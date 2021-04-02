ST. MICHAEL — Chasing its third straight trip to the state finals, the second-seeded Stillwater wrestling team was unable to advance after falling to St. Michael-Albertville 31-27 in the Class AAA state semifinals on Thursday, March 26 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Top-seeded Shakopee (26-0) defeated the Knights 30-24 in the finals to capture the program’s third straight state championship. The Ponies finished the season with a 29-3 record.
It was not the conclusion Stillwater wanted or expected after edging the Knights 31-30 earlier this season, despite having two of its top wrestlers out of the lineup due to injuries. The Ponies defeated STMA in the state semifinals each of the previous two seasons and expected another tough battle, but were also confident this was going to be the year they challenged for that elusive team title.
“In the moment it sucks, because you’re trying to do something,” Ponies coach Tim Hartung said. “Somebody has to win and it might as well have been us, but it wasn’t. It would have been awesome just to see if we could have beat Shakopee, because on paper we felt like we had a really good chance to at least see if we could have gotten it done.”
The Knights (32-4) started quickly with victories in six of the first eight matches to build a 28-7 advantage. It was similar to the meeting earlier this season when STMA led 27-10 through eight weight classes.
Stillwater’s only victories came from Reid Ballantyne, who edged Isaiah Mlsna 3-1 at 132 pounds. Matt Hogue followed with a 21-9 major decision over Eli Davis at 138 pounds.
Ballantyne’s victory was crucial for the Ponies, but also significant as the final match of a remarkable prep career. The four-time individual state champion has battled injuries all season — and throughout his career — and he injury defaulted during the individual state tourney later in the day.
“He struggled this entire season,” Hartung said. “If our team would not have been in position to succeed, I don’t think he would have wrestled this year. His main ambition is to try and help the team compete and win and he did his part.”
But the Ponies still had some ground to make up after STMA padded its lead with tech fall at 145 pounds and a decision at 152 to build a 21-point cushion with just six matches remaining.
Antony Tuttle continued his unbeaten season with an 18-6 major decision for Stillwater at 160 pounds and Hunter Lyden followed with a pin against Jon Mlsna at 170 pounds. Zachariah Hunter notched an important victory for the Ponies at 182 pounds, a 6-0 win over Luke Williamson, and the momentum continued with Ryder Rogotzke’s 11-2 major decision at 195 pounds as the Ponies closed the deficit to 28-24.
That set up a thriller at 220 pounds. With the Ponies bumping one of its top wrestlers Roman Rogotzke to heavyweight, they needed some points in the second-to-last match. STMA’s Marcus Mueller, however, pulled out a hard-fought 5-3 victory in overtime to secure the dual meet for the Knights and a spot in the state finals.
“We had some opportunities to score more points and give up less points, but that’s not how it unfolded,” Hartung said. “It was a tough loss.
“It is what it is. You can over-think it, but there were a lot of scenarios and we had a lot of options on our team and we could have done it a thousand different ways, and we did on paper. Pretty much every way was getting similar results. We still feel pretty confident about the decisions we made, but didn’t take advantage of an opportunity in front of us.”
Each team won seven matches, but STMA included two pins and two technical falls while the Ponies managed just one pin and three major decisions.
“If you look at the matches, the only difference was bonus points,” Hartung said. “We actually saved bonus points (compared to match earlier this season), but we picked up two or three fewer. Their best guys got more bonus points than our best guys. Their horses did a better job of getting bonus points and they did a better job of managing matches and saving points. They had good guys and so did we. We knew there were points left on the table.”
With the match already determined, Stillwater’s Andrew Rantila ended his prep career with a 7-5 victory at heavyweight.
“Just because you didn’t win doesn’t mean you didn’t do your job,” Hartung said. “When it comes down to it, our guys did not do the job that their guys did.”
St. Michael-Albertville 31,
Stillwater 27
106 — Mason Mills (STMA) dec. Dylan Dauffenbach, 5-1; 113 — Caleb Thoennes (STMA) pinned Audrey Rogotzke, 2:22; 120 — Landon Robideau (STMA) tech fall Cittadino Tuttle, 24-9; 126 — Parker Janssen (STMA) pinned Sam Bethke, 1:11; 132 — Reid Ballantyne (St) dec. Isaiah Mlsna, 3-1; 138 — Matt Hogue (St) major dec. Eli Davis, 21-9; 145 — Cole Becker (STMA) tech fall Hayden Carlson, 25-10; 152 — Jed Wester (STMA) dec. Ben Colagiovanni, 10-5; 160 — Antony Tuttle (St) major dec. Jimmy Heil, 18-6; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned Jon Mlsna, 4:00; 182 — Zachariah Hunter (St) dec. Luke Williamson, 6-0; 195 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) major dec. Owen Vike, 11-2; 220 — Marcus Mueller (STMA) SV-1 over Nicholas Dauffenbach, 5-3; 285 — Andrew Rantila (St) dec. Titus Johnson, 7-5.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
