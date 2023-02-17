OAK PARK HEIGHTS — In its final test of the regular season, Stillwater knocked off Kasson-Mantorville 33-24 in a nonconference wrestling dual meet on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Stillwater Area High School.
It is the 12th consecutive victory for the seventh-ranked Ponies (8-1 SEC, 22-5), who travel to the Mounds View for the Section 4AAA team tournament on Friday, Feb. 17. Stillwater received the No. 2 seed and will face seventh-seeded North St. Paul in the quarterfinals. The other top four seeds include Mounds View (1), White Bear Lake (3) and Centennial (4).
The Ponies won 9 of 14 matches against Kasson-Mantorville, which is ranked third in Class AA. Stillwater started quickly with victories in five of the first six matches to build a 17-3 advantage. The KoMets (22-1), who suffered their first dual meet loss of the season, climbed back to take a 18-17 after winning three straight and adding bonus points from 145 to 160 pounds. Kasson-Montorville built a 24-20 lead after Cole Glazier’s pin at 182 pounds, but Stillwater rallied with wins in each of the last three matches.
Stillwater’s Cittadino Tuttle provided a 9-1 major decision over Eli Richardson and Ryder Rogotzke received a forfeit to put the Ponies in front 30-24. Jawahn Cockfield closed out the victory with a 1-0 win over Heath Parrish in the match at 285 pounds.
Noah Nicholson and Dylan Dauffenbach recorded decisions at 106 and 120 pounds and Joe Dauffenbach added a major decision at 113 pounds to push Stillwater out to a 10-0 lead after three matches. The Ponies stretche the lead to 17-3 after Sam Bethke collected a 6-1 victory at 132 pounds and Lindson Turner added a major decision at 138 pounds.
Stillwater 33, K-M 24
106 — Noah Nicholson (St) dec. Broc Vaughan, 5-3 in SV-1; 113 — Joe Dauffenbach (St) major dec. Kalin Anderson, 11-2; 120 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) dec. Jonah Coleman, 4-2; 126 — Aiden Friedrich (K-M) dec. Mikey Jelinek, 7-0; 132 — Sam Bethke (St) dec. Owen Friedrich, 6-1; 138 — Lindson Turner (St) major dec. Noah Swarts, 11-1; 145 — Joseph Kennedy (K-M) pinned Cael Spates, 5:09; 152 — Luke Swanson (K-M) tech fall Otto Hanlon, 18-2; 160 — Dominic Mann (K-M) major dec. Isaac Hunter, 11-3; 170 — Mack Carlson (St) dec. Owen Nelson, 9-5; 182 — Cole Glazier (K-M) pinned Ambrose Spaeth, 4:51; 195 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) major dec. Eli Richardson, 9-1; 220 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) dec. Heath Parrish, 1-0.
Ponies finish 8-1 in SEC
At Cottage Grove, it wasn’t enough to keep their conference title streak going, but the Ponies racked up comfortably victories over three Suburban East Conference opponents on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Park High School.
Stillwater cruised to an 84-0 win over Roseville (2-7 SEC, 7-10) and stopped Cretin-Derham Hall (1-8, 12-19) 78-6 before closing out its conference slate with a 60-16 victory over the host Wolfpack (6-3, 21-10).
The Ponies (8-1, 22-5) finished second in the final conference standings behind sixth-ranked Mounds View (9-0, 29-0), which defeated Stillwater 34-17 in a dual meet on Jan. 18. The Mustangs ended a run of fourth straight SEC titles for the Ponies, who have still won six of the last eight.
The teams could square off again as the top seeds in the Section 4AAA team tournament on Feb. 17.
Stillwater 84, Roseville 0
106 — Noah Nicholson (St) won by forfeit; 113 — Joe Dauffenbach (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) won by forfeit; 126 — Mikey Jelinek (St) won by forfeit; 132 — Andrew Karas (St) won by forfeit; 138 — Brody Urbanski (St) pinned Amon Subba, 3:33; 145 — Keaton Urbanski (St) pinned Eh Say Htoo, 1:38; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Dashiell Tittle, 1:03; 160 — Isaac Hunter (pinned Tyler Pearson, 3:32; 170 — Mack Carlson (St) won by forfeit; 182 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 195 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Eric Jurek (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) pinned Louis Ebi-Ndie, 1:31.
Stillwater 78, C-D Hall 6
106 — Noah Nicholson (St) won by forfeit; 113 — Joe Dauffenbach (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) won by forfeit; 126 — Mikey Jelinek (St) won by forfeit; 132 — Andrew Karas (St) won by forfeit; 138 — Justin Linton (C-DH) won by injury default over Brody Urbanski; 145 — Lindson Turner (St) pinned Isaac Andrzejek, :47; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) won by forfeit; 160 — Isaac Hunter (St) won by forfeit; 170 — Mack Carlson (St) won by forfeit; 182 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 195 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Jaziel Enriquez, :58; 220 — Eric Jurek (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) won by forfeit.
Stillwater 60, Park 16
106 — Noah Nicholson (St) won by forfeit; 113 — Joe Dauffenbach (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Zack Carr (Par) pinned Cohen Lumby, 1:00; 126 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) pinned Layne Frandrup, 3:49; 132 — Mikey Jelinek (St) major dec. Kyler Jubinal, 17-5; 138 — Sam Bethke (St) won by forfeit; 145 — Gunnar Mullen (Par) major dec. Lindson Turner, 8-0; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Will Deutsch, 3:57; 160 — Isaac Hunter (St) pinned Donovan Early Pinder, :30; 170 — Mack Carlson (dec. Samuel Lankow, 9-6; 182 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) tech fall Alex Carr, 16-0; 195 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Fiyin Taiwo, :55; 220 — Eric Jurek (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Doug Sabin (Par) won by forfeit.
Two Ponies state bound
At Hastings, the Section 4AAA individual tournament is scheduled for North St. Paul on Saturday, Feb. 25, but qualifiers for the second MSHSL girls wrestling state tournament were decided in the Section 3 and 4 championships on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Hastings High School.
Stillwater entered five wrestlers and advanced two to state as Bianca Eide captured and Audrey Rogotzke captured individual titles.
Maya Jelinek, Peyton Surgenor and Sumer Harrington also completed for the Ponies.
It was a short, but productive, day for Eide, who received a bye into the semifinals and then pinned each of her opponents in less than a minute to finish first at 100 pounds.
Rogotzke, the reigning state champion at 120 pounds, earned the opportunity to defend her title while winning three matches by pin to claim the title at 120 pounds.
Competition in the girls individual state tournament will take place on Saturday, March 4.
Stillwater results
100 — Bianca Eide (2-0, 1st place): bye; pinned Mary Yang (St. Paul Wasington) :49; pinned Ivy Brandenburg (Hastings) :13.
107 — Maya Jelinek (0-2, DNP): pinned by Tessa Richter (St. Croix Lutheran) :55; bye; pinned by Arlene Melendez (St. James) 4:22.
114 — Peyton Surgenor (1-2, 4th place): dec. Samantha Reller (Redwood Valley) 4-1; pinned by Gisele Gallegos (South St. Paul) 1:09; bye; pinned by Allison Weinzettel (Hastings) :29.
120 — Audrey Rogotzke (3-0, 1st place): bye; pinned Anica Barze (Roseville) 1:47; pinned Maisy Komatsu (Simley) 1:47; pinned Shelby McFetridge (Mahtomedi) 1:11.
138 — Sumer Harrington (1-2, 5th place): pinned by Kate Kolbe (Fairmont/Martin County West) 1:28; bye; pinned by Lauren Whitfield (Hastings) 3:31; pinned Bryanna Davey (South St. Paul) :21.
