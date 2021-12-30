OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The fourth-ranked Stillwater wrestling team improved to 8-0 this season with lop-sided victories over Lakeville South and Cretin-Derham Hall in a triangular meet on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at the Pony Activity Center.
The Ponies defeated Lakeville South 75-3 in a nonconference dual to start the evening and followed with an 84-0 Suburban East Conference win over the Raiders in the finale. It was the 32nd consecutive conference dual meet victory for the Ponies (4-0 SEC).
Stillwater was scheduled to compete in the Rumble on the Red Tournament on Dec. 29-30.
Stillwater 75, Lakeville South 3
106 — Noah Nicholson (St) pinned Dylan Jorgenson, :45; 113 — Joe Dauffenbach (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) pinned Riley Clark, 1:39; 126 — Leo English (LS) dec. Wyatt Haden, 6-4; 132 — Sam Bethke (St) tech fall Bo Bischof, 18-3; 138 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) pinned Henry Bastyr, :16; 145 — Owen Bouthilet (St) pinned Hayden Egner, 1:12; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Quentin Riehl, :54; 160 — Eric Jurek (St) pinned Logan Elmhorst, 1:31; 170 — Antony Tuttle (St) major dec. Peyton Hermann, 13-4; 182 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned Mitchell Kelvie, :15; 195 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Josh Bergan, 1:16; 220 — Zachariah Hunter (St) pinned Hayden Flynn, 1:22; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) won by forfeit.
Stillwater 84, Cretin-Derham Hall 0
106 — Aidan Mincey (St) won by forfeit; 113 — Joe Dauffenbach (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) won by forfeit; 126 — Wyatt Haden (St) won by forfeit; 132 — Sam Bethke (St) won by forfeit; 138 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 145 — Owen Bouthilet (St) pinned Jack Welsch, 2:15; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Nick Wood, :50; 160 — Eric Jurek (St) pinned Ben Tallman, :24; 170 — Antony Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 182 — Hunter Lyden (St) won by forfeit; 195 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Zachariah Hunter (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) won by forfeit.
