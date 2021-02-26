ARDEN HILLS — The Stillwater wrestling team continued its impressive Suburban East Conference winning streak while dispatching Mounds View 45-21 as part of a triangular on Saturday, Feb. 20 at Mounds View High School.
The second-ranked Ponies (6-0 SEC, 16-2), who also defeated St. Thomas Academy 55-18 in a nonconference meet, have now won 26 consecutive SEC duals since falling to Forest Lake on Jan. 18, 2018.
Stillwater and Mounds View have met in the Section 4AAA finals each of the past three seasons and they are the leading candidates to meet again in the finals this season.
It was a comfortable, but not flawless, victory for the Ponies. Stillwater wrestlers were pinned late in two matches they were leading at the time.
“It should have been way worse,” Ponies coach Tim Hartung said. “We had two guys that were ahead late in their matches and got rolled and pinned. It should have been 18 more points differential. It left a bad taste in our mouths. I didn’t feel like we wrestled great. You’re trying to build some momentum with five weeks to go and you just want to be consistent.”
The Ponies prevailed in five of the first seven matches to build a 24-6 lead. Antony Tuttle and Ryder Rogotzke recorded pins for Stillwater at 160 and 170 pounds as the Ponies pulled away.
Rogotzke’s victory came in one of the most anticipated matches, but the sophomore — who is ranked third at 182 pounds — was in control throughout. He pinned Mannix Morgan, a senior ranked No. 2 at 170 pounds, in 2:21.
“That was a big match-up,” Hartung said.
• Stillwater followed with a 55-18 victory over St. Thomas Academy, winning 9 of the first 10 matches to build a 52-6 lead.
The Ponies received pins from Audrey Rogotzke (106 pounds), Cittadino Tuttle (113), Sam Bethke (120), Reid Ballantyne (132), Matt Hogue (138), Ben Colagiovanni (145) and Ryder Rogotzke (170).
Stillwater’s Bennett Peterson also collected his first-ever varsity victory with a 7-3 decision over STA’s Sorin Engstrom at 182 pounds.
“We didn’t feel like a couple of our guys fought as hard as they could have (against Mounds View). He fought hard,” Hartung said of Peterson.
Roman Rogotzke also delivered a thrilling victory for the Ponies at 220 pounds, scoring late to secure an 8-7 victory over Garrison Solliday, a senior who is ranked No. 3 at 220 pounds in Class AA.
“It was a battle,” Hartung said. “Roman kept fighting and went after it. It was a real good test from him, the guy was bigger and probably stronger. The match was awesome and his mentality to want to go up and do it is great. Some kids don’t mind skating by with easier competition, but Roman is the complete opposite.
“He wants challenges and wants to wrestle guys,” Hartung said. “One-ninety-five is his weight, but he wanted to go up and wrestle him and it was a good match.”
The Ponies are scheduled to wrap up their conference schedule in a triangular at Woodbury on Saturday, Feb. 27 and will travel to three triangular meets next week, including stops at Centennial (March 3), Elk River (March 5) and Albert Lea (March 6).
“We’re still just waiting to have our full team and hit on all cylinders,” Hartung said. “Now is not the time to do that, bit it’s coming. We just want to get rolling and everyone back here and healthy.”
Stillwater 45, Mounds View 21
106 — Zytavius Williams (MV) dec. Audrey Rogotzke, 5-0; 113 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Brady Swenson, 1:50; 126 — Carter Whalen (MV) dec. Amor Tuttle, 5-1; 132 — Reid Ballantyne (St) tech fall Apollo Ashby, 18-2; 138 — Matt Hogue (St) major dec. Javan Kaufman, 12-1; 145 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) dec. Joseph Muhlstein, 5-0; 152 — Quin Morgan (MV) pinned Owen Bouthilet, 5:30; 160 — Antony Tuttle (St) pinned Ethan Rydberg, :31; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Mannix Morgan, 2:21; 182 — Jacob Solheim (MV) pinned Zachariah Hunter, 3:04; 195 — Nicholas Dauffenbach (St) dec. Brady Alquist, 5-1; 220 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Luke Eggert, 1:30; 285 — Nuh Misirli (MV) dec. Andrew Rantila, 1-0.
Stillwater 55, St. Thomas Academy 18
106 — Audrey Rogotzke (St) pinned Gabriel Cohn, 4:33; 113 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) pinned Thomas Holmquist, 4:51; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Josiah Solliday, :31; 126 — Colton Zwiefel (STA) pinned Amor Tuttle, :36; 132 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned Roland Zietlow, :07; 138 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Daniel Creamer, 1:38; 145 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) pinned Jacob Draxler, 1:43; 152 — Corrstian Riessleman (St) dec. Jack Springer, 4-1; 160 — Antony Tuttle (St) major dec. Jake Borman, 20-9; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Oliver Juaire, 1:21; 182 — Bennett Peterson (St) dec. Sorin Engstrom, 7-3; 195 — Vincent Mueller (STA) pinned Nicholas Dauffenbach, 2:57; 220 — Roman Rogotzke (St) dec. Garrison Solliday, 8-7; 285 — Leo Bluhm (STA) pinned Andrew Rantila, 1:37.
Ponies win pair
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies dropped just one match combined in dual meet victories over Roseville and South St. Paul during a triangular meet on Thursday, Feb. 18 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater started with a 78-3 Suburban East Conference victory over Roseville and closed out the evening with a 79-0 nonconference triumph over the Packers.
Stillwater 78, Roseville 3
106 — Audrey Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 113 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) pinned Maceo Young, :40; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Hser Kalu Moo, 1:00; 126 — Noah Abdullahi (Ros) dec. Brody Urbanaski, 14-10; 132 — Reid Ballantyne (St) won by forfeit; 138 — Matt Hogue (St) won by forfeit; 145 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) won by forfeit; 152 — Owen Bouthilet (St) won by forfeit; 160 — Antony Tuttle (St) pinned Dylan Cariveau, 4:32; 170 — Tyler Olson (St) won by forfeit; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 195 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Matthew Raleigh, :32; 220 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Andrew Rantila (St) won by forfeit.
Stillwater 79, South St. Paul 0
106 — Audrey Rogotzke (St) pinned Shane Schwab, 5:25; 113 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) pinned Andrew Schwab, :47; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Maxx Beeler, :26; 126 — Brody Urbanski (St) won by forfeit; 132 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned Micah Diaz, 1:33; 138 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Roman Cortez, 5:03; 145 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) pinned Nate Berchtold, 5:58; 152 — Owen Bouthilet (St) dec. Will Nihart, 5-1; 160 — Antony Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 182 — Zachariah Hunter (St) won by forfeit; 195 — Roman Rogotzke (St) major dec. Quinn Christoffersen, 13-2; 220 — Nicholas Dauffenbach (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Andrew Rantila (St) won by forfeit.
