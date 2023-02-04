Two additional seniors at Stillwater Area High School finalized their future athletic and academic plans while signing a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, Feb. 1, which marked the start of the regular signing period for NCAA Division I and II commits.

Mason McCurdy, a catcher who helped lead the Stillwater baseball team to a state championship last spring, signed with Creighton University and Landon Weyer signed on to play football at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

