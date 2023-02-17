OAK PARK HEIGHTS — In its final test of the regular season, Stillwater knocked off Kasson-Mantorville 33-24 in a nonconference wrestling dual meet on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Stillwater Area High School.

It is the 12th consecutive victory for the seventh-ranked Ponies (8-1 SEC, 22-5), who travel to the Mounds View for the Section 4AAA team tournament on Friday, Feb. 17. Stillwater received the No. 2 seed and will face seventh-seeded North St. Paul in the quarterfinals. The other top four seeds include Mounds View (1), White Bear Lake (3) and Centennial (4).

