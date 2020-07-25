Nearly four months after concluding the most successful season program history, the Stillwater wrestling team celebrated a long list of achievements during its postseason awards banquet on June 22.
Nearly 50 athletes, managers and coaches attended the socially distanced banquet, which was held outdoors at head coach Tim Hartung’s house. Wrestling was the only winter sport at SAHS which had yet to hold a postseason awards banquet, which had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19.
In addition to the four individual state champions and a total of nine state placewinners, the Ponies celebrated Suburban East Conference and Section 4AAA championships before placing second at state for the second year in a row.
“It was super awesome,” Hartung said. “We were able to be outside and spread people out. It was really intimate and to be honest, outside of the parents not being there, I would do it that way every year. It was just perfect outside of the fact that it was way after the fact. It was good.”
Stillwater finished with a 24-3 record (9-0 in SEC) and outscored its three section opponents by a combined 217-12, including a 63-6 victory over Mounds View in the finals to advance to state for the fourth year in a row. It was the eighth state tourney appearance for the Ponies overall.
The Ponies cruised past Waconia 49-20 and St. Michael-Albertville 44-15 before falling to Shakopee 34-21 in the state finals.
“It was a phenomenal year and we feel really good about how the entire thing went,” Hartung said. “The focus for us all year long was to make it one step higher as a team. All of the accomplishments were phenomenal, but that one major goal we all wanted to accomplish was one spot short. In the moment it stung and that wasn’t what we wanted, but it was a great year and we’re looking forward this year to getting another opportunity and get back and maybe capitalize.”
Senior Trey Kruse, who finished with a school record 236 career wins, was named the team’s Most Valuable Athlete. Kruse won his fifth straight individual section title this season and followed with a state championship at 145 pounds — one of four state titles for the Ponies.
The MVP award was among several honors Kruse garnered this season.
The Purdue University recruit received all-conference and all-state honors. In addition to receiving his 200 Win Milestone Trophy, Kruse was also recognized for his work in the classroom, receiving the Top GPA Award — along with teammate Ben Cologiovanni — for a 4.0 grade point average. He also received a Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association Scholarship, a Stillwater Wrestling Booster Club Scholarship and the John and Lorraine Keller Memorial Scholarship.
Josh Piechowski, who plans to continue his wrestling career at Minnesota State University - Mankato, joined Kruse as co-recipient of the Booster Club Scholarship and the Keller Scholarship.
Kruse also took home the team’s Joey Gould Memorial Award/Most Impactful Wrestler of the Year Award. He also joined teammates Hunter Lyden and Roman Rogotzke in receiving the Ironman Award, which is presented to any wrestler who does not miss a single practice and does not get pinned during the season.
The Leadership Award was presented to captains Javon Taschuk, Reid Ballantyne, Kieler Carlson, Kruse and Piechowski. There were also 10 Ponies honored with a Senior Award, including Eli Wilson, Taschuk, Andy Constant, Logan Kelley, Carlson, Jacob Andreachi, Madi Horn, Royce Hogue, Kruse and Piechowski.
In addition to Kruse, Stillwater’s list of all-conference honorees included Matt Hogue, Roman Rogotzke, Lyden, Kieler Carlson, Anthony Tuttle, Taschuk, Dylan Dauffenbach and Wilson. Piechowski, Ballantyne, Ryder Rogotzke and Sam Bethke received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
The Ponies shattered previous school records with 13 state qualifiers (Dylan Dauffenbach, Wilson, Matt Hogue, Taschuk, Ballantyne, Kieler Carlson, Kruse, Lyden, Ryder Rogotzke, Anthony Tuttle, Roman Rogotzke, Piechowski and Nicholas Dauffenbach) and nine state placewinners (Matt Hogue, Taschuk, Ballantyne, Kieler Carlson, Kruse, Lyden, Ryder Rogotzke, Roman Rogotzke and Piechowski).
The Ponies posted an 8-1 record in the medal round to close out the state tournament.
Stillwater recorded 320 team falls this season, a total that ranks No. 5 all-time in Minnesota, and the 3,143 team points scored is tied with Apple Valley’s 2011 team for sixth on the state’s all-time list.
The program’s previous highs were 10 state qualifiers and four state placewinners a year ago.
Stillwater had also never claimed more than one individual state champion in a season until crowning four this year.
Ballantyne, a junior, captured the gold medal at 132 pounds to become one of just 22 Minnesota wrestlers with four state championships. There are only five wrestlers who have finished their prep career with five individual titles and Mark Hall of Apple Valley is the state’s only six-time state champion.
Kruse at 145 pounds, Lyden at 152 pounds and Roman Rogotzke at 182 pounds also captured their first individual state titles this season.
Ballantyne, Kruse and Roman Rogotzke were each selected to the State All-Tournament Team.
Kieler Carlson, Matt Hogue and Ryder Rogotzke were presented a 100 Win Milestone Trophy.
Stillwater assistant coaches Rick Keller and Tom Wendt each received a MWCA 30 Years of Service Award while Tim Hartung was named the Section 4AAA Head Coach of the Year.
Dylan Dauffenbach for the varsity and Wyatt Hayden for JV earned the team’s Most Improved awards.
Roman Rogotzke recorded a whopping 41 pins this season, a number that ranks fifth all-time for a single season in Minnesota, and he also received the Most Exciting Wrestler Award. Otto Hanlon received the Most Pins Award from among JV wrestlers.
Amor Tuttle received the JV MVP Award after earning the most team points and Andreachi was presented the JV Impact Award.
Thirteen Ponies received an Academic Award for carrying a GPA of 3.5 or higher, a list that includes: Ambrose Spaeth, Sam Bethke, Ryder Rogotzke, Zach Olson, Kieler Carlson, Kelley, Amor Tuttle, Libby Harter, Eli Erickson, Owen Bouthilet, Eric Jurek, Piechowski and Hayden Carlson.
Stillwater also received a Gold Academic Award from the MWCA with a team GPP of 3.71, which ranked fifth among all Class AAA programs.
Also announced at the banquet is that Matt Hogue, Ballantyne, Lyden, Roman Rogotzke and Anthony Tuttle will serve as captains nex season.
“It was just kind of a nice end to a great, great season,” Hartung said. “We talked about how fortunate we were to be able to get to our season’s end. Some of the sports got their season robbed from them, so we’re grateful it went the way it did.”
At least five members from the Class of 2020 are planning to continue wrestling in college, including Kruse (Purdue), Taschuk (UW-Eau Claire), Kieler Carlson (Augsburg), Piechowski (Minnesota State-Mankato) and Madi Horn (Augsburg).
Wrestling
All-Conference: Matt Hogue, Trey Kruse, Roman Rogotzke, Hunter Lyden, Kieler Carlson, Anthony Tuttle, Javon Taschuk, Dylan Dauffenbach and Eli Wilson; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Josh Piechowski, Reid Ballantyne, Ryder Rogotzke and Sam Bethke; Individual state qualifiers: Dylan Dauffenbach, Eli Wilson, Matt Hogue, Javon Taschuk, Reid Ballantyne, Kieler Carlson, Trey Kruse, Hunter Lyden, Ryder Rogotzke, Anthony Tuttle, Roman Rogotzke, Josh Piechowski and Nicholas Dauffenbach; All-State (state placewinners): Matt Hogue, Javon Taschuk, Reid Ballantyne, Kieler Carlson, Trey Kruse, Hunter Lyden, Ryder Rogotzke, Roman Rogotzke and Josh Piechowski; Individual state champions: Reid Ballantyne, Trey Kruse, Hunter Lyden and Roman Rogotzke; State All-Tournament Team: Reid Ballantyne, Trey Kruse and Roman Rogotzke; 100 Win Milestone: Kieler Carlson, Matt Hogue and Ryder Rogotzke; 200 Win Milestone: Trey Kruse; MWCA 30 Years of Service Award: Rich Keller and Tom Wendt; Section 4AAA Head Coach of the Year: Tim Hartung; Academic Awards: Ambrose Spaeth, Sam Bethke, Ryder Rogotzke, Zach Olson, Kieler Carlson, Logan Kelley, Amor Tuttle, Libby Harter, Eli Erickson, Owen Bouthilet, Eric Jurek, Josh Piechowski and Hayden Carlson; Top GPA Award: Ben Cologiovanni and Trey Kruse; MWCA Scholarship Recipient: Trey Kruse; Most Improved: Dylan Dauffenbach and Wyatt Hayden (JV); Most Pins: Roman Rogotzke and Otto Hanlon (JV); JV MVP (Most Team Points): Amor Tuttle; Joey Gould Memorial Award/Most Impactful Wrestler of the Year: Trey Kruse; JV Impact: Jacob Andreachi; Most Exciting: Roman Rogotzke; Ironman Award: Trey Kruse, Hunter Lyden and Roman Rogotzke; Leadership Award: Javon Taschuk, Reid Ballantyne, Kieler Carlson, Trey Kruse and Josh Piechowski; John and Lorraine Keller Memorial Scholarship: Trey Kruse and Josh Piechowski; Stillwater Wrestling Booster Club Scholarships: Trey Kruse and Josh Piechowski; Senior Awards: Eli Wilson, Javon Taschuk, Andy Constant, Logan Kelley, Kieler Carlson, Jacob Andreachi, Madi Horn, Trey Kruse, Royce Hogue and Josh Piechowski; Most Valuable Athlete: Trey Kruse; Captains elect: Reid Ballantyne, Matt Hogue, Hunter Lyden, Roman Rogotzke and Anthony Tuttle.
