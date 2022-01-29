ST. CROIX FALLS, Wis. — The Stillwater wrestling team produced two individual champions while placing second in the 22-team St. Croix Falls Wrestling Classic on Saturday, Jan. 22 at St. Croix Falls High School.
The Ponies totaled 185 points to finish behind only Amery (209.5), which is ranked No. 1 among Division 2 teams in Wisconsin. Princeton followed in third place with 165.5 points.
Hunter Lyden at 170 pounds and Ryder Rogotzke at 182 pounds cruised through their brackets to claim individual titles for the Ponies, who recorded nine top-five finishes among the 11 weight classes where they had an entry. Stillwater did enter anyone in the 106-, 113- and 132-pound weight classes.
Lyden improved to 32-0 on the season after pinning his first three opponents and closing out the tourney with a 20-4 technical fall over Amery’s Eddie Simes.
Rogotzke also faced little resistance while pinning all four of his opponents, including three in the first period. In the finals, Rogotzke was extended beyond the opening period but not by much while pinning Ian Smith of Northwestern in 2:29.
Stillwater finished with just a 2-5 record in the semifinals, but all five who were defeated in the semifinals bounced back to win their matches for third place.
Third-place finishers for the Ponies included Sam Bethke (120 pounds), Owen Bouthilet (138), Zachariah Hunter (195), Antony Tuttle (220) and Jawahn Cockfield (285). Stillwater also received fifth-play showings from Otto Hanlon (145 pounds) and Keaton Urbanski (152).
Team standings
1. Amery 209.5; 2. Stillwater 185; 3. Princeton 165.5; 4. West Salem/Bangor 151; 5. River Falls 123.5; 6. St. Croix Falls 111; 7. Totino-Grace 108; 8. Glenwood City 96; 9. Boyceville 80; 10. Northwestern 70.5; 11. Cameron 61.5; 12. Abbotsford-Colby 61; 13. Osceola 59; 14. Pine City 58.5; 15, tie, Kenosha Christian Life 46.5 and Ogilvie 46.5; 17. Turtle Lake 46; 18. Spencer 23; 19. Chetek-Weyerhauser/Prairie Farm 9; 20. Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holmcombe 2; 21, tie, Flambeau 0 and Superior 0.
Stillwater results
106 — Forfeit.
113 — Forfeit.
120 — Sam Bethke (3-1, 3rd place): pinned Dawson Kiefstad (C-W/PF) :57; pinned Sean O’Brien (T-G) 1:36; lost to Treyton Ackman (Sp) 6-0; tech fall Bradyn Glasspoole (WS/B) 16-0.
126 — Jesse Welter (2-2, 6th place): pinned Hunter Beese (Am) :19; pinned by Ethan Sylvester (T-G) 2:37; major dec. Josh Davidsaver (SCF) 13-2; pinned by James Knight (GC) 3:29.
132 — Forfeit.
138 — Owen Bouthilet (2-1, 3rd place): bye; dec. James Hampton (RF) 2:31; lost to Ethan Ballweber (Pr) 9-6; won by medical forfeit over Logan Trautt (Nor).
145 — Otto Hanlon (3-1, 5th place): bye; lost by major dec. to Evan Wolfe (WS/B) 13-2; pinned Trevor Hinz (Am) :56; pinned Alex Temple (T-G) :54; pinned John Mead (PC) 2:59.
152 — Keaton Urbanski (4-1, 5th place): dec. Trevor Arentz (WS/B) 7-3; lost to Miles Longsdorf (RF) 4-2; pinned Chad Baumann (Ogl) 3:34; major dec. Thomas Moede (GC) 9-0; dec. Trevor Arentz (WS/B) 9-2.
160 — Mack Carlson (0-2, DNP): pinned by Ira Biatzik (Boy) 3:50; lost by major dec. to Will Schultz III (Pr) 9-0.
170 — Hunter Lyden (4-0, 1st place): pinned Devyn Rode (SCF) :34; pinned Riley Paetznick-Huhta (Pr) 4:32; pinned Tanner Kaufman (Nor) :31; tech fall Eddie Simes (Am) 20-4.
182 — Ryder Rogotzke (4-0, 1st place): pinned Jace Preston (PC) 1:01; pinned Bryce Haubenschild (Pr) 1:30; pinned Grant Cook (Am) 1:31; pinned Ian Smith (Nor) 2:29.
195 — Zachariah Hunter (2-1, 3rd place): bye; pinned Bradley Beecroft (TL) 3:00; lost to Carter Grewe (A-C) 2-1; dec. Kaden Olsen (Pr) 7-5.
220 — Antony Tuttle (3-1, 3rd place): pinned Blake Fayerweather (GC) :25; pinned Devon Walker (Nor) 1:10; lost to Justin Matson (PC) 3-1 in OT; pinned Vito Massa (RF) 2:36.
285 — Jawahn Cockfield (3-1, 3rd place): pinned Kasey Johnson (SCF) 4:20; dec. Dylan Smith (Og) 5-4; pinned by Robert Beese (Am) 1:07; pinned Caleb Blegen (TL) 1:17.
Ponies sweep quadrangular
At Richfield, the Ponies cruised to three lop-sided victories in a quadrangular on Thursday, Jan. 20 at Richfield High School, outscoring their opponents by a combined 221-20 in the three duals.
Stillwater (7-0 Suburban East Conference, 17-1), which is ranked second in Class AAA, blanked Roseville 80-0 in a conference dual and also defeated St. Agnes 75-4 and Richfield 66-16 in nonconference matches.
The Ponies closes out its conference schedule with matches against White Bear Lake and Park in a triangular at White Bear Lake on Friday, Jan. 28. Stillwater, which has won 35 consecutive SEC duals, can wrap up its fourth straight conference championship and sixth in seven years with a victory in either of those matches.
Stillwater 80, Roseville 0
106 — Noah Nicholson (St) won by forfeit; 113 — Aidan Mincey (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Audrey Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 126 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Kalu Moo, 1:46; 132 — Brody Urbanski (St) tech fall Alex Hiler, 15-0; 138 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 145 — Owen Bouthilet (St) won by forfeit; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) won by forfeit; 160 — Keaton Urbanski (St) dec. Dylan Cariveau, 6-5; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) won by forfeit; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 195 — Antony Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Zachariah Hunter (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) pinned Zack Schmidt, 1:36.
Stillwater 75, St. Agnes 4
106 — Joe Dauffenbach (St) pinned Phillip Graner, :35; 113 — Cohen Lumby (St) pinned Joseph Pepin, 3:46; 120 — Sean Brennan (SA) major dec. Cael Spates, 12-4; 126 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Joseph Cummings, :52; 132 — Jesse Welter (St) pinned Martin Nguyen, 1:51; 138 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) pinned David Lopez, 1:52; 145 — Owen Bouthilet (St) pinned Ryan Lancette, 3:08; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Ryan McLaughlin, 2:33; 160 — Keaton Urbanski (St) pinned NA, 1:50; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned NA, 1:19; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Isaac Schmidt, 2:17; 195 — Antony Tuttle (St) pinned Charlie Witzel, 1:41; 220 — Zachariah Hunter (St) pinned Daniel Romero, 3:45; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) dec. Dominic Smith, 3-0.
Stillwater 66, Richfield 16
106 — Charles Vanier (Rich) pinned Aidan Mincey, 2:17; 113 — Keno Vanier (Rich) major dec. Joe Dauffenbach, 18-5; 120 — Audrey Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 126 — Sam Bethke (St) won by forfeit; 132 — Jesse Welter (St) won by forfeit; 138 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 145 — Owen Bouthilet (St) won by forfeit; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) won by forfeit; 160 — Keaton Urbanski (St) won by forfeit; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) won by forfeit; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 195 — Bennett Peterson (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Antony Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Josh DrePaul (Rich) pinned Charlie Gleason, 1:19.
