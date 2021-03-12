ALBERT LEA — The Stillwater wrestling team hit the road to close out the regular season and returned with victories during triangular meets at Elk River and Albert Lea.

The No. 2-ranked Ponies improved to 26-2 (8-0 SEC), stretching their winning streak to 19 in a row.

Stillwater cruised past Albert Lea 68-8 and also held off 11th-ranked Northfield in a triangular on Saturday, March 6 at Albert Lea.

The Raiders jumped out to a 21-4 lead after five matches and still lead 25-13 and Stillwater charged back with three straight wins from 160 to 182 pounds. Antony Tuttle remained undefeated for the Ponies with an 18-3 technical fall at 160 pounds and Ryder Rogotzke received a forfeit at 170 pounds. Zachariah Hunter pinned Jayce Barron in 3:08 at 182 pounds to give the Ponies a 30-25 lead.

Northfield regained the lead by one point with a pin at 195 pounds, but the Ponies finished strong as Jawahn Cockfield and Roman Rogotzke each pinned their opponents in the first period to secure the win.

• Stillwater received the No. 1 seed for the Section 4AAA tournament and earned a bye into the semifinals. The Ponies will face either Centennial or Tartan in the semifinals on Thursday, March 11 at Stillwater Area High School. The section finals and state quarterfinals — where Section 4AAA is matched up with Section 3AAA — will be at Hastings High School on Saturday, March 13.

Stillwater 42, Northfield 31

106 — Logan Williams (Nor) dec. Audrey Rogotzke, 8-4; 113 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) major dec. Keith Harner, 13-0; 120 — Beau Murphy (Nor) pinned Sam Bethke, 3:29; 126 — Chase Murphy (Nor) pinned Amor Tuttle, :18; 132 — Jake Messner (Nor) pinned Brody Urbanski, :55; 138 — Matt Hogue (St) dec. Sam Holman, 5-1; 145 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) pinned Nick Gorr, 1:47; 152 — Gavin Anderson (Nor) major dec. Corstian Riesselman, 9-1; 160 — Antony Tuttle (St) tech fall Carter Seeley, 18-3; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 182 — Zachariah Hunter (St) pinned Jayce Barron, 3:08; 195 — Nickolas Mikula (Nor) pinned Nicholas Dauffenbach, 2:26; 220 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) pinned Justin Malecha, :56; 285 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Quinn Ertz, :17.

Stillwater 68, Albert Lea 8

106 — Michael Olson (AL) tech fall Audrey Rogotzke, 20-5; 113 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) major dec. Nick Korman, 12-2; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) major dec. Brody Ignaszewski, 13-2; 126 — Brody Urbanski (St) pinned Mavrick Attig, 4:22; 132 — Carter Miller (AL) dec. Amor Tuttle, 9-2; 138 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Cameron Davis, 1:23; 145 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) pinned Triton Cox, 1:50; 152 — Corstian Riesselman (St) pinned Henry Eggum, 1:17; 160 — Antony Tuttle (St) pinned Luke Moller, 1:33; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Mason Attig, 1:24; 182 — Zachariah Hunter (St) pinned Kadin Indrelie, 5:28; 195 — Nicholas Dauffenbach (St) pinned Adam Semple, 2:23; 220 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) pinned Trevor Ball, :29; 285 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Jackson Forman, :44.

Ponies prevail at Elk River

The Ponies found little resistance in nonconference wins over Elk River and Blaine in a triangular on Friday, March 5 at Elk River High School.

Stillwater 78, Elk River 3

106 — Audrey Rogotzke (St) pinned Ian Lessard, 2:45; 113 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Benson Kozitka, 3:53; 126 — Brody Urbanski (St) pinned Brecken Keoraj, 4:45; 132 — Joe Gustafson (ER) dec. Amor Tuttle, 5-2; 138 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Blake Douglas, 1:04; 145 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) pinned Brayden Hilyar, :40; 152 — Corstian Riesselman (St) won by forfeit; 160 — Antony Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 182 — Zachariah Hunter (St) won by forfeit; 195 — Nicholas Dauffenbach (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned John Lassila, 1:55; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) won by forfeit.

Stillwater 55, Blaine 14

106 — Landen Lorch (Bl) major dec. Audrey Rogotzke, 9-0; 113 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) major dec. Nathan Delaria, 11-1; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) dec. Bryce Young, 5-1; 126 — Amor Tuttle (St) major dec. Shaher Husein, 14-1; 132 — Alex Carik (Bl) major dec. Brody Urbanski, 10-0; 138 — Matt Hogue (St) major dec. Luke Studer, 10-2; 145 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) pinned Riley Carr, 2:33; 152 — Corstian Riesselman (St) pinned Mitchell Babineau, 1:22; 160 — Antony Tuttle (St) major dec. Jordyn Greseth-Clendening, 12-3; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Mehki Hexum, 3:10; 182 — Zachariah Hunter (St) pinned Thomas Meitz, :39; 195 — Nicholas Dauffenbach (St) pinned Jackson Brouillard, 1:21; 220 — Roman Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Xavier Powers (Bl) pinned Jawahn Cockfield, 2:27.

