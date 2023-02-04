Two additional seniors at Stillwater Area High School finalized their future athletic and academic plans while signing a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, Feb. 1, which marked the start of the regular signing period for NCAA Division I and II commits.
Mason McCurdy, a catcher who helped lead the Stillwater baseball team to a state championship last spring, signed with Creighton University and Landon Weyer signed on to play football at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
They are the latest Ponies to commit from this year’s senior class. Three of Weyer’s teammates, including Max Shikenjanski (Minnesota), Charlie Gleason (Air Force) and Tare Porbeni (Princeton) confirmed their post-high school commitments during the three-day early signing period for Division I football players on Dec. 21.
Eleven other SAHS seniors also signed a National Letter of Intent during the early signing period that started on Nov. 9 for most other sports. Those student-athletes included: Sydney Dettmann (Bucknell-swimming), Keira Jelinek (Rockhurst-lacrosse), Luka Johnson (UC-Colorado Springs-soccer), Lexi Karlen (UM-Duluth-basketball), Tori Liljegren (Lindenwood-lacrosse), Avery Lorinser (Northern Michigan-lacrosse), Jordyn Lyden (Minnesota-gymnastics), Sophia Roskoski (Western Kentucky-track and field), Nell Smith (UW-Green Bay, soccer), Anika Wright (Northern Michigan-swimming and diving), and Ella Zirbes (Utah-gymnastics).
Listed below are responses to a short questionnaire completed by the two athletes who signed this week.
Mason McCurdy
College attending — Creighton University
Sport — Baseball
Why Creighton? — High level baseball team, nice facilities, great coaching staff, good business school, and I like the proximity to home.
Major/academic interests — Business.
Other SAHS Activities — National Honor Society, and Key Club.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Winning the state championship at Target Field in my junior year.
Landon Weyer
College attending — University of Minnesota-Duluth
Sport — Football
Why Duluth? — They showed me the most love and interest, and I really like the coaches.
Major/academic interests — Business.
Other SAHS Activities — Track and field.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Making it to the state tournament.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.