BY STUART GROSKREUTZ
THE GAZETTE
OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater wrestling team cruised to its sixth straight Section 4AAA championship on Saturday, Feb. 19 at Stillwater Area High School.
The top-seeded and No. 2-ranked Ponies (28-2) lost just six matches total in its three dual meet victories, capped by a 45-13 victory over second-seeded Mounds View. This marked the fifth year in a row Stillwater has defeated the Mustangs in the section finals.
The Ponies opened the day with a 75-4 victory over Roseville and followed with a 70-6 triumph over White Bear Lake in the semifinals.
“We stayed healthy,” Ponies coach Tim Hartung said. “A few guys got to get back out on the mat. It was a good, routine tournament for us that really gets us ready for this weekend with our individuals.”
Stillwater, which will also host the Section 4AAA individual tournament on Saturday, Feb. 26, received the No. 2 seed and will face Willmar in the quarterfinals of the state team tournament on Thursday, March 3 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The individual state tourney will follow on March 4-5.
The reaction was largely subdued for the Ponies, which was the result of the comfortable victory over Mounds View and an indication the team is seeking even larger goals.
“It’s interesting because our captains used to have the team early on in the season come up with a list,” Hartung said. “We’ve been going six or seven goals and it’s always win the conference or win the section or win this percentage of matches, but they all decided we’re sick of all these goals when ultimately our only goal is we just want to win a state championship and finish what we started. That’s really how the whole season is going, we’re using everything as a springboard and litmus test for what’s coming at the end.”
The Ponies finished second at state in 2019 and 2020 before losing in the semifinals of last year’s state tournament.
“The first two years we weren’t really in the window, but we’re pretty used to getting close and everybody is honing in that close isn’t cutting it anymore,” Hartung said. “At the same time knowing it’s a sport where you don’t always achieve what you want. We’re not overly talking about it, but everyone in there will tell you what our goal is.
“We’re keeping it simple. It’s just another opportunity, but the opportunity has been there in the past and we haven’t quite captured it, but the fun thing is everybody wants to be part of the first team to do and is motivated to do that.”
The Ponies lost the opening match against Mounds View, but responded with a major decision from Mikey Jelinek at 113 pounds and a pin from Dylan Dauffenbach at 120 pounds. Sam Bethke followed with a 15-0 technical fall at 126 pounds to build a 15-3 lead.
Cittadino Tuttle secured a major decision at 138 pounds while Owen Bouthilet and Otto Hanlon followed with two-point decisions at 145 and 152 pounds as Stillwater increased its lead to 25-6.
Mounds View’s Joseph Muhlstein rallied for a 5-3 victory over Keaton Urbanski at 160 pounds, but Hunter Lyden answered with a 20-5 technical fall over ninth-ranked Quin Morgan at 170 pounds.
Ryder Rogotzke, who like Lyden is ranked No. 1 in his weight class, followed with a first-period pin in his match at 182 pounds.
The Mustangs won at 195 pounds, but Stillwater finished strong with a pin by Antony Tuttle at 220 pounds and an 8-5 victory for Jawahn Cockfield over Jacob Prami at 285 pounds.
“It was good,” Hartung said. “We feel like our guys for the most part are doing great. We still have a few guys who can make improvements in the next eight days, but overall it was fine. We still haven’t put our best 14 guys out there, either. We’re just honing in on a few guys.”
Stillwater lost just one match in each of its first two victories.
Jelinek, Dauffenbach, Bethke, Cittadino Tuttle, Bouthilet, Hanlon, Eric Jurek, Rogotzke and Antony Tuttle each recorded pins in the semifinal victory over White Bear Lake.
Stillwater’s Zachariah Hunter defeated fourth-ranked Matt Sloan 1-0 in one of the showcase matches against the Bears.
In the quarterfinals, Aiden Mincey, Dauffenbach, Bethke, Brody Urbanski, Cittadino Tuttle, Keaton Urbanski, Lyden and Rogotzke notched pins for the Ponies, who also received forfeits in four other matches.
“A lot of guys have contributed this year and it’s nice to spread the wealth a little bit,” Hartung said. “Some of our weights are pretty interchangeable. We’ve had so many guys take part and do their job when called upon.”
Stillwater 45, Mounds View 13
106 — Brett Swenson (MV) dec. Noah Nicholson, 6-2; 113 — Mikey Jelinek (St) major dec. Jack Hatton, 15-2; 120 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) pinned Caden Grenier, 1:35; 126 — Sam Bethke (St) tech fall Ben Sparks, 15-0; 132 — Colton Loween (MV) dec. Brody Urbanski, 12-5; 138 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) major dec. Brady Swenson, 11-0; 145 — Owen Bouthilet (St) dec. Apollo Ashby, 3-1; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) dec. Ethan Swenson, 8-6; 160 — Joseph Muhlstein (MV) dec. Keaton Urbanski, 5-3; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) tech fall Quin Morgan, 20-5; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Brady Alquist, 1:35; 195 — Jacob Solheim (MV) major dec. Zachariah Hunter, 13-0; 220 — Antony Tuttle (St) pinned Gavin Maxey, 1:16; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) dec. Jacob Prami, 8-5.
Stillwater 70, White Bear Lake 6
106 — Joe Dauffenbach (St) major dec. Noah Ludwig, 11-3; 113 — Mikey Jelinek (St) pinned Isaac Kolstad, 1:10; 120 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) pinned Christian Carlson, 1:05; 126 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Porter Drost, 3:59; 132 — Cov Nathanson (WBL) pinned Jesse Welter, 4:37; 138 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) pinned Porter Cleary, 1:21; 145 — Owen Bouthilet (St) pinned Tyler Brock, 1:26; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Evan Eliasen, :29; 160 — Eric Jurek (St) pinned Levi Arvig, :35; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) won by forfeit; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Joseph Volk, :14; 195 — Zachariah Hunter (St) dec. Mathew Sloan, 1-0; 220 — Antony Tuttle (St) pinned Zachary Carnes, 1:04; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) dec. Tate Bosman, 7-5.
Stillwater 75, Roseville 4
106 — Aiden Mincey (St) pinned Rowan Cariveau, 1:13; 113 — Mikey Jelinek (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) pinned Maceo Young, 1:29; 126 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Kalu Moo, 4:43; 132 — Brody Urbanski pinned Paul Aye, 1:11; 138 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) pinned Amon Subba, 2:23; 145 — Owen Bouthilet (St) won by forfeit; 152 — Keaton Urbanski (St) pinned Dashiell Tittle, :33; 160 — Dylan Cariveau (Ros) major dec. Eric Jurek, 14-4; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned James Darling, :29; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Anthony Winkelman, :35; 195 — Zachariah Hunter (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Antony Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) dec. Louis Ebi-Ndie, 7-4.
Section 4AAA
Quarterfinals
Stillwater 75, Roseville 4
WB Lake 39, Centennial 31
M. View 82, N. St. Paul 0
Irondale 60, Tartan 19
Semifinals
Stillwater 70, WB Lake 6
Mounds View 56, Irondale 15
Finals
Stillwater 45, Mounds View 13
Rogotzke qualifies for state
At Hastings, Audrey Rogotzke of Stillwater qualified for the first-ever girls individual state wrestling tournament with a first-place finish in the 120-pound weight class at the Section 1-4 tournament on Saturday, Feb. 19 at Hastings High School.
Rogotzke posted a 3-0 record to earn a spot in the state field.
The eighth-grader pinned her first two opponents before recording an 8-4 victory over Annabelle Petsinger of New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in the finals.
Stillwater’s Sumer Harrington also competed in the section tourney, finishing with an 0-3 record to place sixth in the 138-pound weight class.
There was also a tournament held on Saturday in Sartell for female wrestlers representing Sections 5-8. They were the first-ever girls wrestling tournaments sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League.
The top two finishers at each weight in both of the section tournaments advance to the inaugural girls state tournament, which will be held on Saturday, March 5 in conjunction with the traditional state tournament. Competition will take place in 12 weight classes, with four competitors in each.
Stillwater results
120 — Audrey Rogotzke (3-0, 1st place): bye; pinned Sydney Kanthack (Kasson-Mantorville) 3:29; pinned Annabel Norquist (Hastings) 1:00; dec. Annabelle Petsinger (New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva) 8-4.
138 — Sumer Harrington (0-3, 6th place): pinned by Rachel Fode (Byron) :30; bye; pinned by Alyzabeth Hiler (Roseville) 1:11; pinned by Amelia Miller (Hastings) 3:24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.