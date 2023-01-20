ARDEN HILLS — It likely won’t be the last time the teams meet this season, but Round 1 emphatically went to Mounds View in its 34-17 victory over Stillwater in a Suburban East Conference wrestling dual on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Mounds View High School.
The undefeated and eighth-ranked Mustangs (8-0 SEC, 17-0) won 9 of 14 matches to hand Stillwater (5-1, 10-5) its first conference dual meet loss since the Ponies lost to Forest Lake during the 2017-18 season. The loss ends a run of 42 consecutive SEC victories for Stillwater and most likely its run of four straight conference titles.
It was the third straight dual meet setback for the second-ranked Ponies overall after dropping two matches against highly regarded opponents in a triangular at Stillwater Area High School on Saturday, Jan. 14, the result of facing strong competition while missing some key regulars from the lineup.
Stillwater is hoping for another shot against Mounds View in the Section 4AAA team tournament. The Ponies have won six straight section championships and they have defeated Mounds View in the finals each of the past five seasons.
On Wednesday, the Ponies jumped to a 10-6 lead after five matches, but Mounds View seized control with six straight victories from 138 to 182 pounds to build a 28-10 lead. Stillwater received a victory from Eric Jurek at 195 pounds and a major decision from Ryder Rogotzke after bumping up to 220 pounds before forfeiting at 285 pounds.
There were several tight matches, with the Mustangs earning a one-point decision at 126 pounds and two-point victories at 152 and 160 pounds.
Noah Nicholson provided a major decision for the Ponies at 113 points and Dylan Dauffenbach returned to the lineup to post a 7-0 victory at 120 pounds. Sam Bethke also notched a 3-0 victory for the Ponies at 132 pounds.
Mounds View 34, Stillwater 17
106 — Brett Swenson (MV) dec. Grayson Eggum, 8-4; 113 — Noah Nicholson (St) major dec. Ethan Benson, 13-3; 120 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) dec. Will Schneider, 7-0; 126 — Eli Claseman (MV) dec. Mikey Jelinek, 4-3; 132 — Sam Bethke (St) dec. Caden Greiner, 3-0; 138 — James Walker (MV) dec. Brody Urbanski, 7-2; 145 — Brady Swenson (MV) dec. Lindson Turner, 4-0; 152 — Colton Loween (MV) dec. Otto Hanlon, 4-2; 160 — Ethan Swenson (MV) dec. Isaac Hunter, 4-2; 170 — Apollo Ashby (MV) major dec. Mack Carlson, 13-4; 182 — Joseph Muhlstein (MV) pinned Bennett Peterson, 1:08; 195 — Eric Jurek (St) dec. Gavin Maxey, 4-1; 220 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) major dec. Quin Morgan, 17-4; 285 — Jacob Solheim (MV) won by forfeit.
Stillwater 0-2 at triangular
It was a tough day against strong competition as the Ponies dropped two matches in a nonconference triangular on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater lost the first 10 matches and collected just two victories overall in a 57-9 loss to defending champion and No. 1-ranked St. Michael-Albertville in the opener.
The Ponies also fell short the final match of the day, a 43-18 loss to third-ranked Waconia.
Much of the drama in this match centered around a much-anticipated showdown between Stillwater’s Ryder Rogotzke and Waconia’s Max McEnelly at 195 pounds. Rogotzke, the reigning state champion and top-ranked individual at 182 pounds, moved up a weight class to challenge McEnelly, a University of Minnesota recruit and three-time defending state champion.
McEnelly built a 2-1 lead in the first period and Rogotzke was unable to make up the difference while falling by a final margin of 5-3.
Waconia 43, Stillwater 18
106 — Grayson Eggum (St) dec. Gabriel Witschorik, 12-6; 113 — Carter Katherman (Wac) major dec. Noah Nicholson, 18-7; 120 — Joe Dauffenbach (St) major dec. Wesley Hammarsten, 11-1; 126 — Maverick Mueller (Wac) tech fall Mikey Jelinek, 17-2; 132 — Lincoln Vick (Wac) dec. Sam Bethke, 4-0; 138 — Lindson Turner (St) tech fall Isaac Bonick, 17-0; 145 — Bradee Dwinell (Wac) pinned Brody Urbanski, 1:56; 152 — Alex Torres (Wac) dec. Otto Hanlon, 9-4; 160 — Levi Mueller (Wac) dec. Isaac Hunter, 5-2; 170 — Andrew Torres (Wac) major dec. Mack Carlson, 10-0; 182 — Cooper Jahnke (Wac) won by injury default over Cittadino Tuttle; 195 — Max McEnelly (Wac) dec. Ryder Rogotzke, 5-3; 220 — Alex Riley (Wac) pinned Bennett Peterson, 1:05; 285 — Eric Jurek (St) pinned Vincent Halliday, 4:07.
STMA 57, Stillwater 9
106 — Lincoln Robideau (STMA) dec. Grayson Eggum, 6-0; 113 — Chase Mills (STMA) dec. Noah Nicholson, 2-0; 120 — Mason Mills (STMA) major dec. Joe Dauffenbach, 19-5; 126 — Ian Schultz (STMA) tech fall Mikey Jelinek, 16-0; 132 — Landon Robideau (STMA) tech fall Sam Bethke, 25-10; 138 — Parker Janssen (STMA) major dec. Lindson Turner, 11-0; 145 — Jarrett Wadsen (STMA) pinned Brody Urbanski 2:02; 152 — Eli Davis (STMA) dec. Otto Hanlon, 5-3; 160 — Noah Torgerson (STMA) pinned Isaac Hunter, NA; 170 — Jed Wester (STMA) won by forfeit; 182 — Mack Carlson (St) dec. Max O’Sullivan, 10-4; 195 — Tyson Hentges (STMA) pinned Bennett Peterson, 4:00; 220 — Ryder Rogotzke (st) pinned Myles Dehmer, NA; 285 — Logan Torkelson (STMA) pinned Eric Jurek, NA.
Stillwater 57, Woodbury 22
At Woodbury, the Ponies collected victories at six of the first seven weight classes and cruised to a 57-22 conference victory over the Royals (3-5 SEC, 4-10) on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Woodbury High School.
Grayson Eggum, Noah Nicholson, Sam Bethke, Mack Carlson, Cittadino Tuttle, Ryder Rogotzke and Eric Jurek each recorded pins for Stillwater.
Stillwater 57, Woodbury 22
106 — Grayson Eggum (St) pinned Danko Tokin, 1:15; 113 — Noah Nicholson (St) pinned Xai Vang, :47; 120 — Joe Dauffenbach (St) won by forfeit; 126 — Caleb Howe (Wo) pinned Andrew Karas, :42; 132 — Mikey Jelinek (St) tech fall Matt Lunemann, 15-0; 138 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Nic Lunemann, 1:53; 145 — Lindson Turner (St) major dec. Dino Tokin, 14-3; 152 — Alex Braun (Wo) pinned Otto Hanlon, 1:03; 160 — Brad Little (Wo) pinned Isaac Hunter, 1:47; 170 — Mack Carlson (St) pinned Austin Martin, :47; 182 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) pinned Santiago Gjerde, 2:56; 195 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Carter Nickelson, :46; 220 — Eric Jurek (St) pinned Oscar Mancera, :56; 285 — Allen Mancera (Wo) major dec. Andrew Olson, 11-2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.