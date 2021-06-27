Heather Wiehe

Girls track and field

A versatile and productive athlete for the Stillwater girls track and field team, Heather Wiehe competed in three events at the Class AA state meet on Saturday, June 19 at STMA.

The senior placed sixth in the pole vault after clearing 11-0 and also finished 12th in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.46. Wiehe also joined Angela Taylor, Eva Stafne and Cayman Pagel to place 11th in the 4x100 relay with a time of 50.40.

The Ponies, who were the runner-up in Section 4AA, finished with 48 points to place fifth in the state team standings.

Isaac Albers

Boys lacrosse

A reliable contributor on both ends of the field, Isaac Albers helped lead the Stillwater boys lacrosse team to a fourth-place finish in its first-ever state appearance.

The senior, who ranked among team leaders with 43 ground balls, totaled four goals and five assists for the conference and section champion Ponies. His efforts helped lead Stillwater to a 13-5 win over St. Thomas Academy in the state quarterfinals.

The Ponies finished with a 15-4 record, losing only to teams which qualified for the state tournament.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments