Heather Wiehe
Girls track and field
A versatile and productive athlete for the Stillwater girls track and field team, Heather Wiehe competed in three events at the Class AA state meet on Saturday, June 19 at STMA.
The senior placed sixth in the pole vault after clearing 11-0 and also finished 12th in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.46. Wiehe also joined Angela Taylor, Eva Stafne and Cayman Pagel to place 11th in the 4x100 relay with a time of 50.40.
The Ponies, who were the runner-up in Section 4AA, finished with 48 points to place fifth in the state team standings.
Isaac Albers
Boys lacrosse
A reliable contributor on both ends of the field, Isaac Albers helped lead the Stillwater boys lacrosse team to a fourth-place finish in its first-ever state appearance.
The senior, who ranked among team leaders with 43 ground balls, totaled four goals and five assists for the conference and section champion Ponies. His efforts helped lead Stillwater to a 13-5 win over St. Thomas Academy in the state quarterfinals.
The Ponies finished with a 15-4 record, losing only to teams which qualified for the state tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.