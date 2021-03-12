ALBERT LEA — The Stillwater wrestling team hit the road to close out the regular season and returned with victories during triangular meets at Elk River and Albert Lea.
The No. 2-ranked Ponies improved to 26-2 (8-0 SEC), stretching their winning streak to 19 in a row.
Stillwater cruised past Albert Lea 68-8 and also held off 11th-ranked Northfield in a triangular on Saturday, March 6 at Albert Lea.
The Raiders jumped out to a 21-4 lead after five matches and still lead 25-13 and Stillwater charged back with three straight wins from 160 to 182 pounds. Antony Tuttle remained undefeated for the Ponies with an 18-3 technical fall at 160 pounds and Ryder Rogotzke received a forfeit at 170 pounds. Zachariah Hunter pinned Jayce Barron in 3:08 at 182 pounds to give the Ponies a 30-25 lead.
Northfield regained the lead by one point with a pin at 195 pounds, but the Ponies finished strong as Jawahn Cockfield and Roman Rogotzke each pinned their opponents in the first period to secure the win.
• Stillwater received the No. 1 seed for the Section 4AAA tournament and earned a bye into the semifinals. The Ponies will face either Centennial or Tartan in the semifinals on Thursday, March 11 at Stillwater Area High School. The section finals and state quarterfinals — where Section 4AAA is matched up with Section 3AAA — will be at Hastings High School on Saturday, March 13.
Stillwater 42, Northfield 31
106 — Logan Williams (Nor) dec. Audrey Rogotzke, 8-4; 113 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) major dec. Keith Harner, 13-0; 120 — Beau Murphy (Nor) pinned Sam Bethke, 3:29; 126 — Chase Murphy (Nor) pinned Amor Tuttle, :18; 132 — Jake Messner (Nor) pinned Brody Urbanski, :55; 138 — Matt Hogue (St) dec. Sam Holman, 5-1; 145 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) pinned Nick Gorr, 1:47; 152 — Gavin Anderson (Nor) major dec. Corstian Riesselman, 9-1; 160 — Antony Tuttle (St) tech fall Carter Seeley, 18-3; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 182 — Zachariah Hunter (St) pinned Jayce Barron, 3:08; 195 — Nickolas Mikula (Nor) pinned Nicholas Dauffenbach, 2:26; 220 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) pinned Justin Malecha, :56; 285 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Quinn Ertz, :17.
Stillwater 68, Albert Lea 8
106 — Michael Olson (AL) tech fall Audrey Rogotzke, 20-5; 113 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) major dec. Nick Korman, 12-2; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) major dec. Brody Ignaszewski, 13-2; 126 — Brody Urbanski (St) pinned Mavrick Attig, 4:22; 132 — Carter Miller (AL) dec. Amor Tuttle, 9-2; 138 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Cameron Davis, 1:23; 145 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) pinned Triton Cox, 1:50; 152 — Corstian Riesselman (St) pinned Henry Eggum, 1:17; 160 — Antony Tuttle (St) pinned Luke Moller, 1:33; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Mason Attig, 1:24; 182 — Zachariah Hunter (St) pinned Kadin Indrelie, 5:28; 195 — Nicholas Dauffenbach (St) pinned Adam Semple, 2:23; 220 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) pinned Trevor Ball, :29; 285 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Jackson Forman, :44.
Ponies prevail at Elk River
The Ponies found little resistance in nonconference wins over Elk River and Blaine in a triangular on Friday, March 5 at Elk River High School.
Stillwater 78, Elk River 3
106 — Audrey Rogotzke (St) pinned Ian Lessard, 2:45; 113 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Benson Kozitka, 3:53; 126 — Brody Urbanski (St) pinned Brecken Keoraj, 4:45; 132 — Joe Gustafson (ER) dec. Amor Tuttle, 5-2; 138 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Blake Douglas, 1:04; 145 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) pinned Brayden Hilyar, :40; 152 — Corstian Riesselman (St) won by forfeit; 160 — Antony Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 182 — Zachariah Hunter (St) won by forfeit; 195 — Nicholas Dauffenbach (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned John Lassila, 1:55; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) won by forfeit.
Stillwater 55, Blaine 14
106 — Landen Lorch (Bl) major dec. Audrey Rogotzke, 9-0; 113 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) major dec. Nathan Delaria, 11-1; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) dec. Bryce Young, 5-1; 126 — Amor Tuttle (St) major dec. Shaher Husein, 14-1; 132 — Alex Carik (Bl) major dec. Brody Urbanski, 10-0; 138 — Matt Hogue (St) major dec. Luke Studer, 10-2; 145 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) pinned Riley Carr, 2:33; 152 — Corstian Riesselman (St) pinned Mitchell Babineau, 1:22; 160 — Antony Tuttle (St) major dec. Jordyn Greseth-Clendening, 12-3; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Mehki Hexum, 3:10; 182 — Zachariah Hunter (St) pinned Thomas Meitz, :39; 195 — Nicholas Dauffenbach (St) pinned Jackson Brouillard, 1:21; 220 — Roman Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Xavier Powers (Bl) pinned Jawahn Cockfield, 2:27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.