf, 4-2; 182 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) major dec. Brogan Brewer, 16-5; 195 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Jack MacEachern, 1:43; 220 — Blake Thiry (PDC) pinned Eric Jurek, 1:09; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) dec. Dylan Wright, 3-2.
Semifinals
Joliet Catholic 35, Stillwater 28
106 — Grayson Eggum (St) major dec. Noah Avina, 9-1; 113 — Jason Hampton, Jr. (JC) pinned Noah Nicholson, 2:53; 120 — Gylon Sims (JC) tech fall Joe Dauffenbach, 26-11; 126 — Mikey Jelinek (St) major dec. Aurlio Munoz, 9-1; 132 — Sam Bethke (St) tech fall Nolan Vogel, 15-0; *138 — Jack Hamiti (JC) dec. Lindson Turner, 6-3; 145 — Luke Hamiti (JC) pinned Brody Urbanski, 2:33; 152 — Connor Cumbee (JC) dec. Keaton Urbanski, 8-6; 160 — Issac Clauson (JC) dec. Isaac Hunter, 4-0; 170 — Mason Alessio (JC) dec. Cittadino Tuttle, 5-4; 182 — Mack Carlson (St) pinned Nicholas Ronchetti, 2:52; 195 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Marcello Aguilar, 1:24; 220 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) dec. Hunter Powell, 8-4; 285 — Dillan Johnson (JC) won by forfeit.
Quarterfinals
Stillwater 46, North Scott, Iowa 21
106 — Grayson Eggum (St) major dec. Hayden Ulloa, 17-3; 113 — Noah Nicholson (St) pinned Matthew Williams, 3:11; 120 — Joe Dauffenbach (St) major dec. Drew Metcalf, 13-0; 126 — Mikey Jelinek (St) pinned Ayden Golden, 2:35; *132 — Sam Bethke (St) major dec. Will McDermott, 11-2; 138 — Lindson Turner (St) tech fall Adam Link, 15-0; 145 — Aydan Cary (NS) dec. Brody Urbanski, 10-4; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Illias Louck, :27; 160 — Dylan Marti (NS) pinned Isaac Hunter, 3:20; 170 — Seth Madden (NS) dec. Mack Carlson, 5-2; 182 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) tech fall Landon McDonald, 17-0; 195 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Jace Tippet, 1:21; 220 — AJ Peterson (NS) pinned Bennett Peterson, 1:10; 285 — David Borchers (NS) dec. Jawahn Cockfield, 3-2.
* Match started at this weight class
Stillwater 66, Irondale 6
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies improved to 4-0 in the Suburban East Conference with a comfortable 66-6 dual meet victory over Irondale on Thursday, Jan. 4 at Stillwater Area High School.
Grayson Eggum (106 pounds), Noah Nicholson (113), Cohen Lumby (120), Mikey Jelinek (132, Otto Hanlon (152), Isaac Hunter (160), Ryder Rogotzke (182), Ambrose Spaeth (195) and Bennett Peterson (220) each recorded pins for Stillwater.
Stillwater 66, Irondale 6
106 — Grayson Eggum (St) pinned Nicholas Nerdahl, 3:14; 113 — Noah Nicholson (St) pinned Ryder Jacobs, 5:47; 120 — Cohen Lumby (St) pinned Hasan Thompsen, 2:01; 126 — Arlo Brinkman (Ir) dec. Audrey Rogotzke, 9-2; 132 — Mikey Jelinek (St) pinned Jack Metz, 3:40; 138 — Sam Bethke (St) won by forfeit; 145 — Lindson Turner (St) dec. Clayton Solberg, 2-0; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Connor Saralampi, 1:20; 160 — Isaac Hunter (St) pinned Ole Cope, 1:31; 170 — Romer Pugh (Ir) dec. Mack Carlson, 7-4; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Calvin Brinkman, 1:34; 195 — Ambrose Spaeth (St) pinned Jared Gallegos, 5:33; 220 — Bennett Peterson (St) pinned jack Suedbeck, 3:14; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) dec. Tenzin Lhawang, 11-4.
