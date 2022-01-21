OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The rest of the field was trimmed in half, but the eagerly anticipated wrestling showdown between the two top-ranked teams in Class AAA occurred during the Pony Stampede on Saturday, Jan. 15 at Stillwater Area High School.
The match played out as anticipated with the No. 1-ranked Knights (11-0) taking advantage of their strength in the lower half of the lineup. STMA built a 21-3 lead after five matches before Owen Bouthilet scored a 4-2 decision for the Ponies over Eli Davis at 138 pounds. Sam Bethke notched Stillwater’s first points with a 6-2 triumph over Ian Schultz at 120 pounds.
STMA built up a 38-6 lead with a technical fall and consecutive pins at 145 through 160 pounds, putting the match out of reach before hitting the strongest part of Stillwater’s lineup.
Hunter Lyden earned a 20-5 technical fall for the Ponies (6-0 SEC, 14-1) at 170 pounds to spark a run of four straight victories.
Ryder Rogotzke followed with a first-period pin for Stillwater at 182 pounds and Antony Tuttle pinned his opponent in just 1:31 at 195 pounds. Zachariah Hunter also finished his match in the first period with a pin against Myles Dehmer at 220 pounds to draw the Ponies within 38-29.
STMA heavyweight Owen Barthel completed the victory by pinning Jawahn Cockfield with just 38 seconds remaining in that match.
These teams have met in the state semifinals each of the past three seasons. Stillwater defeated the Knights on the way to state runner-up finishes in 2020 and 2021 and STMA upended the Ponies in a tight battle a year ago.
The Pony Stampede was originally scheduled to include eight teams in a bracketed tournament, but the field was trimmed to six after two dropped out by midweek. Two more also pulled out before Saturday to create a quadrangular that also included Faribault and Lakeville North.
The Ponies started the day with a 61-15 victory over Faribault. Aidan Mincey (106 pounds), Mikey Jelinek (113), Cittadino Tuttle (132), Owen Bouthilet (138), Otto Hanlon (145), Rogotzke (182), Tuttle (195) and Hunter (220) each recorded pins for Stillwater.
Stillwater followed with a 47-24 triumph over Lakeville North in Match 2 of the day.
The Ponies took advantage of four forfeits, but also received pins from Bouthilet (138) and Tuttle (195) and a tech fall from Bethke (120).
Bethke, Bouthilet, Lydon, Rogotzke and Tuttle each finished 3-0 in the quadrangular while Hunter won both of the matches he wrestled.
St. Michael-Albertville 44, Stillwater 29
106 — Chase Mills (STMA) pinned Noah Nicholson, 1:44; 113 — Mason Mills (STMA) major dec. Mikey Jelinek, 14-5; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) dec. Ian Schultz, 6-2; 126 — Landon Robideau (STMA) pinned Brody Urbanski, 1:28; 132 — Caleb Thoennes (STMA) tech fall Cittadino Tuttle, 26-11; 138 — Owen Bouthilet (St) dec. Eli Davis, 4-2; 145 — Cole Becker (STMA) tech fall Otto Hanlon, 24-6; 152 — Jimmy Heil (STMA) pinned Keaton Urbanski, 1:14; 160 — Jed Wester (STMA) pinned Mack Carlson, 1:47; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) tech fall Byron Sauvy, 20-5; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Jake Springer, 1:46; 195 — Antony Tuttle (St) pinned Marcus Mueller, 1:31; 220 — Zachariah Hunter (St) pinned Myles Dehmer, 1:51; 285 — Owen Barthel (STMA) pinned Jawahn Cockfield, 5:22.
Stillwater 47, Lakeville North 24
106 — Joe Dauffenbach (St) won by forfeit; 113 — Mikey Jelinek (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) tech fall Hunter Flen, 16-0; 126 — Aidan Johnson (LN) major dec. Jesse Welter, 14-0; 132 — Jore Volk (LN) tech fall Cittadino Tuttle, 25-9; 138 — Owen Bouthilet (St) pinned Cole Maddio, 1:35; 145 — Zach Hanson (LN) pinned Otto Hanlon, :34; 152 — Keaton Urbanski (St) dec. Kley Krause, 7-0; 160 — Blake Krause (LN) pinned Mack Carlson, 3:45; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) won by forfeit; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 195 — Antony Tuttle (St) pinned Jack McKernon, :44; 220 — Michael Anderson (LN) dec. Bennett Peterson, 10-5; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) def. Conor Popp, 3-2.
Stillwater 61, Faribault 15
106 — Aidan Mincey (St) pinned Chase Vargo, :12; 113 — Mikey Jelinek (St) pinned Lucas Nelson, :18; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) major dec. JT Hausen, 11-2; 126 — Bo Bokman (Far) pinned Brody Urbanski, 3:40; 132 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) pinned Elliott Viland, 3:59; 138 — Owen Bouthilet (St) pinned Hunter Conrad, 4:36; 145 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Isaac Yetzer, 3:36; 152 — Aiden Tobin (Far) dec. Keaton Urbanski, 7-1; 160 — Cooper Leichtnam (Far) pinned Mack Carlson, 2:59; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) won by forfeit; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Marcos Ramirez, 3:38; 195 — Antony Tuttle (St) pinned Gabriel Shatskikh, 1:27; 220 — Zachariah Hunter (St) pinned Emmanuel Pineda, 1:35; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) dec. Matt Nelson, 9-4.
Stillwater 59, River Falls 16
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies won 11 of 14 matches on the way to a 59-16 nonconference victory over River Falls on Friday, Jan. 14 at SAHS.
Sam Bethke (126 pounds), Owen Bouthilet (145), Otto Hanlon (152) and Anthony Tuttle (195) each collected pins for Stillwater.
The Wildcats are ranked No. 8 among Wisconsin’s largest schools.
Stillwater 59, River Falls 16
106 — Aidan Mincey (St) won by forfeit; 113 — Mikey Jelinek (St) tech fall Jonas Longsdorf, 16-0; 120 — Aidan Peterson (RF) pinned Cael Spates, 2:00; 126 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Ricardo Ceja, 1:38; 132 — Jesse Welter (St) major dec. Vinny Costabilo, 10-0; 138 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 145 — Owen Bouthilet (St) pinned Owen Larson, 1:35; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Miles Longsdorf, 1:21; 160 — Jacob Range (RF) major dec. Mack Carlson, 11-2; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) tech fall Tyler Haydon, 19-3; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 195 — Antony Tuttle (St) pinned Lincoln McCarty, 1:56; 220 — Vito Massa (RF) pinned Zachariah Hunter, 2:31; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) dec. Lucas Johnson, 7-2.
Stillwater 66, Tri-City United 14
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies dropped just three matches in a 66-14 nonconference victory over Tri-City United on Thursday, Jan. 13 at SAHS.
Stillwater 66, Tri-City United 14
106 — Noah Nicholson (St) dec. Allen Krenik, 5-3; 113 — Mikey Jelinek (St) pinned Eli Viskocil, 3:42; 120 — Riley Skluzacek (TCU) dec. Audrey Rogotzke, 3-2; 126 — Sam Bethke (St) won by forfeit; 132 — Chris Johnson (TCU) pinned Jesse Welter, 2:12; 138 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) pinned Brant Lemieux, 1:44; 145 — Owen Bouthilet (St) pinned Carter O’Malley, 5:49; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) dec. Cole Franek, 7-2; 160 — Caleb Whipps (TCU) tech fall Mack Carlson, 18-3; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned Tyler Stans, 2:50; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Caden O’Malley, 4:42; 195 — Bennett Peterson (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Zachariah Hunter (St) pinned Kolton Duff, 3:21; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) pinned Robert Bastyr, 2:43.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.