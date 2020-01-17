OAK PARK HEIGHTS — It took Stillwater more than three decades to capture its first title at the Pony Stampede.
It was a much shorter time frame for St. Michael-Albertville, which topped the No. 2-ranked Ponies 45-18 in the finals to capture the championship in its debut at the eight-team event that was held on Saturday, Jan. 11 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater was the defending champion and marched into the finals with 75-0 quarterfinal victory over St. Paul Highland Park and a 53-21 triumph over Coon Rapids in the semifinals.
The Ponies defeated STMA in the semifinals on the way to a Class AAA state runner-up finish a year ago and were just ahead of the third-ranked Knights in the most rankings.
With several key performers out of the lineup for Stillwater (5-0 SEC, 10-1), the outcome was not entirely unexpected.
The Knights recorded pins in the first two matches and won three of the first four to build a 17-3 lead. Matt Hogue recorded a 4-3 victory for the Ponies over Jed Wester at 120 pounds.
Javon Taschuk, who just returned to the lineup after being sidelined, held off Travis Smith for a 4-3 victory for Stillwater at 132 pounds.
The Ponies competed without three-time state champion Reid Ballantyne, who suffered an injury in the semifinals, and that was just the latest for a team that was already without varsity regulars Kieler Carlson, Josh Piechowski, Anthony Tuttle and heavyweight Andrew Rantila.
Hayden Carlson recorded a 13-8 victory for the Ponies over Jimmy Heil at 145 pounds.
Stillwater has been dominant in the middle weights, but lineup adjustments also meant several wrestling at heavier weight classes than normal.
One of those was Trey Kruse, who is ranked first at 145 pounds but suffered his first loss of the season in a 12-7 setback against Jonah Hayes in their match at 152 pounds.
No. 2-ranked Hunter Lyden answered for the Ponies with a first period pin against senior Hayden LeMonds, who is ranked No. 6 at 160 pounds.
Carl Leuer and Wyatt Lidberg added victories for the Knights at 170 and 182 pounds. The last of Stillwater’s five victories came from Roman Rogotzke in an 8-2 decision over Owen Vike at 195 pounds. Rogotzke is ranked No. 2 at 182 pounds.
The Ponies were seeking their fourth victory at the 42nd edition of the Stampede. Stillwater claimed its first-ever title in 2010 and also took top honors in 2011 and against in 2019.
STMA advanced to the finals with 61-13 win over Mahtomedi and a 55-18 triumph over Hudson in the semifinals.
Coon Rapids defeated Hudson 37-26 in the third-place match while Faribault topped Mahtomedi 51-27 for fifth place. Eagan cruised past St. Paul Highland Park 66-9 in the match for seventh place.
St. Michael-Albertville 45, Stillwater 18
106 — Landon Robideau (STMA) pinned Sam Bethke, 1:00; 113 — Parker Janssen (STMA) pinned Dylan Dauffenbach, 1:25; 120 — Matt Hogue (St) dec. Jed Wester, 4-3; 126 — Isaiah Mlsna (STMA) tech fall Elijah Wilson, 21-6; 132 — Javon Taschuk (St) dec. Travis Smith, 4-3; 138 — Cole Becker (STMA) major dec. Owen Bouthilet, 19-7; 145 — Hayden Carlson (St) dec. Jimmy Heil, 13-8; 152 — Jonah Hayes (STMA) dec. Trey Kruse, 12-7; 160 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned Hayden LeMonds, :50; 170 — Carl Leuer (STMA) dec. Ryder Rogotzke, 5-1; 182 — Wyatt Lidberg (STMA) pinned Nicholas Dauffenbach, 2:42; 195 — Roman Rogotzke (St) dec. Owen Vike, 8-2; 220 — Toby Dehn (STMA) pinned Jawahn Cockfield, 2:57; 285 — Luke Browning (STMA) pinned Logan Warren, 3:00.
Stillwater 53, Coon Rapids 21
106 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Jacob Benson, 1:27; 113 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) dec. Andriy Dimov, 5-0; 120 — Elijah Wilson (St) pinned Jace Schmandt, 2:00; 126 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Enoch Madimba, 2:38; 132 — Javon Taschuk (St) dec. Nick Lattery, 6-2; 138 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned Jacob Linville, 2:18; 145 — Trey Kruse (St) pinned Alex Kowalchyk, 1:05; 152 — Hunter Lyden (St) tech fall Dalan Jones, 16-0; 160 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Demetrius Seals, 1:45; 170 — Zach Thomas (CR) dec. Zachariah Hunter, 5-2; 182 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Jayden Van Vickle, 3:02; 195 — Eric Ramos (CR) pinned Jawahn Cockfield, 1:08; 220 — Riley Hargrave (CR) pinned Logan Warren, 3:22; 285 — Gavin Layton (CR) won by forfeit.
Stillwater 75, St. Paul Highland Park 0
106 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Americo Garcia, 1:25; 113 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) pinned Fabian Torres, :40; 120 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Dominic Ramirez, :32; 126 — Javon Taschuk (St) pinned Cullen Ford, 1:03; 132 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned Logan Voigt, :40; 138 — Owen Bouthilet (St) dec. Aedon Oberdorfer, 7-3; 145 — Trey Kruse (St) pinned Will Altman, 1:28; 152 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned mario Delgado, :56; 160 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Gabriel Koehler, 2:06; 170 — Nicholas Dauffenbach (St) pinned Nate Johns, 1:44; 182 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Jeremy Klose, 1:08; 195 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) pinned Martin Miller, 2:14; 220 — double forfeit; 285 — Logan Warren (St) pinned Cesar Ramirez-Ponce, :12.
Stillwater 65, Osseo 12
At New Brighton, the Ponies breezed to a 65-12 nonconference victory over Osseo in a dual meet on Thursday, Jan. 9 at Irondale High School.
The match was supposed to be part of a triangular with Irondale, but issues related to eligibility with regard to weight certification prevented the hosts from participating.
Stillwater won each of the first 12 matches to build a 65-0 lead before giving up a pin at 220 pounds and a forfeit at 285.
Ben Colagiovanni (120 pounds), Owen Bouthilet (132), Reid Ballantyne (138), Hayden Carlson (145), Trey Kruse (152), Hunter Lyden (160), Ryder Rogotzke (170) and Roman Rogotzke (182) each recorded pins for the Ponies.
Dylan Duaffenbach also won by technical for the Ponies at 113 pounds.
Stillwater 65, Osseo 12
106 — Sam Bethke (St) won by forfeit; 113 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) tech fall Connor Spanier, 16-0; 120 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) pinned Peter Hollingshead, 2:34; 126 — Matt Hogue (St) dec. John Lundstrom, 5-1; 132 — Owen Bouthilet (St) pinned Wahbo Othman, 1:40; 138 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned Jack White, :36; 145 — Hayden Carlson (St) pinned Dylan Jackson, 3:48; 152 — Trey Kruse (St) pinned Thomas Cornell, :42; 160 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned Vincent Toleno, 1:12; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Aidan Wayne, 3:21; 182 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Jacob Meissner, 1:19; 195 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) dec. Jahleel Moore, 5-0; 220 — Jagger Schack (Oss) pinned Logan Warren, 1:46; 285 — Trey Williams (Oss) won by forfeit.
