ARDEN HILLS — It likely won’t be the last time the teams meet this season, but Round 1 emphatically went to Mounds View in its 34-17 victory over Stillwater in a Suburban East Conference wrestling dual on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Mounds View High School.

The undefeated and eighth-ranked Mustangs (8-0 SEC, 17-0) won 9 of 14 matches to hand Stillwater (5-1, 10-5) its first conference dual meet loss since the Ponies lost to Forest Lake during the 2017-18 season. The loss ends a run of 42 consecutive SEC victories for Stillwater and most likely its run of four straight conference titles.

